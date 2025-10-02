2025-10-06 Monday

Alshon And Christian Shine At The Pro Pickleball Association 2025 Malaysia Cup

The post Alshon And Christian Shine At The Pro Pickleball Association 2025 Malaysia Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Christian Alshon took home a gold and two silvers in Malaysia. PPA Tour Asia Last weekend, the Professional Pickleball Association Asian Tour visited Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia and home to the Petronas Twin Towers (which were officially the world’s tallest buildings from 1998 to 2004) for the 2025 Panas Malaysia Cup. Thanks to the proximity of this event and the coming weekend’s 2025 MB Vietnam Cup, a slew of US-based pros are in Asia to compete in these events, which are 1,500 point “cup” events on a par with the mid-level events in the US and which each have a $150k total prize purse for the competitors. Also notably, the PPA tour is now including PPA Asia points into its master Tour Rankings, which can most clearly be seen in the Men’s Singles rankings, where two of the top Asian male singles players (Phuc Hunh and Hong Kit Wong) are now ranked inside the top 30 on tour. With two back-to-back 1500 level events, both top local players and the traveling domestic players have excellent chances to pad their ranking point totals in this and the coming events. Click here for the PickleballTournaments.com home page for the Malaysia event, and click here for the brackets. Let’s do a quick recap of the results, highlighting the winners, the upsets, and the top Asian players who made waves. Men’s Pro Singles Recap Only a few of the traveling US pros entered Pro Singles, and only one of them got out of the opening rounds as the Asian stars certainly came to play. Familiar names like Naveen Beasley and Greyson Goldin were ousted before even getting to the quarter finals, by No. 3 seed Hong Kit Wong from Hong Kong and No. 15 seed Marco Leung from Taiwan respectively. Wong continued his…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:30
DOGE XRP ETFs Bring Flows, Pepeto Presale Raises $6.8M Sparks Last Chance Urgency

The funds are built under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, which provides investor protections that many crypto products […] The post DOGE XRP ETFs Bring Flows, Pepeto Presale Raises $6.8M Sparks Last Chance Urgency appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 00:21
DoubleZero launches mainnet-beta and 2Z token

The post DoubleZero launches mainnet-beta and 2Z token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DoubleZero announced the launch of its mainnet-beta on October 2, marking a transition from controlled testing to full-scale production and coinciding with the public debut of the 2Z token. According to the announcement, the network now runs on more than 70 high-performance fiber links across over 25 global locations, contributed by independent providers such as Jump, RockawayX, Distributed Global, Galaxy, Jito and Cumberland/DRW. These links form a dedicated backbone engineered for low-latency, deterministic routing to support high-throughput distributed systems. The launch follows a staged rollout. Early testnet phases deliberately stress-tested redundancy and failover, while the September 15 mainnet-alpha allowed validators to validate performance at scale. Data from epoch 24 showed that 77% of active links and 82% of measured city-pair routes outperformed the public internet, underscoring the gains of a dedicated transport layer. At the core of the system is the 2Z token, a Solana Program Library (SPL) asset used for payments, staking and contributor rewards. Genesis supply is capped at 10 billion tokens, with modest inflation to reward network contributions and partial burns to discourage artificial traffic.  This news follows recent guidance from the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, where staff issued a no-action letter confirming that 2Z does not need to be registered as a security and that programmatic flows on the DoubleZero network are not considered securities transactions. This marks a departure from the Commission’s historically cautious stance on token classification, which previously left infrastructure-linked assets in a gray area. Indications suggest the agency is growing ever more open to distinguishing utility-driven distribution models from speculative instruments — a shift that could shape how future DePIN projects approach regulatory compliance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:11
Cartoonists Unite To Celebrate ‘Peanuts’ Creator in New Collection

