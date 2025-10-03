2025-10-07 Tuesday

Google Cloud To Start Staking Cardano Via Midnight Partnership

The post Google Cloud To Start Staking Cardano Via Midnight Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano has taken another big step towards its goal of mainstream adoption. The latest development is that Google Cloud will stake ADA on the network by running a validator for Midnight, a partner chain built on Cardano that focuses on privacy and secure data handling. Running a validator means that Google Cloud is helping to confirm transactions and keep the network secure. To do this, Google Cloud must stake ADA, the native token of Cardano. By staking Cardano, Google Cloud will contribute to the safety and stability of the network. The staked ADA acts as a form of “skin in the game,” it ensures that validators are financially incentivized to act honestly. If a validator behaves maliciously, it risks losing rewards (though Cardano currently doesn’t slash stake like some other chains, Ethereum for example). Building Confidence Through Major Validators The involvement of Google Cloud is significant for Cardano. It shows that a major technology company sees value in the blockchain. Validators are crucial for keeping networks decentralized and secure. Having a well-resourced company like Google Cloud as a validator adds credibility and confidence for everyone participating in Cardano. It’s not the first time Google Cloud has got involved with crypto, in fact it has its own dedicated digital asset team and has partnerships with many coins and also runs a validator for Tezos. Impact on Regular Stakers For individual ADA holders, nothing changes right now. You can continue staking Cardano the same way you always have. The difference is that a company like Google Cloud is now part of the network, which helps ensure security and reliability. Thinking About Staking Rewards While Google Cloud’s entry into staking on Cardano through Midnight is an exciting milestone, it is worth remembering that not all staking APYs are the same. Different projects offer…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 16:16
BNB Climbs 3.5% as Fed Rate Cut Bets Fuel Rally Past Key Resistance

The post BNB Climbs 3.5% as Fed Rate Cut Bets Fuel Rally Past Key Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB rallied more than 3.5% in the last 24 hours, tracking broader gains across the crypto market as expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut firmed. The token rose from a session low of $1,017.44 to more than $1,050, marking a breakout above key resistance levels in the session. The rise comes on the back of an unexpected drop in U.S. private payrolls that adds to a growing list of signals that the Fed may begin easing monetary policy sooner than expected. With official jobs data paused due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, traders have leaned heavily on the weak ADP report, which showed a 32,000 job loss in September against expectations for a gain. Derivatives markets now price in near certainty of a 25 basis point cut later this month. BNB’s price action mirrored that sentiment shift. After dipping mid-session, the token bounced off the $1,020 support level and climbed steadily into the close, driven by volume that exceeded the 24-hour average, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. Traders pushed BNB through the $1,035 resistance in the rally, which saw the broader crypto market move up 2.25%, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index. BNB’s outperformance of the wider market reflects token-specific catalysts. Earlier this week, BNB Chain reduced its minimum gas fee to 0.05 Gwei, making the network one of the cheapest among major blockchains. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s state-backed Alem Crypto Fund named BNB as its first investment asset. The fund’s goal is to build long-term reserves of digital assets and signals rising adoption at the sovereign level. BNB also weathered a brief security incident during the session when the BNB Chain’s X account was compromised. Hackers made off with about $13,000 before the issue was resolved and the community rallied behind it. Disclaimer: Parts of this…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 16:15
Swedish Lawmakers Push Plan for National Bitcoin Reserve

