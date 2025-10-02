‘It Was A Great Performance That’s In The Past’

The post ‘It Was A Great Performance That’s In The Past’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love is already looking ahead to the team’s next opponent after his four-touchdown explosion. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Getty Images Jeremiyah Love is coming off of a historic performance following the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s 56-13 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 20-year-old running back scored four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving) in the first half alone, becoming the first Irish player to score four touchdowns in one half. It led to Notre Dame scoring 42 points, tied for the third-most in program history. Love was lined up all over the offense, including as a receiver, showcasing his versatility and solidifying why he may be one of the top running backs taken off board in the NFL draft next year. “I would say I wasn’t really able to have that performance if it wasn’t for my big guys up front, or the defense doing their job, ” says Love in a one-on-one interview. “Or my quarterback making smart decisions or for the receivers doing things they do on the perimeter to help everybody have success.” The performance earned Notre Dame their second straight victory after they had dropped their first two games of the season by a combined total of four points in losses to the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies. Notre Dame entered the season No. 6 but had dropped to No. 24 following those defeats. They’ve since bounced back with big wins over Arkansas and the Purdue Boilermakers. The wins show the resilience of a team that had advanced to the National Championship Game last season. Love’s numbers so far this season hasn’t been as robust as they were last year, but he’s still producing in a major way. During the 2024 season, Love posted 6.9 yards per carry…