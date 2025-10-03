2025-10-07 Tuesday

Citi Sees Bitcoin (BTC) Hitting $181K in 2026 as ETF Flows Drive Crypto Higher

Citi Sees Bitcoin (BTC) Hitting $181K in 2026 as ETF Flows Drive Crypto Higher

The post Citi Sees Bitcoin (BTC) Hitting $181K in 2026 as ETF Flows Drive Crypto Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citi (C) sees crypto heading into the new year with modest but meaningful momentum, projecting upside for both bitcoin BTC$120,282.14 and ether ETH$4,479.21 into year-end and beyond, the Wall Street bank said in a report on Wednesday. For year-end 2025, Citi now expects to peg bitcoin at $133,000, a slight trim from its prior $135,000 forecast, and ether at $4,500, up from $4,300. The bank’s scenarios still span wide ranges: bitcoin could finish as high as $156,000 if equity markets rally and flows accelerate, or as low as $83,000 under recessionary conditions. Ether’s upside bull case stands at $6,100, while its bear case remains considerably lower. Bitcoin was trading around $119,550 at publication time, while ether was at $4,407. Looking 12 months out, Citi sets a bitcoin target of $181,000, with the call entirely premised on sustained inflows, particularly through exchange-traded fund (ETFs). The bank expects ether to hit $5,400 in a years time. Citi says bitcoin is better positioned to capture new inflows thanks to its scale and “digital gold” narrative, while ether may benefit from staking and DeFi-linked yields Favorable regulation, particularly in the U.S., should act as a tailwind, but Citi cautions that macro risks such as recessionary pressures could still derail the bull case. Read more: Wall Street Bank Citigroup Sees Ether Falling to $4,300 by Year-End Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/02/citi-sees-bitcoin-hitting-usd181k-in-2026-as-etf-flows-drive-crypto-higher
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:45
WTI Oil edges up to $61.00 with oversupply concerns still weighing

WTI Oil edges up to $61.00 with oversupply concerns still weighing

The post WTI Oil edges up to $61.00 with oversupply concerns still weighing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate Oil is posting moderate gains on Friday, trading at $61.00 at the time of writing, but still on track for its worst week since June. Market fears of an Oil glut have triggered a nearly $5 sell-off over the last five days, sending WTI oil prices to their lowest levels since late May. The outcome of this weekend’s OPEC+ meeting remains a major concern for traders. A report by Reuters released earlier this week revealed that producer countries are considering increasing their output by up to 500,000 barrels per day in November. These figures are in contrast with the expectations of lower global demand, amid the soft economic performance of the world’s major economies. These fears have been exacerbated by the US Government shutdown, which is expected to curtail economic growth and weigh on demand for energy by the world’s major Oil consumer, especially if the political standoff draws out long. Recent data by the US Energy Information Administration revealed on Wednesday that Crude Oil stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week of August 29, as refining activity and gasoline demand declined. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media. Like all assets, supply and demand are the key…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:41
Bitcoin’s $2.4 Trillion Milestone Pushes It Above Amazon

Bitcoin's $2.4 Trillion Milestone Pushes It Above Amazon

The post Bitcoin’s $2.4 Trillion Milestone Pushes It Above Amazon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin has once again rewritten the record books, soaring above $120,000 and lifting its market value past $2.4 trillion. This surge has pushed the cryptocurrency ahead of Amazon in the global rankings of top assets, a symbolic victory that places Bitcoin in seventh position worldwide. Only silver, with a slightly higher valuation, now separates Bitcoin from entering the top six. The achievement carries weight far beyond price charts. For more than a decade, Bitcoin has been compared to “digital gold,” and its steady rise against traditional giants gives new credibility to that narrative. What was once dismissed as a speculative gamble is now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with century-old industries and trillion-dollar corporations. Market watchers attribute this momentum to a combination of global and domestic forces. Signals of interest rate cuts from central banks have fueled risk appetite, while ongoing economic uncertainty is prompting investors to seek assets outside the traditional system. At the same time, the rapid success of Bitcoin ETFs has brought a steady wave of institutional capital, providing depth and legitimacy to a market that was once dominated by retail traders. Rising nearly 2% in the past day alone, Bitcoin’s rally demonstrates how firmly it is competing with traditional finance. Surpassing Amazon is more than just a statistical move – it’s a sign of shifting market priorities, where digital assets are carving out a permanent position alongside established leaders. Analysts now speculate that silver could soon fall to Bitcoin as well, clearing the way for the cryptocurrency to enter the elite club of the world’s top six assets. If this trajectory continues, Bitcoin’s challenge to gold’s dominance as the ultimate store of value may arrive sooner than many expected. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:38
Interest Rate Cut Expected as Labor Data Paused

