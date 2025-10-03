2025-10-07 Tuesday

Brave Browser Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Active Users

The post Brave Browser Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Active Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brave announced on October 3, 2025, that its browser has surpassed 100 million monthly active users, reporting 101 million MAU worldwide across desktop and mobile and 42 million daily active users (DAU), yielding a DAU-to-MAU ratio of 0.42. Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder, framed the milestone as evidence of a broader movement toward a privacy-first […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/brave-browser-surpasses-100-million-monthly-active-users/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 15:42
Traders Turn Cautious But Long-Term Outlook Stays Strong

The post Traders Turn Cautious But Long-Term Outlook Stays Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin The dust is finally settling in Bitcoin markets after last week’s historic wave of option expirations, according to a new analysis from Glassnode. With hedging flows now unwound, traders are shifting back to strategies that could define the next big price trend. Instead of chasing risk aggressively, investors are showing signs of restraint. Glassnode notes that the once overheated “excessive greed” readings on sentiment gauges have cooled to neutral, and in some cases slipped toward fear. That shift reflects a wave of profit-taking and a slowdown in risk appetite, even as exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows quietly return in the background. Critical Threshold in Play Behind the scenes, one price level remains essential: Bitcoin has managed to hold above the cost basis of short-term holders since May. Analysts describe this line as the dividing point between a continuing bull cycle and the risk of a deeper setback. For now, the market is testing areas of heavy supply where sellers have previously defended their positions. The options arena is also undergoing a reset. After record contracts expired, open interest is rebuilding from fresh positioning rather than legacy hedges. That change has lowered short-term volatility, though the curve remains tilted toward future strength. Long-dated contracts continue to price volatility in the 39-43% range, suggesting traders are bracing for meaningful movement later in the year. Positioning Turns Conservative Market participants are leaning on strategies that balance exposure with caution. Risk-reversal trades and option spreads hint at optimism tempered by the possibility of downside shocks. Dealer positioning has also dampened the kind of hedge-driven swings that dominated before the expiration event. In its outlook, Glassnode describes the market as “neutral but constructive.” With ETF inflows returning and long-term holder selling pressure easing, foundations appear solid. Yet the absence of a decisive breakout keeps the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 15:32
Coinbase’s Base Delays Token Release for Decentralization

The post Coinbase’s Base Delays Token Release for Decentralization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Base by Coinbase delays token release for ecosystem’s open-source growth. Focus on decentralization over quick token launch. Community feedback integral to Base’s strategic decisions. Base protocol, guided by Jesse Pollak at Coinbase, aims to evolve into an open-source ecosystem akin to Linux, prioritizing decentralization and cautious token issuance, Fortune reports. Coinbase’s strategy reflects a careful approach to align incentives with community goals, amidst growing blockchain ecosystems, without rushing to issue native tokens. Base’s Strategic Move Towards Long-Term Decentralization “Token issuance often comes at the expense of the broader community associated with the blockchain, enriching supporters. Therefore, Coinbase is proceeding with caution, determined not to rush the deployment of tokens and does not plan to announce a release date anytime soon.” — Jesse Pollak, Protocol Lead, Base (Coinbase) source. The implications of this delay are significant for both the cryptocurrency community and industry observers. By avoiding a rapid token launch, Coinbase aims to uphold democratic and sustainable token economy principles. This move may influence other blockchain projects to reassess their token strategies in pursuit of similar goals. Community feedback highlighted broad support, with developers and ecosystem participants expressing confidence in Base’s long-term vision. Industry experts, including Tom Schmidt of Dragonfly, acknowledged Jesse Pollak’s understanding of crypto principles, emphasizing that few in Coinbase share this deep expertise. Regulatory Considerations and Market Reactions Did you know? The concept of decentralization in blockchain technology is often compared to open-source software development, where community collaboration drives innovation. As of 07:25 UTC on October 3, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,460.99, with a market cap of $538.46 billion, showing a 26.04% increase over the past 60 days. ETH remains crucial, serving as the settlement layer for transactions on Base. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:25 UTC on October 3,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 15:31
Senator Ted Cruz blocks bill to shield Americans’ data from brokers

