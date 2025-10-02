2025-10-06 Monday

Is Web3’s Next Boom Coming from Africa, LATAM, and Asia? Lisk Bets $15 Million on It

The post Is Web3’s Next Boom Coming from Africa, LATAM, and Asia? Lisk Bets $15 Million on It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisk has launched a $15 million venture initiative, the Lisk EMpower Fund, aimed at accelerating Web3 startups in Africa, Latin America (LATAM), and Southeast Asia. The fund positions itself as a counterweight to the oversaturated Western venture scene, where valuations are at record highs and returns are increasingly muted. Lisk’s $15 Million EMpower Fund Targets the Gaps Global VCs Miss Lisk is betting that the world’s most transformative Web3 companies will emerge from frontier economies often dismissed by Silicon Valley. The Lisk EMpower Fund will distribute up to $250,000 in capital per startup, while providing hands-on advisory covering regulatory compliance, tokenization, and fundraising strategies. Early recipients include South Africa’s Lov.cash (digital supply chain), Afrikabal (agritech), Indonesia’s IDRX (stablecoin), and SigraFi (gold-backed lending). Proof in action 👇 The first 4 companies backed by the Lisk EMpower Fund:https://t.co/sTBXaeQt5m 🇿🇦 — digitizing supply chains between retailers and suppliers in South AfricaAfrikabal 🌍 — connecting smallholder farmers to buyers and investors across AfricaIDRX 🇮🇩 — a… — Lisk (@LiskHQ) October 2, 2025 According to Gideon Greaves, Head of Investments at Lisk, the fund’s thesis is simple: where global VCs see risk, Lisk sees overlooked value. “Founders in Africa, LATAM, and Southeast Asia are already proving they can build products with real adoption despite limited access to venture dollars,” Greaves told BeInCrypto. A $5.2 Trillion Untapped Opportunity Emerging markets represent an estimated $5.2 trillion untapped investment opportunity, with venture returns averaging 9–11% annually over the past 15 years. Yet, many founders in these regions bootstrap their way to Series A traction without institutional backing. Greaves believes this necessity-driven entrepreneurship is often a better recipe for resilient founders. “Someone who is emotionally attached to their product and views it as an extension of themselves,” he explained. By entering only after startups demonstrate traction, Lisk reduces risk…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:32
Vintage Kevin De Bruyne Does His Talking On The Pitch For Napoli

The post Vintage Kevin De Bruyne Does His Talking On The Pitch For Napoli appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Napoli’s Belgian midfielder #11 Kevin De Bruyne looks on during the UEFA Champions League phase 2 football match Napoli vs Sporting Lisbon at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Antonio Conte didn’t mince his words when asked about Kevin De Bruyne after Napoli lost to AC Milan on Sunday night at the San Siro. The Belgian brought the Partenopei back into the game as he converted a penalty on the hour mark, but was substituted 10 minutes later with his team chasing an equaliser. De Bruyne, who joined the Serie A champions as a free agent from Manchester City in the summer, could barely conceal his disappointment as he walked off the pitch. “I hope he was upset about the result,” Conte said. “Because if he was upset for some other reason, he’s picked on the wrong person.” Goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Christian Pulisic secured a 2-1 victory for the Rossoneri, who joined the reigning champions at the top of Serie A with 12 points after five games. Milan have now won four games in a row and have a better goal difference than the Azzurri and Roma, who are also level on points with the duo. Napoli’s perfect start to their title defence may have come to an end, but it was the dynamic between Conte and De Bruyne that dominated the headlines in the aftermath. And if the former studiously avoided any mention of the latter in the lead up to Napoli’s Champions League clash against Sporting Club, De Bruyne did his talking on the pitch on Wednesday night. The Belgian set up Rasmus Hojlund’s opener with a beautiful through ball, allowing the Denmark international…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:30
Coinbase Predicts Crypto Treasuries Will Pursue Mergers and Acquisitions

TLDR Coinbase’s David Duong predicts crypto treasuries will start consolidating soon. Duong compares upcoming mergers to the Strive-Semler Scientific deal. Crypto treasuries may increase their focus on yield strategies like staking. Many DATs face market pressure, potentially forcing strategic changes. David Duong, Coinbase’s head of investment research, recently predicted that as the crypto treasury market [...] The post Coinbase Predicts Crypto Treasuries Will Pursue Mergers and Acquisitions appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 23:13
NVIDIA tops $190 for the first time

The post NVIDIA tops $190 for the first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways NVIDIA surpassed $190 per share for the first time, indicating strong investor confidence. The company’s market capitalization now exceeds $4.6 trillion, underlining its dominant position in the semiconductor and AI industry. NVIDIA, a leading developer of AI chips, topped $190 per share for the first time today, marking a new milestone for the semiconductor giant. The stock surge reflects ongoing enthusiasm in the AI sector, positioning NVIDIA as a bellwether for semiconductor growth driven by data center investments. The company recently achieved a market cap exceeding $4.6 trillion amid surging demand for AI infrastructure. NVIDIA confirmed a major collaboration with OpenAI to advance AI capabilities, enhancing its role in large-scale AI deployments. The company’s latest AI chips, including advancements in models like Blackwell, continue to dominate in generative AI applications, fueling investor confidence in its technological edge. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-tops-190-for-the-first-time/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:08
India Dominates APAC, Japan’s Growth Surges