Interest Rate Cut Expected as Labor Data Paused

The post Interest Rate Cut Expected as Labor Data Paused appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. labor data release paused amid government shutdown, impacting macroeconomic assessments. Market expects potential Federal Reserve rate cut this month. Crypto assets like Bitcoin experience trading volume surge amid uncertainties. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is not expected to release the nonfarm payroll report this Friday due to the ongoing government shutdown, signaling potential impacts on market dynamics. Despite this, private sector data indicates weak hiring and moderate wage growth, affecting market strategies and potential Federal Reserve actions on interest rates. Federal Reserve May Cut Rates Amid Missing Labor Data The absence of the nonfarm payroll report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics due to the government shutdown leaves a gap in labor market assessments. Private reports indicate weak hiring and moderated wage growth for September, suggesting easing demand for labor. Economists suggest the Fed may proceed with a rate cut. Investor reactions in cryptocurrency markets have been notable. Michael Feroli from JPMorgan Chase remarked that the Fed could act confidently on interest rates despite the missing data. “Even without the nonfarm payroll report, we can still have a rough understanding of the labor market conditions. Given everything we’ve seen, I believe the Fed can confidently cut interest rates later this month.” Bitcoin showed trading volume increases as it surpassed $120,000 briefly, reflecting strong sentiment amid macroeconomic uncertainty. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $120,294.63 with a market cap of $2.40 trillion and a dominance of 58.06%. Its 24-hour volume reached $71.10 billion, rising 1.37% and continuing a positive trend over the past 90 days with significant institutional interest fueling the momentum. During shutdowns, crypto markets provide alternate hedging venues. The Coincu research team emphasizes that potential interest rate reductions could provoke fresh inflows into digital currencies. Notably, Bitcoin’s resilience amidst traditional market volatility…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:31
Blockchain Voting Opens Space Travel to Global Citizens

Blockchain Voting Opens Space Travel to Global Citizens

The post Blockchain Voting Opens Space Travel to Global Citizens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Oct 01, 2025 11:18 The ultimate frontier is now open to everyday individuals via their smartphones, as an innovative collaboration between blockchain platform TON Foundation and space agency SERA changes the way astronauts are chosen for orbital missions. The final frontier just became accessible to ordinary people through their smartphones, as a groundbreaking partnership between blockchain platform TON Foundation and space agency SERA transforms how astronauts are selected for orbital missions. Revolutionary Selection Process Launches The Space Exploration and Research Agency has opened registrations for six seats aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, marking the first time in space exploration history that the general public will vote to determine who travels beyond Earth’s atmosphere. The mission, scheduled for launch between Q1 and Q2 2026, represents a seismic shift from traditional government-controlled astronaut selection processes. Using TON blockchain technology integrated into Telegram’s messaging platform, the “Mission Control” mini-app allows nearly one billion global users to participate in what industry experts are calling the world’s first decentralized space program. Participants accumulate “SpaceDust” points through challenges and community building, with final selections determined through on-chain voting mechanisms. Geographic Diversity Takes Center Stage Five of the six available seats are specifically reserved for candidates from underrepresented nations in space exploration: India, Nigeria, Brazil, Thailand, and Indonesia. The sixth seat remains open to applicants worldwide, excluding citizens from sanctioned countries. This allocation strategy addresses decades of space travel being dominated by wealthy Western nations and government programs. “This represents the most significant democratization of space access since the commercial space industry began,” said Dr. Sarah Chen, aerospace policy analyst at the International Space Commerce Institute. “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift from state-controlled space programs to community-driven exploration initiatives.” Blockchain Technology Meets Space Ambition The TON…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:30
Will Bitcoin Reverse to $115K Max Pain Price amid Crypto Options Expiry Today?

