2025-10-07 Tuesday

Live: Bitcoin Price Near $120K, New BNB ATH, and Other Crypto Market Updates on Oct. 3

Stay updated with live crypto market news! Bitcoin price climbed close to $120K. BNB hit a new all-time high. What else is happening on Oct. 3? The post Live: Bitcoin Price Near $120K, New BNB ATH, and Other Crypto Market Updates on Oct. 3 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 15:41
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Nears Completion with Testnet Launch

The post Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Nears Completion with Testnet Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Oct 01, 2025 10:21 Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade is set to launch its first testnet, marking a significant step towards its mainnet release. The upgrade promises enhancements in scalability and security. Ethereum’s much-anticipated Fusaka upgrade is on the cusp of a pivotal phase as its first testnet is set to go live, according to the Ethereum Foundation. This development marks a crucial step towards the upgrade’s full deployment, expected by the end of 2025. Fusaka Testnet Launch The Fusaka upgrade, a major milestone for Ethereum, will initiate its first testnet upgrade on October 1, 2025, at 08:48 UTC on the Holešky network, as reported by the Ethereum Foundation. Subsequent testnets, including Sepolia and Hoodi, are scheduled for later in October, with the mainnet upgrade anticipated at least 30 days after the Hoodi testnet. This rigorous testing phase is essential to ensure the stability and security of the network as it transitions through significant upgrades. The focus is on enhancing Ethereum’s scalability, with plans to increase the gas limit beyond 60 million, a substantial leap from the current 45 million. Glamsterdam and Future Plans Following Fusaka, the Ethereum community is already gearing up for the next upgrade, Glamsterdam. This upcoming upgrade will feature significant enhancements such as the enshrined Proposer-Builder Separation (ePBS) and Block-level Access Lists (BAL). Developers are actively testing these features in preparation for a 2026 launch. The Ethereum development team is also seeking proposals for additional features to be included in Glamsterdam. These proposals are evaluated based on readiness, necessity, safety, and compatibility with the main features. Lessons from Pectra The development and testing of Fusaka have incorporated vital lessons from the previous Pectra upgrade. The Ethereum team has focused on improving testing methodologies, especially in handling non-finality and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:09
Ethereum Breaks Key Resistance: Will ETF Inflows Help ETH Sustain Above $4,300?

The post Ethereum Breaks Key Resistance: Will ETF Inflows Help ETH Sustain Above $4,300? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Breaks Key Resistance: Will ETF Inflows Help ETH Sustain Above $4,300? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-breaks-key-resistance-etf-inflows-help-eth/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:06
US Senator Blasts Crypto’s Environmental Impact, Warns Of Impending Reckoning

During a recent congressional hearing on climate change, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, member of the Democratic Party, delivered a message regarding the alleged environmental impact of crypto mining. He asserted that the industry is exacerbating climate issues and cautioned that a reckoning is on the horizon. Calls For Accountability In Crypto And AI In April, Senator […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/03 15:00
These Key Metrics Could Send Kaspa (KAS) Price Soaring Soon

Kaspa price is around $0.08 right now, yet its speed and design suggest it could be worth more in the long run. The network is fast, easy to use, and scalable, which makes KAS price look undervalued compared to the role it could play in crypto adoption. Kaspa is different from other proof-of-work blockchains. It
Coinstats2025/10/03 15:00
Bitcoin Bull Run To Hit on October 27th, Mirroring Historic Cycle