The post Cartoonists Unite To Celebrate ‘Peanuts’ Creator in New Collection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Essential Peanuts Courtesy of Abrams Books When Abrams approached Mark Evanier to author a book timed to the 75th anniversary of Peanuts appearing in newsprint, he only needed “half a second” to think it over before accepting the job. “I didn’t even know what the money was or what the deadline was,” the veteran writer of comics and television remembers over Zoom. “I said, ‘Whatever it is, I’ll do it!’” How could he not accept when Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty, Linus, and the rest were one of the main reasons he wanted to become a professional writer in the first place? Even at 73-years-old, he’s “never turned loose this love of comic strips.” The end result became The Essential Peanuts (now on sale), which Evanier describes as “a festival of great Peanuts strips.” One could also characterize the carefully curated collection as the definitive tome dedicated to late great Peanuts mastermind himself, Charles “Sparky” Schulz. “If you only had to have one book on Peanuts and Charles Schulz, this is probably the book,” proclaims Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell, who touches on his friendship with Schulz in the book’s introduction. “It covers all 50 years of the strip, it has some great photographs of Charles Schulz, and it has the entire history of him and his creation.” Sparky, McDonnell adds, “was everything you’d want the guy who drew Peanuts to be. He was just so funny, kind, and nice. He was the cartoonist’s cartoonist. He lived for cartoons. He loved nothing more than to sit around and talk about his favorite comic strips and how you draw. Cartooning was his life.” “He was a very humble guy,” echoes Evanier. “I certainly wouldn’t have been that humble if I had that much money and that much reach.” Cartoonist Charles M.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:09
Fitell Corp adds 216.8M PUMP worth $1.5M to its treasury

The post Fitell Corp adds 216.8M PUMP worth $1.5M to its treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fitell Corp has added 216.8 million PUMP tokens (~$1.5 million) to its corporate treasury. This move is part of Fitell’s wider strategy focused on Solana-based assets. Fitell Corp, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced it has added 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth $1.5 million to its treasury. The acquisition marks Fitell Corp’s continued adoption of Solana network assets for corporate treasury purposes. PUMP is the native token of Pump.fun, a Solana launchpad that generates revenue through token issuances and transaction fees. Solana has attracted public companies across sectors to incorporate its native assets into corporate treasuries to earn yield. The blockchain network recently expanded access to yield-bearing tokenized assets, enabling seamless integration for entities seeking productive holdings. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fitell-corp-pump-solana-treasury-expansion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:05
OpenAI’s Sora 2 Unleashed Internet Chaos in 24 Hours—From Dildo Ads to Furry CEOs

The post OpenAI’s Sora 2 Unleashed Internet Chaos in 24 Hours—From Dildo Ads to Furry CEOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief OpenAI launched Sora 2 with audio generation and a cameo feature letting users insert real people into clips. Within hours, users generated NSFW ads, anime romance parodies, and Sam Altman deepfakes. Legal experts warned of deepfake risks and copyright violations as Sora replicated game and anime content. OpenAI’s Sora 2 launched Tuesday with audio and social “cameos”—and within hours, the internet turned it into a meme factory testing the limits of moderation, likeness, and copyright. The new version introduced audio generation and a “cameo” feature, allowing users to insert real people—celebrities, influencers, or even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman himself—directly into AI-generated clips. Combined with Sora’s existing cinematic quality, the tools instantly collided with questions of consent, identity, and ownership in the age of synthetic media. Legal experts warned the rollout marks a novel and risky shift in intellectual property, with Sora generating recognizable characters, brands, and personalities unless rights holders explicitly opt out—a reversal of traditional copyright standards. Sora’s training data appears to encompass major franchises from Pokémon to Studio Ghibli. “If they get away with this, what is the point of copyright law?” asked Ed Newton-Rex, CEO of Fairly Trained. “It will have been utterly broken by AI lobbying.” Altman in the meme machine No one was more instantly memeified than Sam Altman. Within minutes of launch, users flooded X with surreal Sora cameos starring the OpenAI chief: stealing GPUs off Target shelves, attempting to kiss other users, turning into a Yu-Gi-Oh character, and becoming the real-life representation of the Skibidi Toilet meme. Altman, for his part, responded with equanimity: “It is way less strange to watch a feed full of memes of yourself than I thought it would be,” he tweeted. Not everyone was amused. “Is this an attempt to subtly normalize deepfakes?”one commenter asked. Others…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:02
Cryptojacking In September Reports 20 Attacks