The post Senator Ted Cruz blocks bill to shield Americans’ data from brokers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senator Ted Cruz has blocked a bipartisan privacy bill that aimed to stop data brokers from selling or exposing the personal information of Americans, arguing that the measure could limit law enforcement’s ability to track dangerous criminals. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon introduced the Protecting Americans from Doxing and Political Violence Act (Senate Bill 2850). Cruz, a known Bitcoin advocate, was the only U.S. senator to object to this bill. The recent block follows a recent proposal from Cruz aimed at establishing guidelines for artificial intelligence, especially regarding how businesses develop and launch new products. The bill would mandate the establishment of a federally managed AI testing environment, to which firms would apply for entry through the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Several lawmakers, including Cruz, are worried that excessive regulation may cause the U.S. to fall behind China in AI innovation. The proposed sandbox would enable firms to highlight burdensome rules and request exceptions. Cruz blocks privacy bills and raises concerns about police work Data brokers collect details like a person’s home address, contacts, and bank account information to sell them to the highest bidder or anyone willing to pay. The information can also become personal, including details about their children, such as the school they attend or the daily routes they take. Members of the crypto community have also been targeted for abductions. According to a database managed by Bitcoiner Jameson Lopp, there have been over 50 attacks on people or families holding crypto in 2025 alone. Those who support the bill in the Senate said this information is too dangerous to be sold because criminals, stalkers, or violent individuals could find and harm the target person. However, Cruz raised strong objections. According to him, the bill could also pose serious problems for law enforcement officers who need to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 15:20
XRP Price Prediction 2025, After The SEC Case, How Ripple’s Win Sets The Stage, And Why Pepeto Presale, Leads The Best Meme Coin Picks

The post XRP Price Prediction 2025, After The SEC Case, How Ripple’s Win Sets The Stage, And Why Pepeto Presale, Leads The Best Meme Coin Picks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News While XRP now trades around $2.97 USD, traders are weighing Ripple’s legal timeline as closely as the charts. In August 2025, the SEC officially ended its lawsuit against Ripple, and Ripple paid a $125 million fine to settle past allegations tied to unregistered securities sales. XRP has clearer legal footing, but some baggage lingers, from …
CoinPedia 2025/10/03 15:07
Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Take Over Global Finance by 2030

The post Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Take Over Global Finance by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech At Token2049 in Singapore, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev painted a picture of a financial system transformed by tokenization, predicting that the movement could be globally regulated and operational within the next decade. Tenev argued that many regions will begin adopting legal frameworks for tokenized assets within the next five years, creating the foundation for a financial model where everything from real estate to equities exists onchain. While the U.S. is expected to take a more cautious route, he noted that other markets are moving faster and may set the pace for adoption. He described stablecoins as the clearest proof that tokenization works today. Dollar-pegged digital assets, he said, have only strengthened the greenback’s global dominance and foreshadow how tokenized financial products will scale across industries. Over time, he believes the boundary between crypto-native systems and traditional banking will blur to the point of disappearing. Robinhood is also branching into new areas such as prediction markets. Since launching the service in late 2024, the company has facilitated more than four billion contracts across categories ranging from sports and culture to AI and elections. With growing demand, Robinhood has begun engaging with regulators abroad, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, as it looks to expand internationally. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 15:05
Pearl Nwade on Weekly Livestream

