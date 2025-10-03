MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-10-07 Tuesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Bitcoin’s $2.4 Trillion Milestone Pushes It Above Amazon
The post Bitcoin’s $2.4 Trillion Milestone Pushes It Above Amazon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin has once again rewritten the record books, soaring above $120,000 and lifting its market value past $2.4 trillion. This surge has pushed the cryptocurrency ahead of Amazon in the global rankings of top assets, a symbolic victory that places Bitcoin in seventh position worldwide. Only silver, with a slightly higher valuation, now separates Bitcoin from entering the top six. The achievement carries weight far beyond price charts. For more than a decade, Bitcoin has been compared to “digital gold,” and its steady rise against traditional giants gives new credibility to that narrative. What was once dismissed as a speculative gamble is now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with century-old industries and trillion-dollar corporations. Market watchers attribute this momentum to a combination of global and domestic forces. Signals of interest rate cuts from central banks have fueled risk appetite, while ongoing economic uncertainty is prompting investors to seek assets outside the traditional system. At the same time, the rapid success of Bitcoin ETFs has brought a steady wave of institutional capital, providing depth and legitimacy to a market that was once dominated by retail traders. Rising nearly 2% in the past day alone, Bitcoin’s rally demonstrates how firmly it is competing with traditional finance. Surpassing Amazon is more than just a statistical move – it’s a sign of shifting market priorities, where digital assets are carving out a permanent position alongside established leaders. Analysts now speculate that silver could soon fall to Bitcoin as well, clearing the way for the cryptocurrency to enter the elite club of the world’s top six assets. If this trajectory continues, Bitcoin’s challenge to gold’s dominance as the ultimate store of value may arrive sooner than many expected. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading…
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:38
Partager
Will Bitcoin Reverse to $115K Max Pain Price amid Crypto Options Expiry Today?
The post Will Bitcoin Reverse to $115K Max Pain Price amid Crypto Options Expiry Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin surges above $120K following massive capital inflows into the crypto market in response to the U.S. government shutdown. Traders are bracing for huge volatility due to crypto options expiry, as the max pain for Bitcoin and Ethereum is way below the current market prices. Watch Out for $3.36 Billion Bitcoin Options Expiry Today Almost 28K BTC options with a notional value of $3.36 billion are set to expire on the Deribit derivatives crypto exchange today, October 3. The put-call ratio of 1.13 signals a higher volume of put options compared to call options, indicating bearish sentiment. In the last 24 hours, the put-call ratio has climbed to 0.91. This confirms traders are leaning towards a market decline or hedging against a fall. BTC Options Open Interest. Source: Deribit Bitcoin max pain price is at $115K, significantly below the current market price of $120,370. Glassnode revealed options are clustered between $100K and $120K, with the highest call interest at $120K. Rising inflows into ETFs and slowing LTH sell pressure have provided stability, with Bitcoin holding support at the STH realized cost basis. The September crypto options expiry has reset sentiments as open interest rebuilds, volume eases, and flows tilt toward cautious Q4 upside. BTC Options Net Premium Strike Heatmap. Source: Glassnode BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses Deribit in Bitcoin Options BlackRock Bitcoin ETF surpassed Deribit to become the largest venue for BTC options last week. This came following $23 billion crypto options expired last week, with BTC open interest on the Nasdaq-listed IBIT reaching nearly $38 billion as compared to $32 billion on Deribit. Investors and analysts are now paying closer attention to the BTC options market. BTC options on Deribit and IBIT are now approaching $80 billion on a notional basis. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas shared a breakdown of options open interest…
PAIN
$1.4423
--%
COM
$0.013768
+2.58%
U
$0.010301
+1.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:12
Partager
Bitcoin Miners Under Pressure – New York Pushes Bill to Raise Energy Costs
The post Bitcoin Miners Under Pressure – New York Pushes Bill to Raise Energy Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinRegulations The battle over Bitcoin mining in New York has flared up again. A new bill introduced this week would slap a tiered excise tax on electricity used by mining companies, raising the stakes for firms already squeezed by rising costs. Rather than applying a flat rate, the proposal sets up brackets based on annual energy consumption. Small operators consuming under 2.25 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) would escape the levy, but heavy users could see charges climb as high as 5 cents per kWh. The higher the electricity draw, the steeper the tax. Clean Energy Carve-Out Notably, miners running entirely on renewable power wouldn’t pay the new fee. That exemption mirrors New York’s earlier two-year moratorium on fossil-fueled mining operations, which expired in 2024 but left green-powered projects untouched. The timing couldn’t be more difficult for miners. The average cost of producing one Bitcoin surged above $70,000 in the second quarter of 2025, according to TheMinerMag. In upstate New York, retail power rates of around $0.08 per kWh doubled expenses for firms like TeraWulf, which posted a $61 million loss in just one quarter. Winners and Losers If the measure becomes law, only companies with the resources to build renewable facilities may be able to stay competitive. Access to hydropower or solar installations would effectively shield them from the tax, while smaller miners depending on grid electricity could be forced to relocate. Supporters of the bill frame it as a way to curb the environmental impact of proof-of-work mining, while critics argue it will accelerate the consolidation of the industry by driving out all but the biggest players. Either way, for New York’s crypto miners, the cost of keeping the lights on may be about to climb even higher. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and…