Will Bitcoin Reverse to $115K Max Pain Price amid Crypto Options Expiry Today?

The post Will Bitcoin Reverse to $115K Max Pain Price amid Crypto Options Expiry Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin surges above $120K following massive capital inflows into the crypto market in response to the U.S. government shutdown. Traders are bracing for huge volatility due to crypto options expiry, as the max pain for Bitcoin and Ethereum is way below the current market prices. Watch Out for $3.36 Billion Bitcoin Options Expiry Today Almost 28K BTC options with a notional value of $3.36 billion are set to expire on the Deribit derivatives crypto exchange today, October 3. The put-call ratio of 1.13 signals a higher volume of put options compared to call options, indicating bearish sentiment. In the last 24 hours, the put-call ratio has climbed to 0.91. This confirms traders are leaning towards a market decline or hedging against a fall. BTC Options Open Interest. Source: Deribit Bitcoin max pain price is at $115K, significantly below the current market price of $120,370. Glassnode revealed options are clustered between $100K and $120K, with the highest call interest at $120K. Rising inflows into ETFs and slowing LTH sell pressure have provided stability, with Bitcoin holding support at the STH realized cost basis. The September crypto options expiry has reset sentiments as open interest rebuilds, volume eases, and flows tilt toward cautious Q4 upside. BTC Options Net Premium Strike Heatmap. Source: Glassnode BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses Deribit in Bitcoin Options BlackRock Bitcoin ETF surpassed Deribit to become the largest venue for BTC options last week. This came following $23 billion crypto options expired last week, with BTC open interest on the Nasdaq-listed IBIT reaching nearly $38 billion as compared to $32 billion on Deribit. Investors and analysts are now paying closer attention to the BTC options market. BTC options on Deribit and IBIT are now approaching $80 billion on a notional basis. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas shared a breakdown of options open interest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:12
Mono Protocol Brings One-Click Web3 Access

Mono Protocol Brings One-Click Web3 Access

The post Mono Protocol Brings One-Click Web3 Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Mono Protocol presale crypto offers one-click mobile access, unified balances, and faster execution for Web3 adoption in 2025. Mobile platforms are becoming the primary entry point for Web3. Yet most applications remain limited by the complexity of multiple chains, tokens, and wallets. This slows adoption and discourages users who expect straightforward, reliable services. Mono Protocol is addressing this challenge. By creating a one-balance, one-click system, the project aims to make mobile blockchain apps as seamless as traditional platforms. Its crypto presale provides early access to this model, with 50% of the token supply reserved for participants. The presale launched with strong momentum, raising $1.7 million on day one. Unified Balances for Mobile Transactions Managing assets across several wallets is one of the biggest pain points for Web3 users. Each chain requires different balances, which must be transferred manually. On mobile, this creates unnecessary friction and increases the chance of mistakes. Mono Protocol solves this with unified balances. Users see a single account and balance, no matter how many chains they use. Transactions settle instantly, with Liquidity Locks confirming intent before completion. For mobile developers, this approach eliminates the need for chain-specific integrations. Applications can plug directly into Mono Protocol, offering users a consistent and simplified experience. This makes the presale coin valuable not only for investors but also for builders preparing mobile-first applications. One-Click Execution With Universal Gas Gas management is another hurdle. Most users must hold multiple tokens just to cover transaction fees. Mono Protocol addresses this with a universal gas system, enabling fees to be paid in any token. This unlocks one-click execution. Users can trade, stake, or swap assets directly from an app without switching networks or calculating fees. Transactions are protected against MEV and guaranteed through execution bonds. Cross-chain doesn’t have to be slow…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:11
Bitcoin Miners Under Pressure – New York Pushes Bill to Raise Energy Costs

