A trader chased the rising price of the new coin 2Z and lost $209,000 in 50 minutes
PANews reported on October 2nd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a trader with the address BLhQ4...Z2QYy suffered a substantial loss when he chased the high price of the newly launched token 2Z today. Data shows that the trader bought $499,000 worth of 2Z tokens at an average price of $0.93. However, the price of the token began to fall shortly after the purchase, and the trader ultimately sold out, losing $209,000 in about 50 minutes, a loss rate of 41.8%.
TRADER
$0.0001047
-4.64%
2Z
$0.4789
-2.86%
TOKEN
$0.01335
+0.30%
PANews
2025/10/02 22:42
The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Is Remittix As XLM Holders Jump Into Record Breaking $RTX
The big question all over the crypto market is simple: what is the best altcoin to invest in now? Most of the top altcoins are either in decline or consolidating, expecting positive news later in October. Stellar has recently slipped into further losses, too, consistent with the institutional traders selling off their XLM holdings. Now, […] The post The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Is Remittix As XLM Holders Jump Into Record Breaking $RTX appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NOW
$0.00496
-0.40%
XLM
$0.4036
+0.44%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004677
-0.65%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 22:30
PoW public chain Psy Protocol officially launches public test network
PANews reported on October 2 that according to its official Twitter account, the POW public chain project Psy Protocol announced that its "Psychonaut Incubation Program" is now officially launched on its test network Psy Testnet. Psy Protocol is a smart contract platform based on useful proof of work. By generating transaction proofs by users and aggregating zero-knowledge proofs on the chain, Psy provides developers with the ability to build ultra-large-scale Web3 applications.
PUBLIC
$0.04193
-0.73%
NOW
$0.00496
-0.40%
SMART
$0.004151
-1.65%
PANews
2025/10/02 22:29
How Ozak AI Is Becoming Crypto’s Potential Project
The post How Ozak AI Is Becoming Crypto’s Potential Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets in 2025 are humming with possibilities; however, one project has moved from obscurity to headlines in report time: Ozak AI. Just months ago, this AI-powered blockchain startup was virtually unknown. Now, it has raised more than $3.4 million in its Stage 6 presale, promoting tokens at just $0.012 and sparking discussions about whether it could be the following 100x winner of the bull cycle. As buyers look past Bitcoin and Ethereum for outsized returns, Ozak AI is fast becoming one of the most talked-about initiatives of the year. Ozak AI’s Rapid Rise Ozak AI is designed to merge artificial intelligence and blockchain in a manner that can provide real-world impact. At its core, the project focuses on compressing information latency and the use of technology capable of generating predictive trading indicators in just 30 milliseconds. These indicators—as soon as the area of hedge price range—can now be accessed by everyday traders and bots, democratizing gear that had been previously locked behind institutional walls. This vision has resonated with both retail investors and whales. In just six stages of OZ presale, Ozak AI has already sold more than 915 million tokens. Early participants see the project not just as a speculative play but as a potential market disruptor that could change how crypto data and trading insights are consumed. Why Analysts Are Watching Ozak AI The crypto industry has always rewarded innovation, and analysts argue that Ozak AI is tapping into two of the most powerful narratives of the decade: AI and decentralized finance. By fusing them into one ecosystem, Ozak AI addresses the growing demand for fast, verifiable, and actionable insights in an increasingly complex market. Some forecasts suggest that Ozak AI could reach between $0.50 and $1.20 by 2026, which would represent gains of up to 100x…
AI
$0.1218
-0.16%
COM
$0.01341
-0.98%
STARTUP
$0.005583
+1.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 22:11
Coinbase’s ADA Reserve Growth of 462% Reflects Surge in Cardano Demand
TLDR Coinbase’s ADA reserve has increased by 462% over the past four months, reaching over 9.5 million tokens. The significant growth in Coinbase’s ADA reserve reflects a rising demand for Cardano-based assets and DeFi access. Coinbase’s backing of wrapped Cardano (cbADA) allows ADA holders to access decentralized finance protocols like Aave and Uniswap. Institutional interest [...] The post Coinbase’s ADA Reserve Growth of 462% Reflects Surge in Cardano Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.
ADA
$0.8508
-1.20%
DEFI
$0.001877
-1.72%
FINANCE
$0.001492
+7.49%
Coincentral
2025/10/02 22:05
Coinbase Base Head: There will be no hasty deployment of Base tokens and no release date will be announced in the near future
PANews reported on October 2nd that, according to Fortune, Coinbase's Base head Jesse Pollak discussed the highly anticipated Base token in his latest podcast. Pollak cautiously stated that Coinbase is determined "not to hastily deploy the token" and "does not plan to announce a release date anytime soon." He explained that the launch of the token was about “aligning incentives and token decentralization.” Pollak acknowledged the historical problems with token issuance and said Coinbase is “moving with caution” while also collaborating and learning from projects on Base that have already issued tokens responsibly, such as Aerodrome.
NEAR
$2.961
-3.39%
FUTURE
$0.12289
+0.50%
FORTUNE
$0.01309
-2.38%
PANews
2025/10/02 22:02
Best Crypto to Buy as Sweden Plans First National Bitcoin Reserve
Swedish Democrats Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez have called the existence of other national Bitcoin reserves a ‘digital arms race’ […] The post Best Crypto to Buy as Sweden Plans First National Bitcoin Reserve appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 21:56
Citi Raises Bitcoin to $132K, Ethereum to $4.5K as ETF Flows Heat Up
TLDR: Citi predicts Bitcoin could reach $132K by year-end, with $181K over the next 12 months. Ethereum’s year-end forecast rises to $4,500, reflecting ETF inflows and staking adoption. Citi sees Bitcoin as “digital gold” attracting more institutional flows despite macro pressures. Ether’s upside depends on network adoption and yield opportunities through DeFi and staking. The [...] The post Citi Raises Bitcoin to $132K, Ethereum to $4.5K as ETF Flows Heat Up appeared first on Blockonomi.
4
$0.16281
+6.27%
MORE
$0.0596
-15.24%
DEFI
$0.001877
-1.72%
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 21:55
Ondo Finance and Securitize are already building on the Sei Network
PANews reported on October 2nd that Layer1 blockchain Sei announced on its official X platform that Ondo Finance and Securitize, two major players in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization field, have chosen to build or integrate on the Sei network. Sei officials noted that the two companies combined hold over 50% of the tokenized U.S. Treasury market share. Sei said the move demonstrates that institutions are moving toward a settlement layer built for a global-scale market.
ONDO
$0.92556
-1.32%
FINANCE
$0.001492
+7.49%
SEI
$0.2922
-1.21%
PANews
2025/10/02 21:51
DOGE Price Prediction for October 2
Can growth of DOGE lead to test of $0.27 zone soon?
DOGE
$0.25842
+0.16%
SOON
$0.4997
+2.50%
Coinstats
2025/10/02 21:45
