MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-07 Tuesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Strategy’s BTC stack tops $77.4B with Bitcoin back at $120K
The post Strategy’s BTC stack tops $77.4B with Bitcoin back at $120K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Inc., the crypto treasury firm co-founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, saw its Bitcoin holdings hit a record high above $77 billion as the flagship cryptocurrency returned to the $120,000 level after several weeks of volatile price action. Summary Strategy Inc.’s Bitcoin holdings have hit a new all-time high as BTC returned to levels above $120,000. The company has acquired 11,085 BTC in the past seven weeks. Strategy’s mNAV recovered from a low of 1.195 in September to over 1.5. As of Oct. 3, Strategy’s Bitcoin stash, which comprises 640,031 BTC, was valued at approximately $77.4 billion, with Saylor celebrating the development with an X post that recalled the company’s first $250 million investment and the initial unrealized loss that followed. “Our journey began with $0.25 billion in Bitcoin — and an immediate $0.04 billion unrealized loss. Today, we closed at a new all-time high: $77.4 billion in BTC NAV,” Saylor Said. Much of this value skyrocketed after Bitcoin price shot past the $120,000 mark, backed by consistent purchases by Strategy even during periods of broader market uncertainty. The firm’s continued buying spree has helped it maintain its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in terms of both value and the number of Bitcoin held. Over the past seven weeks, Strategy has acquired 11,085 BTC, with the most recent purchase of 196 BTC recorded on Monday. Strategy’s valuation has roughly doubled compared to last year’s all-time high of around $41.8 billion, and has helped the firm’s market-based net asset value, or mNAV, rebound sharply. The metric had dropped to a year-to-date low of just 1.195 during the September correction, but has now climbed back above 1.5. However, this is still below the 2.5 threshold that has previously guided the company’s capital raise decisions. Investors had grown cautious…
BTC
$124,665.37
+0.96%
COM
$0.013768
+2.58%
INC
$0.6696
-5.22%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 16:40
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin, ETH, XRP OI Hits $145B
The post Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin, ETH, XRP OI Hits $145B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP derivatives open interest hits $145B. Analysts discuss ETH growth and why MAGACOIN FINANCE is among the best crypto to buy now. Open interest across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP has climbed to $145 billion, a clear sign of growing institutional focus on crypto derivatives. Alongside these giants, MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention from analysts as a fresh altcoin pick that could run faster with smaller capital inflows, making it a top mention among the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Eyes $10 Trillion With Derivatives Growth Bitcoin’s open interest has surged to $82.5 billion, reflecting its dominant share in the derivatives market. Analysts argue that products like futures and options are shaping Bitcoin into a more mature asset class, with institutional players fueling demand. James Van Straten suggested that options contracts could help lift Bitcoin’s total market value to $10 trillion, citing rising activity on CME. Market watchers believe that derivatives help reduce volatility by spreading risk across larger pools of liquidity. This makes Bitcoin more appealing to traditional finance participants who previously avoided crypto swings. Still, debates continue over whether this shift marks the end of Bitcoin’s familiar four-year cycle, or if investor psychology will keep driving market moves in familiar patterns. For those asking about the best crypto to buy now, Bitcoin’s role as the largest digital asset remains hard to overlook. Ethereum Sees Institutional Resurgence Ethereum’s derivatives are also drawing headlines with $55 billion in open interest. On CME, ETH futures alone hit record highs earlier this year, supported by large institutional holders and a rise in option contracts. Analysts note that ETH’s growing presence in regulated markets reflects interest from corporate treasuries and investment desks that see it as more than just a smart contract platform. The record number of contracts…
NOW
$0.0049
-0.80%
ETH
$4,685.12
+3.77%
XRP
$2.9887
+0.62%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 16:05
Partager
Bitcoin HODLer Selling Cooling Off As ETF Inflows Return
The post Bitcoin HODLer Selling Cooling Off As ETF Inflows Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin HODLer Selling Cooling Off As ETF Inflows Return Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hodler-selling-cooling-off-etf-inflows/
COM
$0.013768
+2.58%
SIGN
$0.06649
+3.13%
JUNE
$0.0888
-5.43%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 15:51
Partager
Tonight's non-farm payroll report may not be released as planned
PANews reported on October 3rd that, according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in accordance with its government shutdown contingency plan, has suspended all operations and will not release economic data during the shutdown. This will affect the non-farm payroll report, originally scheduled for release at 8:30 PM tonight. Previously, the weekly unemployment benefit claims report, originally scheduled for Thursday, was not released. CNN also reported that the Bureau of Labor Statistics has completed its September non-farm payroll data collection and may be ready for release. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics did not respond to this report.