The post Pearl Nwade on Weekly Livestream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Autonomous Data Pipeline: Pearl Nwade on Weekly Livestream On the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream this week, Pearl Nwade joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. to talk about data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> Nwade’s Bitcoin story Wuckert often kicks off the livestreams by asking guests about their Bitcoin story. Nwade entered the field from a finance background, landing an internship with a digital currency exchange in 2017. She discovered DeFi, became interested in the technology behind it, and went tumbling down the rabbit hole. Data sterility and the ripple effect Agreeing with Wuckert’s take that data is the most undervalued commodity in the world, Nwade says it’s the heart of every enterprise. Bad data leads to inaccurate reports, which in turn lead decision-makers to make poor decisions. For example, in marketing, it could lead a company to sell the wrong product to the wrong type of person, wasting valuable resources. Nwade calls this the ripple effect—second and third order outcomes that occur as a result of bad data. Later in the show, Nwade gives a high-level overview of how data analytics systems work. There are multiple layers involved, ranging from extraction to cleaning and aggregation. At some stages, it’s important to track data and compare it to sources, etc. Much of this can be automated today thanks to AI. Given how important data is to the operations of most enterprises these days, Nwade highly recommends investing in better, more efficient data systems. The Exeter University Hackathon Nwade won a hackathon at the University of Exeter in England. Wuckert asks her how she got involved and what the process was like. Nwade says her father researched the various university programs to find the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 15:04
Global Financial Inflows Surge, Cryptocurrency Gains Attention

The post Global Financial Inflows Surge, Cryptocurrency Gains Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: $2.9 billion influx into cryptocurrencies. Strong investor interest in technology and digital assets. Bitcoin’s 10.71% gain amidst significant inflows. Bank of America reported a substantial global stock inflow of $26 billion, with cryptocurrencies receiving $2.9 billion, according to EPFR data released on October 3rd, 2025. Increased cryptocurrency inflows highlight growing institutional interest in digital assets, potentially boosting market confidence amid volatile treasury bond outflows. Bitcoin’s 10.71% Gain Highlights Crypto Volatility and Resilience Bank of America, using EPFR’s extensive database, reported inflows of $26 billion into global stocks, with the technology sector seeing $9.3 billion. Bonds and cash also observed strong interest. Cryptocurrencies drew $2.9 billion, reflecting their position as an emerging asset class. This influx suggests heightened investor alignment towards technology and alternative assets in uncertain financial climates. It’s accompanied by significant equity inflows, particularly in technology, hinting at resilience in these sectors. Market responses have been notably varied, with technology and cryptocurrency gaining traction. However, withdrawals in U.S. Treasury bonds reflect a shift in institutional interest. As stated by the CEO of Bank of America, “We continuously rely on EPFR fund flow data to analyze global financial inflows and outflows.” Yet, no direct commentary from top executives has surfaced regarding the specific fund flow events. Market Data and Insights Did you know? Bitcoin’s last 90-day history shows a 10.71% gain, reflecting cryptocurrency’s volatility amidst significant inflows. Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $119,892.52, with a market cap exceeding $2.39 trillion. Its trading volume of $65.48 billion (down 14.01%) reflects shifting activity. Prices have risen 1.05% in 24 hours, showing resilience amidst significant asset inflows, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:54 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team highlights the potential technological influence of these financial movements. Given historical data, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 15:01
Visionys AI Launches $2 Billion Solana Treasury Program With Marinade Finance

The post Visionys AI Launches $2 Billion Solana Treasury Program With Marinade Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visionsys AI has announced an exclusive partnership with Marinade Finance to establish a solana-based treasury program worth up to $2 billion, with $500 million in SOL acquisitions planned in the first six months. The move underscores growing institutional interest in staking and solana’s expanding role in corporate finance. AI Meets Defi: Visionsys and Marinade Team […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/visionys-ai-launches-2-billion-solana-treasury-program-with-marinade-finance/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 14:57
1inch Co-Founder Sees CEXes Becoming DeFi Front Ends — Best Wallet Token Emerges as Best Crypto to Buy

The co-founder of 1inch, Sergej Kunz, recently said that centralized exchanges (CEXes) will become little more than front ends (user interfaces) for decentralized exchanges (DEXes) and DeFi infrastructure. He also estimates that in 5-10 years, CEXes will no longer hold on to custodial control of assets.
Brave Newcoin 2025/10/03 14:47