The post Bitcoin Bull Run To Hit on October 27th, Mirroring Historic Cycle appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin has a way of moving in rhythms, and many traders are paying close attention to those patterns right now. Crypto analyst CryptoJelle recently pointed out that Bitcoin’s past two market cycles lasted exactly 1,064 days from bottom to peak.  If history rhymes once again, the current cycle could reach its top around October 27th, 2025. The Cycle Pattern: 1,064 Days to the Top According to Jelle, the last two Bitcoin cycles reached their all-time highs exactly 1,064 days after their respective bear market bottoms.  However, the first cycle in 2015–2017 saw Bitcoin soar from under $500 to nearly $20,000, a gain of over 1,800%. Meanwhile, the second cycle (2018–2021) climbed from $3,100 to $69,000, delivering nearly 2,100% growth. The current cycle began after Bitcoin dropped below $16,000 in November 2022. Since then, BTC has rebounded sharply, surging over 83%, and recently trading above $120,000. Institutional Influence and Macro Factors Unlike previous cycles driven mostly by retail traders, 2025 is seeing strong institutional activity, including ETF launches and corporate treasury purchases. In September, publicly-traded companies bought Bitcoin in notable amounts: Strategy: 7.6K BTC Metaplanet: 6.6K BTC (+5.3K announced yesterday) Strive: 5.9K BTC (via PIPE) Experts warn that heavy institutional involvement could stretch the cycle or change how the peak unfolds, possibly shifting a sharp, historic spike into a slower, more gradual top. What About Altcoins? Jelle doesn’t stop with Bitcoin. He notes that even after Bitcoin peaks, altcoins often have room to run. Historically, smaller coins tend to extend their rallies a few weeks beyond Bitcoin’s top.  That means altcoins could potentially keep climbing well into late November, giving traders extra time to capitalize on the trend. If Bitcoin follows history, October could be a key turning point for BTC and the crypto market, with altcoins likely gaining, but traders should stay cautious.
Coinstats2025/10/03 14:56
XRP Price Prediction For 2025 After The SEC Case Win, And Why Pepeto Now Leads The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate

The post XRP Price Prediction For 2025 After The SEC Case Win, And Why Pepeto Now Leads The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you want a clear read on XRP, start here, price sits near $2.97, and the SEC case is no longer in play. In August 2025 the regulator ended its action against Ripple, with Ripple agreeing to a $125 million settlement tied to unregistered securities sales. Legal clarity helps, but traces remain, from institutional caution to arguments over token classification that still mute excitement. Pepeto (PEPETO), arrives without that overhang, fully audited, a visible roadmap, and a community first pull that fits what an Ethereum Based Meme coin audience expects. XRP Price And Levels Now With The Ripple SEC Case Behind It XRP trades at $2.97 after a steady period. Liquidity looks healthy, but the setup is mixed, resistance near $3.20 to $3.50 is heavy, and failure to clear that band could keep price moving inside a sideways channel. Source : Coinmarketcap On policy, the SEC dismissal was a landmark, yet the settlement confirms Ripple carried legal risk. XRP can claim more clarity now, but headlines from the case still trail the brand, a shadow Pepeto does not face. Pepeto VS XRP, Clean Slate Audits And Early Leverage For An Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto has raised over $6.9 million at a presale price of $0.000000156, giving early buyers a highly asymmetric entry. Staking sits at 223% APY, so holders can grow stacks before any exchange listing goes live. After shipping a demo exchange, Pepeto cleared audits from SolidProof and Coinsult. That pairing delivers a security and trust edge that XRP only cemented later, and it had to do so under pressure. Pepeto also matches the 420 trillion max supply used by Pepe, while flipping the story. Pepe held P E P E, Power, Energy, Precision, Efficiency, and Pepeto leans into T for Technology and O for Opportunity,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:50
Community Hype Fuels Pi Network As Red Flags Grow

Pi Network, launched in 2019 to democratize mobile mining, gathers millions of users. Yet, its token still has no real value, and its blockchain remains under control. Since the partial opening of its mainnet, the project oscillates between collective fascination and technical warning signs. Centralization, lack of transparency, invasive KYC... despite everything, enthusiasm does not wane. Why does such a controversial project continue to unite people? L’article Community Hype Fuels Pi Network As Red Flags Grow est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/10/03 14:45
NY Senator Introduces Bill to Tax High-Consumption Crypto Miners in New York

New York State Senator Liz Krueger has introduced a bill targeting crypto mining operations that consume large amounts of electricity.
Coinstats2025/10/03 14:44
“Tokenization Will Consume the Entire Financial System,” Says Robinhood CEO

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev has made a bold prediction that tokenization will reshape the foundations of global finance. Speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore, he compared the trend to a “freight train” that cannot be stopped.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/03 14:31