The post India Dominates APAC, Japan’s Growth Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainalysis’ 2025 APAC(Asia-Pacific) Crypto Adoption Report shows rapid growth in the region’s cryptocurrency activity. Monthly on-chain transaction values tripled, rising from about $81 billion in July 2022 to $244 billion in December 2024. India remains the largest market by transaction volume, supported by grassroots adoption, remittances, and fintech integration. Japan, while smaller in absolute volume, recorded the fastest year-on-year growth at 120% to June 2025, driven by regulatory reforms, broader investor participation, and increased usage of major cryptocurrencies. This growth highlights the diverse adoption models shaping the APAC crypto landscape. Sponsored Sponsored India Retains Dominance Amid Broad Crypto Adoption India continues to lead the Asia-Pacific region in cryptocurrency adoption by total on-chain transaction volume. As of mid-2025, India accounted for approximately $338 billion in monthly on-chain transactions, significantly higher than any other APAC market. Total Value received by coutry in APAC Source: Chainalysis Grassroots adoption drives much of this growth. Key factors include remittances from the Indian diaspora, retail trading, and fintech integration via platforms like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Young adults are increasingly using crypto as both an investment and a source of income. This trend shows growing familiarity and acceptance of digital assets across the population. The Indian market benefits from a combination of demographic factors and supportive financial infrastructure. Remittance flows, which have traditionally been a key economic component, are now increasingly routed through cryptocurrency channels, offering lower costs and faster settlement times compared with conventional banking systems. Additionally, fintech platforms have integrated crypto trading with existing payment systems, making transactions seamless for retail users. Regulatory developments, including clearer taxation guidelines and licensing frameworks, have also contributed to market confidence. Despite the large scale of adoption, volatility remains a factor, and regulators continue to monitor trading activity to prevent systemic risks. Overall, India’s market illustrates how…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:05
ZEC Price Soars 150% in a Week amid Renewed Calls for Privacy

The post ZEC Price Soars 150% in a Week amid Renewed Calls for Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zcash has become one of crypto’s hottest coins in recent weeks, climbing over 250% in just 30 days. Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Zcash (ZEC) has staged one of crypto’s sharpest rallies in recent weeks, climbing more than 150% in the past seven days, and over 250% on the monthly timeframe. Data from The Defiant’s price tracker shows that the price of ZEC jumped over 67% in the last 24 hours, pushing the token above $150 — a level last seen in April 2022 — to become the biggest gainer among the top-100 crypto assets, according to CoinGecko data. ZEC 1-month price chart. Source: CoinGecko The sharp rally has drawn attention from investors and builders who see privacy as an overlooked part of crypto’s future. Mert Mumtaz, co-founder of Solana infrastructure firm Helius, wrote on X yesterday that Zcash remains “extremely undervalued” compared with other privacy-focused peers like Monero (XMR), arguing that ZEC has “a stronger privacy and scale design.” Mumtaz also said in the post that as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and institutional blockchains grow, demand for private transactions will rise: “A world where crypto succeeds but privacy doesn’t is a dystopian nightmare — we have no choice.” Crypto asset manager Grayscale, which has over $33 billion in assets under management, noted in an X post promoting its ZEC fund yesterday that Zcash was built on Bitcoin’s code base but uses privacy technology to let users shield assets, positioning it as a closer relative to Bitcoin than most other altcoins. Naval Ravikant, a well-known angel investor and co-founder of AngelList, also weighed in, stating, “Bitcoin is insurance against fiat. Zcash is insurance against Bitcoin.” The statement references the idea of BTC as a hedge against fiat currencies with infinite money supply, and the fact that BTC leaves transaction data open to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:56
CME Group Expands Crypto Futures with Round-the-Clock Trading in 2026

TLDR CME Group will offer 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options, pending regulatory approval, starting in early 2026. The move is in response to growing demand from market participants for continuous access to crypto markets for risk management. Crypto futures and options will trade continuously on CME Globex with a two-hour weekly maintenance period [...] The post CME Group Expands Crypto Futures with Round-the-Clock Trading in 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 22:50
Canaan Stock Jumps 25% on Largest Bitcoin Miner Order in 3 Years

Bitcoin miner manufacturer Canaan said Thursday that it has secured an order for over 50,000 rigs—its largest order in the last three years.
Coinstats2025/10/02 22:41
Could BounceBit Reshape the Cryptocurrency Landscape?

Cryptocurrency markets are buzzing as blockchain projects seize the moment to make impactful announcements against the backdrop of the US government’s shutdown. One digital currency, BounceBit (BB), is making waves, intriguing many in the crypto community.Continue Reading:Could BounceBit Reshape the Cryptocurrency Landscape?
Coinstats2025/10/02 22:34
OpenAI Hits $500B Valuation After Employee Share Sale as AI Mania Accelerates

OpenAI hit a cool $500 billion valuation after a secondary stock sale, putting the San Francisco AI lab in rarefied company and on every investor’s speed dial. Half-Trillion Milestone: OpenAI’s Secondary Sale Crowns a New AI King The tender lets current and former employees cash out roughly $6.6 billion without issuing new shares, a classic […]
Coinstats2025/10/02 22:30