The post Swedish Lawmakers Push Plan for National Bitcoin Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Sweden could become the latest country to explore holding Bitcoin in its state reserves if a new parliamentary push gains traction. Two members of the Swedish Democrats, Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, have formally asked lawmakers to study the creation of a Bitcoin reserve as part of the nation’s long-term financial strategy. Their argument is simple: gold and foreign currencies carry political and economic risks, while Bitcoin operates independently of any government. With its capped supply of 21 million coins and global liquidity, they say it could act as a hedge against inflation and a safeguard during geopolitical shocks. A Political Opening The proposal matters because the Swedish Democrats hold sway in the ruling coalition, giving them leverage even without a majority. Dioukarev and Perez called Bitcoin adoption part of a “digital arms race,” urging Sweden not to fall behind other governments exploring similar moves. They noted the U.S. has already begun discussing strategic reserves and suggested Sweden could even seed its own stockpile using confiscated crypto. At present, Sweden has no official Bitcoin holdings. However, a 2024 law permits authorities to seize digital assets alongside luxury goods, creating a potential pipeline for state reserves. Rejecting a Digital Krona The MPs also pushed back against the idea of a central bank digital currency, asking the government to guarantee that Sweden will not rewrite its monetary laws to allow for an e-krona. While the central bank has run pilot projects since 2020, critics fear a state-issued digital currency could erode privacy and concentrate too much power in official hands. Crypto Already Growing in Sweden Although the government hasn’t embraced Bitcoin, the private sector is steadily expanding. More than 80 crypto firms are registered in Sweden, raising nearly $50 million in venture funding, and Bitcoin ATMs and exchanges operate legally under…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 16:11
What Lies Ahead for XRP and BNB as Prices Shift?

The post What Lies Ahead for XRP and BNB as Prices Shift? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recently, XRP has managed to hold steady above the $3 mark, bolstered by an increased focus from Japanese financial services company SBI Holdings and the anticipation of several ETF applications being reviewed in the United States. Concurrently, BNB has crossed the $1,100 barrier, drawing renewed attention to the currencies within its ecosystem. Continue Reading:What Lies Ahead for XRP and BNB as Prices Shift? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/what-lies-ahead-for-xrp-and-bnb-as-prices-shift
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 16:09
When To Buy, Sell And Hold

The post When To Buy, Sell And Hold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News A complete guide on when to buy, sell, and hold crypto, and why this altcoin is emerging as a top speculative hold. Knowing when to buy, sell, and hold is one of the hardest challenges in crypto. Unlike traditional markets that close daily, digital assets trade 24/7, amplifying both opportunity and risk. Price swings can be dramatic, and emotions often push traders into decisions that damage long-term results. Yet behind the volatility lies a set of strategies and psychological frameworks that help investors navigate cycles effectively. Those who master timing often turn modest portfolios into significant wins, while those who panic or hesitate risk missing the biggest moves. The key is recognizing that crypto markets are cyclical. There are moments when buying aggressively makes sense, times when holding is the smartest move, and critical points when selling secures gains before the market resets. Understanding these phases requires more than technical analysis; it demands an appreciation of investor psychology, whale behavior, and narrative momentum. For retail communities today, these strategies extend beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to speculative plays like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which offer unique opportunities to practice disciplined entry and exit decisions. When To Buy Buying in crypto is rarely about chasing green candles. Instead, the best opportunities often appear during corrections or consolidations, when fear dominates sentiment. Historically, accumulation during periods of low excitement has produced the strongest returns. Analysts emphasize that monitoring whale behavior and exchange inflows can provide signals of when to enter. Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) is another strategy that mitigates risk. By buying consistently at intervals, investors avoid the trap of trying to time exact bottoms. This method works especially well for long-term holds like Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. For speculative tokens, presales often represent the optimal entry point, as they provide access before mainstream…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 16:08
Bureau of Labor Statistics Faces Shutdown, Delaying Data Releases

The post Bureau of Labor Statistics Faces Shutdown, Delaying Data Releases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics halts all operations amid government shutdown. Non-farm payroll report’s release is affected. Unemployment claims report previously unpublished due to shutdown. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has halted all operations, delaying vital economic data releases during the government shutdown, including the non-farm payroll report originally scheduled for release. This interruption may affect economic forecasting and market confidence, as significant data remains unavailable, prompting attention from financial analysts and policymakers regarding the economy’s status and trajectory. BLS Shutdown Freezes Crucial Economic Reports According to CNN reports, the BLS has completed collecting September’s non-farm data but will not release it soon due to contingency plan implementation. The unpaid workers are left waiting as budget negotiations continue without resolution. Previously, the weekly unemployment claims report was also delayed, following prior procedural suspensions. The shutdown halts the BLS’s information services, interrupting updates on fundamental economic indicators critical for assessing labor market health. These delays may provoke questions from investors dependent on such data for strategic decision-making and assessing economic trends in real-time. “The future of blockchain lies in fostering technology that aligns with both regulatory frameworks and market demands,” said John Doe, Chief Advisor, Solana. Market analysts anticipate potential increased market fluctuations due to the current data embargo. Economic and financial sectors remain watchful as governmental interventions to resolve the impasse remain uncertain. Key figures have not issued immediate remarks, adding to the anticipation surrounding forthcoming actions. Historical Precedents Highlight Shutdown Market Effects Did you know? Historical U.S. government shutdowns, like those in 1995 and 2013, saw temporary treasury yield impacts, as economic apprehensions lingered amid fiscal impasses. Ethereum (ETH) is seen trading at $4,461.40, with a market cap of $538.51 billion as reported by CoinMarketCap. It shows a 24-hour volume shift of -13.24 percent amidst diverse…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 16:01
Crypto 101: When To Buy, Sell And Hold

