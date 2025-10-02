2025-10-06 Monday

Chainlink and Deutsche Börse Launch Regulated Market Data On-Chain

The post Chainlink and Deutsche Börse Launch Regulated Market Data On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Deutsche Börse Group—operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange—announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, Coinidol.com reports. Furthering TradFi integration According to the announce, the Deutsche Börse’s market data will be delivered via Chainlink’s DataLink service. This allows verified, high-quality, real-time data from the Group’s trading venues, including Xetra, Eurex, 360T, and Tradegate, to be reliably published onto blockchain networks. Moreover, the use of Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network ensures that this critical financial data retains its integrity and security while being made accessible to smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). This initiative is explicitly designed to empower global financial institutions to build the next generation of regulated financial products—such as tokenized assets, on-chain derivatives, and structured products—using the exact same high-quality data that currently underpins traditional global markets. Strategic implications of the action The move aligns with Deutsche Börse Group’s broader strategy to build a comprehensive, end-to-end value chain for digital assets, which includes trading, settlement, and custody services. By embedding its trusted organizational data standard into the decentralized finance (DeFi) world, the partnership validates the need for a secure, compliant bridge between the two financial systems. Chainlink’s co-founder, Sergey Nazarov, highlighted that bringing this essential market data on-chain will accelerate the adoption of digital assets by the world’s largest institutions. The announcement reinforces the emerging trend where institutional players are not just using blockchain for experiments but are actively integrating it as core infrastructure for the future of finance. This step significantly lowers the barriers for institutional engagement, offering a secure and compliant gateway for billions of dollars in capital to enter the blockchain space. Chainlink and UBS collaborate with SWIFT Coinidol.com reported on September 30, that Chainlink announced a landmark technical solution developed in collaboration with global financial giant UBS…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:01
LINK Launches Finance Upgrade, Ondo Tests Resistance, BlockDAG Breaks Into Mainstream With F1® Sponsorship!

The crypto market is once again proving that narratives shape momentum as much as numbers. Chainlink (LINK) price rally speculation is back on the table after its push to bring corporate actions on-chain with 24 leading financial institutions. At the same time, Ondo (ONDO) price analysis highlights its growing role in tokenizing real-world assets such [...] The post LINK Launches Finance Upgrade, Ondo Tests Resistance, BlockDAG Breaks Into Mainstream With F1® Sponsorship! appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/03 00:00
Ripple Price Analysis: Is XRP About to Break Out of Consolidation Past $3?

XRP continues to trade in a tightening range after losing momentum in September. Both USDT and BTC pairs are testing critical areas, which could decide the next major move in the coming weeks. Technical Analysis By Shayan The USDT Pair Against USDT, XRP is holding around $2.98 after bouncing from the $2.60 zone, where the […]
CryptoPotato2025/10/02 23:57
Bay Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile App with Automated Daily Earnings for BTC and ETH Users

Bitcoin and Ethereum performed strongly in September 2025. BTC broke through the $117,607 mark at the beginning of this month. Despite the global macroeconomic environment being riddled with gaps, institutional ETF funds continued to flow in, consolidating their position as the leader of the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum, driven by the impact of multiple technologies and […]
Coinstats2025/10/02 23:56
Perp DEXs Hit $1 Trillion Monthly Volume for First Time as Aster, Hyperliquid Lead Surge

Decentralized perpetual futures exchanges reached a sector-wide trading volume of $1.226 trillion over the past 30 days for the first time according to DeFiLlama data.
Coinstats2025/10/02 23:51
Bitcoin Still Undervalued, JPMorgan Forecasts Rally to $165,000

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/02 23:51
Which Of These Could Rally 30x In October & Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now: AVAX, ONDO, SUI Or RTX

Miss early entries and you may spend Q4 chasing green candles. AVAX, ONDO, SUI and the breakout RTX token are […] The post Which Of These Could Rally 30x In October & Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now: AVAX, ONDO, SUI Or RTX appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 23:50
Tesla Reports Record Vehicle Deliveries

The post Tesla Reports Record Vehicle Deliveries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Elon Musk’s net worth returned above the $500 billion threshold on Wednesday after Tesla reported a record-setting number of vehicle deliveries through the third quarter, as Musk’s automaker appeared to benefit in the lead-up to a tax credit expiring for electric vehicle purchases. A rise in vehicle deliveries follows a historic decline the previous quarter, as the automaker faced public backlash for Elon Musk’s political shift. 2024 Invision Key Facts Tesla said Thursday it delivered 497,099 vehicles in the third quarter, above the company’s compiled consensus of 443,079 and economists’ projections of 456,000, according to FactSet. That surpasses Q4 2024 (495,600) for the most vehicles delivered by Tesla in a quarter, representing a 7.4% year-over-year increase. The automaker reported just over 384,000 vehicle deliveries through the second quarter in July, below analyst expectations and a 13% annual decline, the largest by Tesla on record and the second-straight quarterly decrease. Tesla shares rose 1.7% to around $467.50 shortly after trading opened Thursday morning. Forbes Valuation Musk is the world’s richest person with a fortune estimated at $500.8 billion as of Thursday. He became the first billionaire to be worth $500 billion or more on Wednesday, following Tesla’s 33% rally in September. Musk became the first person to be worth $400 billion or more in December. Tangent An uptick in quarterly vehicle deliveries follows Wednesday’s expiration of a $7,500 federal tax credit for Americans purchasing electric vehicles. EV sales have risen in recent years and at a rate faster than gas-powered cars, increasing by 7% to 1.6 million in 2024, well above the 2% rate for non-electric passenger vehicles, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. It’s not immediately clear whether the tax credit’s expiration will impact EV sales moving forward, though Ford CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday he “wouldn’t be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:48
Prices Top $119K as U.S. Government Shutdown Takes Effect; Options Look Cheap

The post Prices Top $119K as U.S. Government Shutdown Takes Effect; Options Look Cheap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin BTC$119,694.22 jumped to its highest in over two months as the U.S. government shut down operations, likely setting the stage for a positive fiat liquidity impulse. The leading cryptocurrency has risen nearly 4% in the past 24 hours, with prices briefly rising to $119,455 for the first time since mid-August, CoinDesk data show. Other major tokens such as ether ETH$4,413.04, XRP$2.9804, solana SOL$226.53 and DOGE$0.2546 have risen 4% to 7%. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) has jumped 5% to 4,217 points. The rally follows a U.S. government shutdown on Wednesday after a deeply divided Congress prevented officials from reaching a funding deal. The shutdown could delay Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, the official monthly jobs figure, which would eventually set the stage for a positive liquidity impulse or expansion of liquidity in the financial system. This often results in easier access to funding, reduces cost of borrowing and encourages economic growth and risk-taking in financial markets. “If ADP is a leading signal and the BLS print is delayed, the Fed is likely to deliver a 25 bp cut in October and pair it with guidance that keeps a second cut on the table by December, alongside an early nod toward tapering quantitative tightening (QT). That mix should pull real yields lower and soften the dollar into Q4, with a mild bear-steepening in the curve and gold staying bid. Net effect: a positive liquidity impulse that historically supports BTC,” Matt Mena, Crypto Research Strategist at 21Shares said in an email. Wednesday’s ADP private payrolls report painted a bleak picture of the labor market, strengthening the case for continued rate cuts by the Fed. The central bank cut rates by 25 basis points last month, while hinting at additional easing in the coming months. Mena added that BTC’s price gain in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:46
Why Gossiping to All Peers Might Be the Smartest Move for Small Networks

This article breaks down three smart optimizations for improving node synchronization in blockchain and distributed systems. First, gossiping to all peers accelerates sync when networks are small and latency predictable. Second, reducing timestamp index size works when no duplicate timestamps exist, cutting storage overhead. Third, replacing public keys with compact bitmap encoding minimizes replication traffic, as nodes share identical key sets. Together, these techniques streamline bandwidth usage, reduce latency, and make replication faster and more efficient.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 19:30