Bitcoin Miners Under Pressure – New York Pushes Bill to Raise Energy Costs

The post Bitcoin Miners Under Pressure – New York Pushes Bill to Raise Energy Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinRegulations The battle over Bitcoin mining in New York has flared up again. A new bill introduced this week would slap a tiered excise tax on electricity used by mining companies, raising the stakes for firms already squeezed by rising costs. Rather than applying a flat rate, the proposal sets up brackets based on annual energy consumption. Small operators consuming under 2.25 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) would escape the levy, but heavy users could see charges climb as high as 5 cents per kWh. The higher the electricity draw, the steeper the tax. Clean Energy Carve-Out Notably, miners running entirely on renewable power wouldn’t pay the new fee. That exemption mirrors New York’s earlier two-year moratorium on fossil-fueled mining operations, which expired in 2024 but left green-powered projects untouched. The timing couldn’t be more difficult for miners. The average cost of producing one Bitcoin surged above $70,000 in the second quarter of 2025, according to TheMinerMag. In upstate New York, retail power rates of around $0.08 per kWh doubled expenses for firms like TeraWulf, which posted a $61 million loss in just one quarter. Winners and Losers If the measure becomes law, only companies with the resources to build renewable facilities may be able to stay competitive. Access to hydropower or solar installations would effectively shield them from the tax, while smaller miners depending on grid electricity could be forced to relocate. Supporters of the bill frame it as a way to curb the environmental impact of proof-of-work mining, while critics argue it will accelerate the consolidation of the industry by driving out all but the biggest players. Either way, for New York’s crypto miners, the cost of keeping the lights on may be about to climb even higher. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 17:02
15,000% Upside On The Table For Three Meme Coins, One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year End

15,000% Upside On The Table For Three Meme Coins, One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year End

The post 15,000% Upside On The Table For Three Meme Coins, One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The hunt for the next meme coin blast is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and forums debating which names could deliver life changing gains. Three tickers dominate the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO), is already shaping up as a Dogecoin challenger thanks to presale traction and a utility led edge in defi. Meanwhile, Pengu and Pump are building momentum but are seen as longer plays, with many expecting their biggest upside closer to 2027. Pepeto, A 2025 Dogecoin Challenger In The Making Pepeto is not just another meme coin riding a trend, a hype wave. With more than $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of only $0.000000156, it offers the low entry point investors want. Beyond hype, the team shipped the PepetoSwap demo exchange, a zero fee platform set to list the next wave of meme coins in 2026. That kind of progress before listings sets it apart. Holders can also stake at 224% APY, multiplying positions well before launch day. With the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto builds on the meme legacy with a stronger angle, Pepe may have taken the P E P E letters, but Pepeto kept T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the two traits many investors rate most. Some analysts suggest that if Pepeto climbs to Pepe’s current price of $0.000009157, early presale buyers could see huge multiples on entry. Add staking rewards, and Pepeto’s upside looks even more compelling for an Ethereum meme coin aiming at the best crypto lists. Pengu, From NFT Culture To Market Play Pengu began as an NFT collection and has now evolved into a meme coin with a $2.3 billion market cap at roughly $0.036 per token. With nearly 63 billion tokens in circulation and steady community growth, it notched…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:53
Can Hyperliquid Maintain Its Edge in Perpetual Futures?

Can Hyperliquid Maintain Its Edge in Perpetual Futures?

The post Can Hyperliquid Maintain Its Edge in Perpetual Futures? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid is under the microscope as its once dominant position in perpetual futures trading faces challenges. Recently, Patrick Scott highlighted that although Hyperliquid’s market share has dipped, it still secures the leading rank due to its commanding presence in open positions. Continue Reading:Can Hyperliquid Maintain Its Edge in Perpetual Futures? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-hyperliquid-maintain-its-edge-in-perpetual-futures
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 16:51