FARM
$27.67
+1.17%
MAY
$0.03939
+0.02%
NOT
$0.001627
+2.07%
Partager
PANews
2025/10/03 15:43
Partager
Thousands Of New Millionaires Added Overnight? CLS Mining: Get Rich Quick In The Crypto World
The post Thousands Of New Millionaires Added Overnight? CLS Mining: Get Rich Quick In The Crypto World appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thousands Of New Millionaires Added Overnight? CLS Mining: Get Rich Quick In The Crypto World – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Thousands of New Millionaires Added Overnight? CLS Mining: Get Rich Quick in the Crypto World Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/thousands-of-new-millionaires-added-overnight-cls-mining-get-rich-quick-in-the-crypto-world/
CLS
$0.01465
-0.27%
GET
$0.004374
-0.52%
QUICK
$0.025
+4.95%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 15:28
Partager
SWIFT vs XRP Explained: Ripple CEO Breaks Down the Market Impact
The post SWIFT vs XRP Explained: Ripple CEO Breaks Down the Market Impact appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse addressed concerns from the XRP community after SWIFT’s recent announcement about entering blockchain technology. The update came in an exclusive shareholder letter shared by Jake Claver. SWIFT revealed plans to use a Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum called Linea, with an initial focus on smart contracts and a potential stablecoin. …
XRP
$2.9887
+0.62%
LAYER
$0.4184
+2.37%
LINEA
$0.02821
+4.94%
Partager
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 15:27
Partager
Solana Treasury Sharps Technology Fights Share Price Drop With $100M Buyback
TLDR Sharps Technology announced a $100 million stock repurchase program for its common shares through open market and negotiated transactions The company holds 2 million SOL tokens worth approximately $448 million and recently secured a $400 million PIPE deal to build the largest Solana treasury STSS shares have dropped 43% over the past month to [...] The post Solana Treasury Sharps Technology Fights Share Price Drop With $100M Buyback appeared first on CoinCentral.
OPEN
$0.64425
+8.37%
SOL
$232.28
+1.59%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 15:21
Partager
XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement
TLDR XRP rose above $3 on Oct 2, trading at $3.04 with a market cap of $181.8 billion and 24-hour volume exceeding $6.1 billion VivoPower International completed a $19 million equity raise at $6.05 per share to fund XRP treasury operations and debt repayment The Nasdaq-listed company repositioned itself as a digital treasury firm with [...] The post XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$2.9887
+0.62%
TOKEN
$0.0135
+3.21%
ROSE
$0.02694
+4.01%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 15:15
Partager
Ted Cruz stops anti-doxing and data privacy bill in the Senate
Ted Cruz stops Ron Wyden’s bill that aims to protect Americans from doxing and data sales.
RON
$0.4926
+3.53%
Partager
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 15:15
Partager
Microsoft signed three 20-year solar power purchase agreements with Japan's Shizen Energy
Microsoft wrapped up three new renewable energy deals with Shizen Energy, a Japanese clean power firm, as part of its ongoing effort to get electricity from sustainable sources. The software maker agreed to three separate 20-year solar power purchase agreements with Shizen, the Japanese firm announced Friday. This marks the second round of deals between […]
PART
$0.241
-1.35%
GET
$0.004374
-0.52%
SECOND
$0.0000095
-1.04%
Partager
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 14:00
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy
$1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap