2025-10-06 Monday

Crypto.com and Sol Strategies team up for enhanced treasury management

Crypto.com and Sol Strategies team up for enhanced treasury management

The post Crypto.com and Sol Strategies team up for enhanced treasury management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Crypto.com has partnered with SolStrategies, a Solana-focused treasury strategy firm, to improve its treasury management capabilities via validator integrations. The collaboration builds on Crypto.com’s expansion into Solana ecosystem partnerships and development of institutional treasury solutions. Crypto.com has partnered with SolStrategies, a Solana-focused treasury management firm, to strengthen its custody and validator offerings. Under the collaboration, SolStrategies will diversify its custody operations by using Crypto.com Custody for part of its treasury, while also making its enterprise-grade validator services available to Crypto.com’s institutional custody clients. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cryptocom-solstrategies-partnership-treasury-management/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:35
Why Investing in Crypto Starts With BlockDAG, XRP, Sui, and Hyperliquid

Why Investing in Crypto Starts With BlockDAG, XRP, Sui, and Hyperliquid

The post Why Investing in Crypto Starts With BlockDAG, XRP, Sui, and Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn the best crypto coin to buy in 2025. From payments to smart contracts, see how BlockDAG leads with nearly $420M raised and global adoption. Sui, XRP, and Hyperliquid have each created strong areas of focus, but in 2025, true staying power depends on real utility. Sui’s system of parallel execution enables speed, but it still lacks broad integration. XRP drives international transfers at scale but has yet to match modern smart contract platforms. Hyperliquid brings high-quality trading features but does not move beyond exchange-focused systems. By contrast, BlockDAG centers its entire model on real-world applications rather than relying on theory. With nearly $420M raised and 26.5B BDAG coins sold, the traction is visible. Its crypto presale price of $0.0013 in batch 30 has drawn huge demand, and with projections pointing upward, those focused on investing in crypto see it as a key project for 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Real Growth for Those Investing in Crypto BlockDAG has moved beyond concepts to become a proven framework. It directly connects blockchain to payments, logistics, and microfinance. Built on a hybrid DAG and Proof-of-Work system, it can process up to 15,000 transactions per second while maintaining decentralization. This allows it to keep pace as demand grows worldwide. From the beginning, BlockDAG (BDAG) has targeted lasting value rather than hype. Already, more than 20,000 X-Series miners are active across 130+ countries. Alongside this, its X1 mobile app has attracted over 3 million users, confirming that adoption is spreading globally across both hardware and software fronts. The project’s strength lies in purpose as much as performance. Its low-code Smart Contract Builder makes it simple for startups and institutions to launch blockchain-based solutions. Ethereum developers can also join smoothly thanks to EVM compatibility, which removes barriers for those who want to expand or migrate.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:27
Global Blockchain Summit Team Announced the First Speakers of the Event

Global Blockchain Summit Team Announced the First Speakers of the Event

The organizers of the 11th Global Blockchain Summit have announced the first list of speakers who will present their speeches on October 23, 2025, in Shanghai. Among them are the world’s leading Web3 experts who will share their vision and experience. This is stated in the press release shared by the organizers with Incrypted. According […] Сообщение Global Blockchain Summit Team Announced the First Speakers of the Event появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/02 23:26
CoinShares Strengthens Crypto Strategy with Bastion Asset Management Deal

CoinShares Strengthens Crypto Strategy with Bastion Asset Management Deal

TLDR CoinShares acquires Bastion Asset Management to expand actively managed crypto products. The deal strengthens CoinShares’ U.S. push with systematic crypto investment strategies. The acquisition enables CoinShares to launch market-neutral crypto funds for institutional investors. The move aligns with CoinShares’ goal to provide a complete suite of digital asset management solutions. CoinShares, a European digital [...] The post CoinShares Strengthens Crypto Strategy with Bastion Asset Management Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 23:20
BBVA Becomes First European Bank to Offer 24/7 Retail Crypto Trading

BBVA Becomes First European Bank to Offer 24/7 Retail Crypto Trading

The launch is powered by SGX FX, a Singapore-based firm with decades of experience in foreign exchange infrastructure. BBVA is […] The post BBVA Becomes First European Bank to Offer 24/7 Retail Crypto Trading appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 23:03
Meme Culture Meets Utility as Pepe Dollar And LayerBrett Gain Momentum in Best Crypto Presale Rankings for Investors

Meme Culture Meets Utility as Pepe Dollar And LayerBrett Gain Momentum in Best Crypto Presale Rankings for Investors

Meme culture drives growth as Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) and LayerBrett emerge in best crypto presale rankings for 2025, blending humor with utility to stand out among top crypto presales.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 23:02
Cardano Accumulation Soars: Coinbase Bets Big On ADA’s Next Chapter, Is Price Rallying Soon?

Cardano Accumulation Soars: Coinbase Bets Big On ADA’s Next Chapter, Is Price Rallying Soon?

With the price of Cardano (ADA) showing upward potential as the crypto market gains traction again, institutional buying pressure is experiencing a notable rise. One of the leading companies in the crypto sector that has been accumulating ADA at a substantial rate is American-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Coinbase Step Up Cardano Accumulation As the current […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 23:00
Crypto Casinos in 2025 — Regulation, Fast Payouts, and the Road Ahead

Crypto Casinos in 2025 — Regulation, Fast Payouts, and the Road Ahead

2025 is proving to be the year in which crypto casinos are moving from niche to mainstream at a pace that a couple of years ago would have been unimaginable. What was once the domain of hobbyists and tech enthusiasts has quickly become an attractive alternative to people from all walks of life.  The gameplay […]
Tronweekly2025/10/02 23:00
Top 3 Meme Coins That Could Spike 15,000%, One Could Rival Dogecoin This Year

Top 3 Meme Coins That Could Spike 15,000%, One Could Rival Dogecoin This Year

The search for the next meme coin breakout is heating up, as Telegram chats, X spaces, and trading forums buzz about which names could deliver life‑changing returns.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 22:56
Solana treasury firm Sharps Technology unveils $100M stock buyback

Solana treasury firm Sharps Technology unveils $100M stock buyback

Sharps Technology announced plans to buy back $100M worth of its common stock, as the asset traded near the lower range for the past six months.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 22:20
