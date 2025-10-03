2025-10-07 Tuesday

Japanese Gaming Firm Gumi to Boost Treasury With BTC, XRP After $38M Raise

The post Japanese Gaming Firm Gumi to Boost Treasury With BTC, XRP After $38M Raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s gaming and blockchain leader, Gumi Inc., has revealed plans to strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP following a fresh $38 million capital raise. Gumi Turns to BTC and XRP as Core Treasury Assets Gumi Inc. shared in a recent financing agreement notice that it had secured $38 million through SBI Securities. The firm shared that it will allocate around $13.5 million toward purchasing BTC and XRP. These holdings will be added to the company’s Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), designed to generate value through price appreciation, staking, and potential blockchain integrations. Gumi, which counts SBI Holdings as a 33% shareholder, has made it clear that BTC will serve as both a long-term store of value and collateral for flexible capital management. The fixed supply and broad adoption of Bitcoin are viewed by the company as an inflation hedge. This latest development builds on the firm’s earlier $6.7 million purchase of BTC in 2025. To boost asset value and create revenue, the assets were placed into staking platforms like Babylon. The company has reiterated its commitment to XRP in addition to BTC, pointing to Ripple’s established alliances with more than 100 financial institutions. In late August, Gumi launched its XRP treasury with a planned purchase of $17 million worth of tokens. This suggests confidence in the asset’s utility for cross-border payments. SBI Ripple Asia is working to promote the use of RippleNet and the Money Tap remittance app in Japan. The firm believes that the native token has the potential for capital gains and can also support its wider Web3 projects.  The management of the gaming firm stated that a stronger partnership with Ripple and SBI could enhance the token’s ecosystem. Additionally, it might make it easier to incorporate blockchain technology into financial services. Japan’s Wider Crypto Push…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:45
Bitcoin at $120K and Other Crypto Market News on Oct. 3

The post Bitcoin at $120K and Other Crypto Market News on Oct. 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Oct. 3, most leading cryptocurrencies are climbing higher. Is Uptober gaining momentum? Let’s take a closer look at today’s crypto market news. next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitcoin-price-120k-bnb-ath-crypto-market-updates-oct-3/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:43
If Chris Jericho is Returns to WWE, Huge 2026 PLE is Most Likely Spot

The post If Chris Jericho is Returns to WWE, Huge 2026 PLE is Most Likely Spot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 12: Chris Jericho enters the ring during the DDT Pro-Wrestling at Ryogoku Kokugikan on November 12, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images) Getty Images Chris Jericho will be 55 in a month and he is about to become the biggest free agent in professional wrestling. With rumors of a return to WWE flying, Jericho took to Instagram to make it clear to fans who may be wondering about his career, “IT AIN’T OVER YET,” the wrestling icon said. Jericho’s current contract with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly set to end soon and most expect him to land with WWE—possibly to finish his storied career. For some, the biggest question isn’t if Jericho will return to WWE, but when he will make his way back. If I had to guess, I’d say the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in January is likely the earliest you’ll see him. Why Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia is Chris Jericho’s Most Likely WWE Return Date? Reports indicate Jericho’s current AEW deal expires near the end of 2025, sparking speculation that he has been intentionally kept off AEW television since April. Royal Rumble is happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January. That should provide the sizable stage that is appropriate for a star of Jericho’s caliber. After all, he’s done it before. Waiting until January should also clear any non-compete hurdles–though Andrade didn’t seem to have any issues when he appeared on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday just weeks after being released from WWE. ForbesWhy Andrade Was Able To Return To AEW TV So Quickly After WWE ReleaseBy Brian Mazique The Daily Mail spoke to Jericho about the rumors and he was pretty candid. When asked about a WWE return, Jericho stated, “I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:41
Last Call Before Lift-Off? Dogecoin Coils For Crucial Breakout

The post Last Call Before Lift-Off? Dogecoin Coils For Crucial Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:33
Could Bitcoin Hit an Astounding High by Year-End?

The post Could Bitcoin Hit an Astounding High by Year-End? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latter part of the year brings an impressive potential milestone for Bitcoin as forecasts suggest the cryptocurrency might approach $200,000, fueled by escalating demand since July. CryptoQuant’s latest insights indicate a significant spike in Bitcoin demand, increasing at about 62,000 BTC per month, reminiscent of the growth observed in past fourth quarters. Continue Reading:Could Bitcoin Hit an Astounding High by Year-End? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/could-bitcoin-hit-an-astounding-high-by-year-end
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:21
Microsoft locks in more solar power from Japanese energy firm