COM
$0.013768
+2.58%
T
$0.01564
+2.35%
MORE
$0.06061
-14.39%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:02
Partager
15,000% Upside On The Table For Three Meme Coins, One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year End
The post 15,000% Upside On The Table For Three Meme Coins, One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The hunt for the next meme coin blast is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and forums debating which names could deliver life changing gains. Three tickers dominate the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO), is already shaping up as a Dogecoin challenger thanks to presale traction and a utility led edge in defi. Meanwhile, Pengu and Pump are building momentum but are seen as longer plays, with many expecting their biggest upside closer to 2027. Pepeto, A 2025 Dogecoin Challenger In The Making Pepeto is not just another meme coin riding a trend, a hype wave. With more than $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of only $0.000000156, it offers the low entry point investors want. Beyond hype, the team shipped the PepetoSwap demo exchange, a zero fee platform set to list the next wave of meme coins in 2026. That kind of progress before listings sets it apart. Holders can also stake at 224% APY, multiplying positions well before launch day. With the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto builds on the meme legacy with a stronger angle, Pepe may have taken the P E P E letters, but Pepeto kept T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the two traits many investors rate most. Some analysts suggest that if Pepeto climbs to Pepe’s current price of $0.000009157, early presale buyers could see huge multiples on entry. Add staking rewards, and Pepeto’s upside looks even more compelling for an Ethereum meme coin aiming at the best crypto lists. Pengu, From NFT Culture To Market Play Pengu began as an NFT collection and has now evolved into a meme coin with a $2.3 billion market cap at roughly $0.036 per token. With nearly 63 billion tokens in circulation and steady community growth, it notched…
MEME
$0.00254
+5.08%
COM
$0.013768
+2.58%
BLAST
$0.00207
+3.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 16:53
Partager
Strategy Bitcoin Holdings Reach $77.4 Billion as Company Avoids Tax Bill
TLDR Strategy Inc. now holds 640,031 BTC worth $77.4 billion, representing 3.2% of Bitcoin’s total circulating supply The company avoided a multi-billion dollar tax bill after the US Treasury and IRS exempted unrealized digital asset gains from corporate alternative minimum tax Strategy’s market cap gained over $8 billion, with MSTR stock rallying 8% following the [...] The post Strategy Bitcoin Holdings Reach $77.4 Billion as Company Avoids Tax Bill appeared first on CoinCentral.
4
$0.18799
+7.14%
INC
$0.6683
-5.32%
NOW
$0.00491
-0.80%
Partager
Coincentral
2025/10/03 16:29
Partager
More Than 2,500 Amendments Have Been Made to the Draft Law on Virtual Assets in Ukraine
In the bill on virtual assets 10225-d have made a total of 2538 corrections. This was stated by deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak. Recall, the corresponding bill was adopted in the first reading in early September 2025. At the same time, at the level of the Committee, he received approval in the spring. After that, as expected […] Сообщение More Than 2,500 Amendments Have Been Made to the Draft Law on Virtual Assets in Ukraine появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
MORE
$0.06061
-14.39%
VIRTUAL
$1.1688
+7.75%
D
$0.03202
+3.22%
Partager
Incrypted
2025/10/03 16:03
Partager
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Derivatives Open Interest Hits $145B: Best Crypto to Buy Now as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Catch Analyst Buzz
Open interest across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP has climbed to $145 billion, a clear sign of growing institutional focus on […] The post Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Derivatives Open Interest Hits $145B: Best Crypto to Buy Now as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Catch Analyst Buzz appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$2.9882
+0.63%
OPEN
$0.61979
+3.83%
NOW
$0.00491
-0.80%
Partager
Coindoo
2025/10/03 16:00
Partager
Pi Network Price Prediction: Cardano Investors Tap Into Remittix After Becoming The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now
The spotlight has shifted in crypto markets once again. Pi Network price is hovering in the $0.27–$0.29 band, keeping speculation alive over a breakout. Meanwhile, Cardano is stuck in consolidation, and investors are quietly rotating funds into Remittix, a rising DeFi project that is rapidly being called the best crypto presale to buy now. CertiK’s […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Cardano Investors Tap Into Remittix After Becoming The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PI
$0.26303
+0.94%
TAP
$0.495
+11.73%
NOW
$0.00491
-0.80%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 16:00
Partager
Mono Protocol Crypto Presale: Tokenomics and 2025 Roadmap Unveiled
The Mono Protocol plans to allocate 50% of its total token supply to the presale, giving participants significant access. Tokens […] The post Mono Protocol Crypto Presale: Tokenomics and 2025 Roadmap Unveiled appeared first on Coindoo.
TOKEN
$0.01353
+3.44%
Partager
Coindoo
2025/10/03 15:48
Partager
Stablecoin market cap surpasses $300 billion for first time amid crypto rebound
The total market capitalization of stablecoins has surpassed $300 billion for the first time — a new all-time high for the sector.
CAP
$0.12831
+4.24%
Partager
Coinstats
2025/10/03 15:36
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy
$1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap