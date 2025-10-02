2025-10-06 Monday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Cronos Expands DeFi Lending with Morpho and Crypto.com Partnership

TLDR Cronos, Morpho & Crypto.com team up to launch scalable DeFi lending in Q4 2025 Morpho Vaults arrive on Cronos: faster, cheaper DeFi lending via Crypto.com Cronos expands DeFi with Morpho Vaults, stablecoin lending & real-world assets Crypto.com integrates Morpho Vaults, unlocking global DeFi lending adoption Cronos slashes gas costs & partners with Morpho for [...] The post Cronos Expands DeFi Lending with Morpho and Crypto.com Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
MORPHO
BRC20.COM
Coincentral2025/10/02 23:37
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the long position

PANews reported on October 2nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $385 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $266 million in long positions and $120 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $127 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $97.892 million.
Bitcoin
Ethereum
PANews2025/10/02 23:30
US government shuts down: what it means for markets

A first US government shutdown in almost seven years is upon us, and the dollar is trading modestly lower.
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/02 23:29
StealthEX Marks 7th Anniversary with $700 Week-Long Giveaway!

StealthEX, a leading instant, non-custodial crypto exchange, is celebrating its seventh anniversary by launching a "7-Day Giveaway" event for its community.
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 23:29
Sharps Technology, the treasury company of SOL, announced it would repurchase up to $100 million of its own stock.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed Sharps Technology (STSS), which has transformed into the Solana digital asset treasury (DAT), announced on Thursday that it plans to repurchase up to $100 million worth of the company's common stock. Share buybacks are often used by management to signal to the market that they believe the company's stock price is undervalued. The company currently holds 2 million SOL tokens, currently valued at approximately $448 million. At the time of the announcement, the company's stock price was $6.52, a significant drop from its high of $16 in late August.
Solana
Blockstreet
PANews2025/10/02 23:21
Data: The total supply of interest-bearing stablecoins has exceeded $20 billion, a record high, with a 33% increase in the past two months.

PANews reported on October 2nd that the total supply of interest-bearing stablecoins (YBS) has exceeded $20 billion, reaching a new all-time high, according to the stablecoin data platform Stablewatch. Data shows that the total supply of YBS has increased from $15 billion to $20 billion over the past two months, a 33% increase. The report also lists some of the fastest-growing interest-bearing stablecoin projects in recent times, including Reservoir’s srUSD (up 61.4%), USDai’s sUSDai (up 50.8%), and StreamDefi’s xUSD (up 49.8%).
4
XUSD
PANews2025/10/02 23:16
Singapore thieves stole $1.7 million worth of USDT by secretly photographing Ledger seed phrases

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Decrypt, Teo Rong Xuan, a former Singaporean armed forces diver, pleaded guilty on October 1. He stole USDT worth $1.7 million by breaking into the house and photographing the victim's mnemonic phrase. According to court documents, the defendant obtained the victim's apartment access card under the pretext of a party and did not return it. He then illegally entered the victim's apartment while she was out and found and photographed a piece of paper containing the 24-word mnemonic phrase for the Ledger Nano X hardware wallet. The defendant used the mnemonic phrase to transfer the funds the next day and used them to buy luxury watches, online gambling, etc. He claimed that his criminal motive was the severe financial losses he suffered after the collapse of the FTX exchange in 2022.
1
SEED
Housecoin
PANews2025/10/02 23:14
Will Pi’s New DEX and AMM Finally Silence the Critics?