The post Microsoft locks in more solar power from Japanese energy firm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft wrapped up three new renewable energy deals with Shizen Energy, a Japanese clean power firm, as part of its ongoing effort to get electricity from sustainable sources. The software maker agreed to three separate 20-year solar power purchase agreements with Shizen, the Japanese firm announced Friday. This marks the second round of deals between the two companies, coming two years after their initial partnership. The new contracts bring Microsoft’s total renewable energy commitment with the Fukuoka-based provider to 100 megawatts as per Bloomberg. Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Market Surges Major corporations, particularly technology companies expanding their data center operations, have been racing to lock down clean electricity supplies to reduce carbon emissions across their operations. Long-term contracts between buyers and sellers for solar and wind energy have emerged as a preferred method. Last year, these types of agreements for offsite power sources in the Asia-Pacific region jumped 51% compared to the previous year, reaching 10.3 gigawatts. The three solar facilities connected to Microsoft’s latest agreements with Shizen have secured their project financing and are situated in Japan’s Kyushu and Chugoku regions in the western part of the country. One facility is already producing power, while the remaining two are still being built. Microsoft Invested $10 Billion in Renewable Energy with Brookfield Microsoft first entered a long-term renewable energy agreement in Japan back in 2023, working with Shizen on that deal as well. Then in May 2024, Microsoft announced a massive deal with Brookfield Asset Management to invest over $10 billion in renewable energy development. Under that agreement, Brookfield will deliver 10.5 gigawatts of renewable capacity between 2026 and 2030 across the United States and Europe. The companies called it the largest single electricity purchase agreement ever signed between two corporate partners. The 10.5 gigawatts is three times larger than the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:02
Crypto Presale 2025: How Mono Protocol Targets Blockchain Fragmentation

Crypto presales are drawing attention in 2025, but blockchain remains difficult to use. Users still manage separate wallets, maintain multiple […] The post Crypto Presale 2025: How Mono Protocol Targets Blockchain Fragmentation appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 14:35
How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup

TRC20 Token Development With advanced technology and evolution among all blockchains, TRC-20 has inevitably marked its position with full functionality and smart contract integration. In comparison to Ethereum and Solana, TRON is the second-largest blockchain by total value locked (TVL), right after Ethereum. Therefore, TRC20 plays a key role in growth, emphasizing many Dapps development comprising low-cost, strong security, and scalability. Therefore, if you are a trader or a startup, TRC-20 can enhance your business with an easy yet fully functional platform, packed with expert support. Moreover, selecting a reliable TRC-20 token development solution is the best course of&nbsp;action. Isn’t it interesting? Before investing, it is best to understand the features, benefits, and process involved. This article will run you through every important factor required to understand. Facts about&nbsp;TRC20 TRC-20 is a token standard that utilizes the TRON blockchain. The token follows set rules defined for how a token should operate on a blockchain. The TRC-20 token comprises more advanced features than other tokens, offering improved smart contract support and functionality. Now, what makes TRC20 stand out from ERC20 tokens? The answer is cost and speed. Ethereum has historically been the go-to platform in the crypto market. It offers high gas fees and slow transaction speeds. According to the Chaincatcher article, the total transfer volume of the USDT token on TRC-20 has surpassed 22 billion times, exceeding the transfer volume of the ERC-20 USDT for Ethereum, which counts only 2.6 billion&nbsp;times. Let’s see what kind of gains startups can gain with&nbsp;TRC-20.. Why is TRC-20 the Best for Startups? TRC20 is built on the TRON blockchain, offering high output and low setup costs. Startups can gain TRON decentralization with security protocols with distributed nodes. The platform can be easily integrated with other blockchain systems, providing a growing ecosystem of developers and investors. Therefore, TRON can become a perfect pitch to score new projects with potential clients without any bugging and high&nbsp;fees. Additionally, the standard is suitable for launching tokens efficiently due to the basic development process and strong compatibility with major wallets and exchanges. New projects can accelerate time-to-market with reduced technical barriers. A startup can only acquire the best with optimal knowledge about tokens in the next&nbsp;section. Advantages for Startups of TRC-20&nbsp;token When startups choose to develop their platform with TRC-20 token development, it comprises several advantages: Efficiency- TRC-20 can enhance high potential and low latency in blockchain structure, offering fast and cost-effective trades in the&nbsp;market. Scalability- It can be installed with the help of developers and executed on a large scale in token ecosystems with a scalable network enhanced by TRON.Backed by architecture to increase user demand and transaction volumes. Interoperability- TRC20 tokens are compatible with the TRON application, streamlining smooth integration with the diverse TRON ecosystem. Decentralized- This offers censorship resistance, immutability, and rustless operation with an improved TRON decentralized network. The next section elaborates on key features that make a difference in launching startups. Key Features of TRC-20&nbsp;Token Building a TRC-20 Token with significant scalability and core functionalities, driving a significant increase in the crypto&nbsp;market. Quick Trades- Users can perform fast transactions with TRC-2o provided in the network. This ensures an efficient transfer process with low gas fees, making it ideal for business. Smart Contracts Operations -This enhances and complicates agreements with smart contract automation. Users can build trust without any interference from third&nbsp;parties. Compatibility in Wallets Exchanges- With major TRON wallets, it is compatible with diverse wallets. This builds trust with a wide range of cryptocurrency exchanges with easy storage and&nbsp;trades. Token Customizations- Tokens can be customized by users as per their business ideas, with transfer restrictions, minting, burning, security compliance, and regulatory compliance. Elevated Scalability- TRC-20 tokens offer high transaction volumes that are ideal for startups with high significance. A token can function well with balanced security, which is discussed in the next&nbsp;section. Top-Notch Security of TRC-20&nbsp;Token A safe and secure platform should always have security fundamentals to secure the user experience as well as&nbsp;assets. Strong Transparent Records- The transactions should be recorded on a public TRON blockchain, which is secured by a ledger by the user themselves. Cross-chain compatibility. This feature gives access and convenience to managing, trading, and storing their DeFi and NFT assets from their&nbsp;wallets. Access Control- Features like multi-signature wallets and role-based permission helps users to control the implementation in sensitive cases. Security against Hacks- This is a core feature that helps to enhance a strong blockchain with decentralized security, resistant to any theft&nbsp;attacks. Robust Transaction- The User’s transaction should be signed with the help of a multi-signature and validated from a secure&nbsp;network. Startups can attain a roadmap with various use cases in standard TRC-20 in the following section. Popular Use Cases of TRC-20&nbsp;Token There are many use cases of TRC-20 Token development, comprising DeFi applications, and much&nbsp;more. Utility Tokens for&nbsp;dApps Trades and&nbsp;Revenues Fundraising and Token&nbsp;Sales Tokenized Assets and Real-world assets&nbsp;(RWA) A crucial step in developing a TRC-20 token requires knowledge about financial resources and costing, which is discussed in the next&nbsp;section. Cost of Developing a TRC20&nbsp;Token The financial cost of developing a TRC token depends on numerous primary factors for almost all startups. Therefore, when it comes to TRC-20 token development cost, it relies on the complexity of the process, along with the development of&nbsp;TRC-20. Apart from TRC-20, there are many other factors, such as the complexity of the smart contract, the size of the development team, and the number of token requirements, core features and functionalities, designing and branding, legal and regulatory obligations, marketing, promotions, and lastly, post-development support. Therefore, the exact cost of building a TRC-20 token is a subjective matter. Since it varies from the factors discussed, along with consultation with a reputable TRC-20 token development Company. How to Choose the Best TRC20 Token Development Company? The best TRC20 Token Development Service must align with certain measures that meet your business&nbsp;vision. Firstly, there must be a professional consultation on the customizable features and rich creation of the TRC-20 token, built from&nbsp;scratch. The token should be provided with robust security protocols, high output, and high scalability. An updated TRON Virtual Machine (TVM) to address all the necessary features for developing TRC20 with features and functionalities. With a high level of storage capacity supporting prominent features, a TRC20 should be&nbsp;created. The development solution must have proficiency in trending technologies with a skilled team of professionals experienced in TRC20 Token development. Apart from this, the team should provide post-maintenance with alignment of token functionalities with scalable features. This ensures creative yet simple features with a token that impresses users in the crypto&nbsp;market. Conclusion Since you have reached the end of the blog, you have gained knowledge of the TRC-20 ecosystem with strong, secure features. TRC20 is a versatile platform that contributes to diverse industries towards decentralization. The market is in a constant roll from Ethereum to the TRON blockchain with a decentralized market. The decentralized platform is built on the TRON blockchain, which drives the market with profitable business in the cryptocurrency market. A safe TRC-20 token packed with rich and cost-effective features can be developed with the help of a crypto token development company. With defined business goals, users can bring life to a secure, technical-friendly TRC-20 token development. The user can gain a enhanced approach with expert TRC-20 proficiency experts to provide you with the premium services. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q1. How can startups for fundraising be helpful for&nbsp;TRC-20? Ans: TRC-20 tokens can be helpful for fundraising through Initial Coin Offering (ICOs) or token sales. This helps to streamline global investors across without any higher gas fees. Hence, it opens more opportunities for startups. Q2. Is TRC-20&nbsp;secure? Ans: Yes, TRC-20 is more secure on the TRON blockchain due to transparency. Users can attain secure transactions without any intermediaries. Therefore, it is necessary to prevent any vulnerabilities. Q3. What are the most common use cases of TRC-20 in startups? Ans: The common cases of TRC-20 for startups are Defi platforms, art collections, and much&nbsp;more. Q4. Do smart contracts support TRC-20&nbsp;tokens? Ans: Yes, smart contracts support TRC-20 tokens with TRON. This helps users operate staking, yield farming, and governance voting, and build decentralized applications. How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/03 14:26
Japanese Crypto Firm SBI Loses $21 Million In Suspected North Korean Cyberattack

The post Japanese Crypto Firm SBI Loses $21 Million In Suspected North Korean Cyberattack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese Crypto Firm SBI Loses $21 Million In Suspected North Korean Cyberattack | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/japanese-crypto-firm-sbi-loses-21-million-in-suspected-north-korean-cyberattack/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:15
Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses 300 Billion USD, Sets New Record

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/stablecoin-market-cap-300-billion/
Capverse
CAP$0.12831+4.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013768+2.58%
Coinstats2025/10/03 13:59