The post Cryptojacking In September Reports 20 Attacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September recorded total damages of $127.06 million from 20 crypto-related attacks, according to PeckShield.  While this marks a 22% decrease compared to August’s $163 million, the number of incidents actually rose. This shows that cryptojacking in September highlights risks that continue to lurk across the crypto ecosystem. Cryptojacking in September – Cooling Down, But Risks Remain According to PeckShield, September 2025 saw around 20 large-scale attacks in the crypto industry, causing estimated losses of $127.06 million. Key incidents in cryptojacking in September included UXLINK ($44.14 million), SwissBorg ($41.5 million), Venus ($13.5 million, later recovered), Yala ($7.64 million), and GriffAI ($3 million). Sponsored Sponsored Although the total value of damages decreased, the number of hacks is on the rise, as attackers continue to evolve their methods, leaving no link in the ecosystem fully secure. Looking back at August, it was a turbulent month with 16 major security incidents wiping out more than $163 million, up 15% from July. Q3 2025 saw over $432 million lost from 53 hacks, confirming that cryptojacking in September is part of an ongoing threat. Number of cryptojacking in Q3 2025. Source: BeInCrypto Growing Pressure on RWA Projects As BeInCrypto reported, a growing trend of attacks targeting RWA projects has been recorded, resulting in around $14.6 million in damages in just the first half of 2025. Since these projects must bridge on-chain infrastructure with off-chain assets, they open up new vulnerabilities for hackers. RWA segment picture. Source: rwa.xyz The RWA segment has been booming, with on-chain value reaching $32.32 billion, an 11.76% increase over the past 30 days.  While RWA projects promote “security and transparency” to attract traditional investors, the complexity of integrating blockchain and real-world assets has, in fact, created more entry points for attackers. If this trend continues, confidence in the RWA segment—considered one of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:59
CME Prepares First-Ever 24/7 Market for Crypto Futures

Starting in early 2026 – pending regulatory clearance – the exchange intends to make Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options […] The post CME Prepares First-Ever 24/7 Market for Crypto Futures appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 23:55
WLFI and the Trump connection, opportunity or just hype?

The post WLFI and the Trump connection, opportunity or just hype?  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PrimeXBT Insights: WLFI and the Trump connection, opportunity or just hype?  Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/primexbt-insights-wlfi-and-the-trump-connection-opportunity-or-just-hype/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:52
Why Tapzi Outshines BlockDAG and Bullzilla in Growth Potential

The post Why Tapzi Outshines BlockDAG and Bullzilla in Growth Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The U.S. government shutdown has shaken up the global markets, and crypto was a major part of it. Investors and crypto traders became anxious about possible market liquidity, delays in regulatory clarity, and weaker investor drives. The crypto megastars like Bitcoin and Ethereum dipped to create a fund shift to cash. Yet, when the shutdown ended, crypto bounced back fast. The recovery showed one thing clearly — digital assets are now too big to ignore. In this rebound, many investors are asking the same question: what’s the best crypto to buy right now? While BlockDAG and Bullzilla are both making noise, the real star emerging is Tapzi (TAPZI), a new Web3 gaming token that could define the next wave of growth. The Market After the Shutdown The shutdown created short-term panic. Some feared the SEC would delay crypto ETF approvals or enforcement actions. Others worried about a slowdown in institutional adoption. But when Congress reopened, sentiment quickly reversed. Bitcoin regained momentum. Ethereum bounced with staking inflows. Solana held strong with institutional backing. This market recovery proved that downtrends in the digital markets are temporary when fundamentals remain strong. For investors, the cessation was a reminder that the best buying period lies in the moment of anxiety. Why Tapzi (TAPZI) Is Leading the Crypto Recovery? In the wake of market uncertainty following the US government shutdown, Tapzi (TAPZI) has emerged as a standout presale token. The traditional altcoins like Ethereum and Solana focus on recovery and adoption post-US shutdown. However, Tapzi (TAPZI) offers investors a fresh opportunity in the GameFi sector that continues to grow rapidly. Tapzi’s presale is driven by community engagement, gaming excitement, and strong narratives that make the presale less exposed to such short-term turbulences in the market. The presale price of $0.0035 positions Tapzi (TAPZI)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:45