Pi Network has taken another step in its cautious but calculated journey toward mainstream adoption. The project recently introduced a decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) on its testnet, a move that allows its vast community to interact with decentralized finance features in a controlled environment. The development, paired with new support for token creation on testnet, has sparked conversations about whether Pi is finally ready to pivot from a community-building experiment to a serious contender in the DeFi space. Pi Network Brings DeFi Tools to Testnet The rollout enables developers and Pioneers to experiment with liquidity pools, swaps, and token issuance, hallmarks of DeFi ecosystems. By keeping these functions on testnet, Pi Network reduces risk while encouraging community participation. Dr. Chengdiao Fan, Pi’s cofounder, emphasized during the TOKEN2049 event that “features like DEX and AMM will remain in testnet until governance, security, and utility measures are fully tested.” This careful approach mirrors strategies seen in traditional finance, where pilot projects often precede full-scale deployment. For Pi, which claims tens of millions of engaged users, the testnet launch is less about short-term hype and more about laying the foundation for real utility. Balancing Utility and Speculation One of the strongest criticisms Pi has faced is the lack of genuine utility beyond its mobile mining app. The launch of a testnet DEX and AMM directly addresses this by offering tangible tools for users and developers. Analysts note that while Pi has not yet bridged to major trading venues, these experiments can help the ecosystem grow organically. Community reactions have been divided. Some Pioneers see this as proof that the project is moving toward substance. Others remain cautious, pointing out that testnet success doesn’t always translate to mainnet traction. Source: X On X, one community developer wrote, “DEX is fun to test, but the real impact comes only when Pi tokens are live in mainnet liquidity pools.” The statement reflects both optimism and realism, a balance the project must manage carefully. Market Implications and Early Indicators Price watchers link the announcement to recent stability in PI Network’s market behavior. Trading data shows the token hovering near $0.27, holding a support zone despite broader market volatility. If Pi leverages its DeFi tools successfully, analysts suggest it could drive sustained demand rather than fleeting speculation. At the same time, risks remain. Token concentration among a small number of wallets, potential supply shocks from future unlocks, and uncertainty about regulatory positioning create hurdles. However, compared with meme-driven projects that often implode under scrutiny, Pi network appears intent on building layer by layer. A Slow but Strategic Road Ahead The introduction of DEX and AMM on testnet underscores Pi’s philosophy: move slowly, involve the community, and test before scaling. If Pi can convert testnet lessons into mainnet resilience, it may emerge as a unique hybrid, part grassroots social experiment, part serious DeFi contender. As one industry analyst remarked, “The DeFi space doesn’t need another flashy token; it needs projects that can scale utility safely. Pi’s testnet launch is a step in that direction.” Conclusion Pi Network’s decision to release DeFi tools on testnet is more than a technical milestone, it’s a statement of intent. By offering token creation, swaps, and liquidity pools in a safe environment, Pi shows it is serious about utility and community engagement. Whether this step translates into real adoption depends on how well the project handles governance, demand, and eventual mainnet integration. For now, the experiment is underway, and all eyes are on Pi to see if it can transform hype into lasting impact. FAQs Q1: What did Pi Network recently launch?Pi Network introduced a decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) on its testnet, along with token creation support. Q2: Why is this launch significant?It moves Pi closer to real-world utility, allowing developers and users to engage with DeFi features before they roll out on mainnet. Q3: How has the community reacted?Reactions are mixed. Some praise the move as progress, while others argue the real test will come with mainnet implementation. Q4: What risks should investors consider?Risks include token concentration in large wallets, regulatory challenges, and uncertainty about whether testnet experiments will scale. Glossary of Key Terms DEX (Decentralized Exchange): A platform for peer-to-peer crypto trading without intermediaries. AMM (Automated Market Maker): A system that uses liquidity pools instead of traditional order books to enable trading. Testnet: A blockchain environment for testing features without risking real assets. Liquidity Pool: A pool of crypto tokens locked in a smart contract to facilitate trading. Token Unlock: The release of previously restricted tokens into circulation, often creating price pressure. Mainnet: The fully launched blockchain network where real transactions and tokens exist. Read More: Will Pi’s New DEX and AMM Finally Silence the Critics?">Will Pi’s New DEX and AMM Finally Silence the Critics?
Pi Network
Movement
FINANCE
Coinstats2025/10/02 23:00
CPX Launches Crypto Defense Solution to Enhance Security in the Digital Asset Ecosystem

Dhabi, UAE – October 2, 2025: CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, today announced the launch of its Crypto Defense Solution, an enterprise-grade cybersecurity offering designed to address the evolving risks facing the digital asset ecosystem. Purpose-built for exchanges, custodians and financial institutions, the solution delivers comprehensive [...]
Edge
CyberConnect
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/02 22:56
Here's When Dogecoin Replacement Under $0.003 Could Reach $1, According to Investor Who Accurately Called DOGE's $0.74 Peak

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a surge in meme coin interest, and Little Pepe (LILPEPE), priced at $0.0022 in its presale, has captured significant attention.
SphereX
1
DOGE
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 21:00
