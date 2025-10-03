Youtuber accused of rigging a Polymarket bet with $14 million in betting volume

British YouTuber Lord Miles' fasting on a desert bet was resolved as "no" on Polymarket after he inexplicably disappeared from live footage and was presumed dead. It has now been confirmed that he is still alive, but under police custody. Lord Miles has been accused of manipulating a Polymarket betting market "Lord Miles completes 40-day water fast in the desert?" The 26-year-old influencer had been streaming from a desert tent throughout his fasting attempt, posting regular updates on his YouTube channel. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT ON MILES Miles has been detained by Saudi intelligence on false charges from an American who has created several fake reports through a bribed, corrupt journalist in order to make money on Polymarket. We are aware that someone who bet on the "no" option… — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) September 28, 2025 For nearly two weeks, his account went silent, which led many netizens to believe he was dead. His X account was also restricted during the period, with posts visible only to followers. Lord Miles still alive, arrested in Saudi Arabia According to crypto content creator and scams investigator Coffeezilla, wagers surpassed $14 million in total volume, but odds stumbled when he vanished from live footage in late September. Reports circulated on social platforms that Lord Miles had collapsed into a coma while being treated in a Saudi Arabian hospital. Doctors allegedly administered glucose intravenously, causing his body to go into shock. Confusion deepened when news emerged that Lord Miles had been arrested in Saudi Arabia on unspecified terrorism charges. Those managing his official account issued a statement insisting the case was fabricated. "Someone has fucked Miles over at great expense," they wrote, suggesting a false report had been sent to Saudi intelligence about his past activities in Afghanistan and the UK. The account handlers claimed…