Knowing when to buy, sell, and hold is one of the hardest challenges in crypto. Unlike traditional markets that close […] The post Crypto 101: When To Buy, Sell And Hold appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/10/03 16:00
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Bitcoin Cash Gains Momentum While AlphaPepe Steals Meme Spotlight

Bitcoin Cash holds above $500 with breakout potential, but AlphaPepe’s $243K presale, whale backing, and 100× upside make it the meme coin to watch.
Blockchainreporter 2025/10/03 16:00
Tokenomics and 2025 Roadmap Unveiled

The post Tokenomics and 2025 Roadmap Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Mono Protocol is set to allocate half of its total token supply to the presale, moving forward with its 2025 roadmap toward a unified blockchain model. The Mono Protocol plans to allocate 50% of its total token supply to the presale, giving participants significant access. Tokens are now available for purchase at $0.0275, giving buyers the chance to secure an early position before later rounds. Liquidity receives 10% of the supply, set aside to support trading and maintain stability after the token lists. Another 10% is allocated to marketing, ensuring resources for outreach and community growth. The team holds 5% of the supply, while governance and treasury functions also receive 5%. Strategic reserves account for another 5%, with ecosystem incentives, user rewards, and the private round each set at 5%. The total initial supply is 141,252,439 MONO. This distribution balances adoption and development while keeping presale crypto as the central focus of allocation. Roadmap for 2025 Mono Protocol’s plan begins with building its technical foundation in the second quarter of 2025. Work includes chain abstraction, Liquidity Locks, fee abstraction, and universal accounts. Security testing covers settlement design, slashing mechanics, and risk controls for instant execution. By the third quarter, the project will roll out its presale launch package. This stage includes contract audits, compliance reviews, whitelist access management, and expanded community channels. A developer preview with SDK tools and a sample dApp is also scheduled. The fourth quarter of 2025 centers on the Beta release. Unified balances will go live on major EVM layer-2 networks such as Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon, alongside early Solana integration. Resource Locks will be active on mainnet, supported by dashboards showing settlement data and MEV-protected routing. Core Features Supporting the Presale Coin The presale coin is linked to features designed to simplify…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 15:56
‘ICEBlock’ Removed From Apple’s App Store After DOJ Demand

The post ‘ICEBlock’ Removed From Apple’s App Store After DOJ Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Apple removed the ICEBlock app from its App Store on Thursday, after the Trump administration urged the iPhone maker to take action against the crowd-sourced platform, which allowed users to monitor or report sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at their locations. The ICEBlock app alerted its users of the presence of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents within a 5-mile radius. Getty Images Key Facts In a statement issued on social media, the app maker said: “We just received a message from Apple’s App Review that #ICEBlock has been removed from the App Store due to ‘objectionable content.’” “The only thing we can imagine is this is due to pressure from the Trump Admin,” the statement said, adding that the app maker intends to fight this takedown. Fox Business reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi directed the Justice Department to demand the removal of the app, which Apple complied with. Bondi told Fox: “ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed.” Apple addressed the removal in a statement shared with multiple outlets, saying: “Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store.” What Do We Know About Iceblock? On its website, ICEBlock describes itself as a “completely anonymous crowd-sourced platform that allows users to report Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity with just two taps on their phone.” These reports are then used to alert other ICEBlock users of the presence of ICE agents within a 5-mile radius. The website notes the app is modeled after the Google-owned navigation app Waze, which provides travel time estimates and other details based on…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 15:47
