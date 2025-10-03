Coinbase’s Base Delays Token Release for Decentralization
The post Coinbase’s Base Delays Token Release for Decentralization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Base by Coinbase delays token release for ecosystem’s open-source growth. Focus on decentralization over quick token launch. Community feedback integral to Base’s strategic decisions. Base protocol, guided by Jesse Pollak at Coinbase, aims to evolve into an open-source ecosystem akin to Linux, prioritizing decentralization and cautious token issuance, Fortune reports. Coinbase’s strategy reflects a careful approach to align incentives with community goals, amidst growing blockchain ecosystems, without rushing to issue native tokens. Base’s Strategic Move Towards Long-Term Decentralization “Token issuance often comes at the expense of the broader community associated with the blockchain, enriching supporters. Therefore, Coinbase is proceeding with caution, determined not to rush the deployment of tokens and does not plan to announce a release date anytime soon.” — Jesse Pollak, Protocol Lead, Base (Coinbase) source. The implications of this delay are significant for both the cryptocurrency community and industry observers. By avoiding a rapid token launch, Coinbase aims to uphold democratic and sustainable token economy principles. This move may influence other blockchain projects to reassess their token strategies in pursuit of similar goals. Community feedback highlighted broad support, with developers and ecosystem participants expressing confidence in Base’s long-term vision. Industry experts, including Tom Schmidt of Dragonfly, acknowledged Jesse Pollak’s understanding of crypto principles, emphasizing that few in Coinbase share this deep expertise. Regulatory Considerations and Market Reactions Did you know? The concept of decentralization in blockchain technology is often compared to open-source software development, where community collaboration drives innovation. As of 07:25 UTC on October 3, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,460.99, with a market cap of $538.46 billion, showing a 26.04% increase over the past 60 days. ETH remains crucial, serving as the settlement layer for transactions on Base. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:25 UTC on October 3,…
