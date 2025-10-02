Vintage Kevin De Bruyne Does His Talking On The Pitch For Napoli

Napoli's Belgian midfielder #11 Kevin De Bruyne looks on during the UEFA Champions League phase 2 football match Napoli vs Sporting Lisbon at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Antonio Conte didn't mince his words when asked about Kevin De Bruyne after Napoli lost to AC Milan on Sunday night at the San Siro. The Belgian brought the Partenopei back into the game as he converted a penalty on the hour mark, but was substituted 10 minutes later with his team chasing an equaliser. De Bruyne, who joined the Serie A champions as a free agent from Manchester City in the summer, could barely conceal his disappointment as he walked off the pitch. "I hope he was upset about the result," Conte said. "Because if he was upset for some other reason, he's picked on the wrong person." Goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Christian Pulisic secured a 2-1 victory for the Rossoneri, who joined the reigning champions at the top of Serie A with 12 points after five games. Milan have now won four games in a row and have a better goal difference than the Azzurri and Roma, who are also level on points with the duo. Napoli's perfect start to their title defence may have come to an end, but it was the dynamic between Conte and De Bruyne that dominated the headlines in the aftermath. And if the former studiously avoided any mention of the latter in the lead up to Napoli's Champions League clash against Sporting Club, De Bruyne did his talking on the pitch on Wednesday night. The Belgian set up Rasmus Hojlund's opener with a beautiful through ball, allowing the Denmark international…