Prices Top $119K as U.S. Government Shutdown Takes Effect; Options Look Cheap

Bitcoin BTC$119,694.22 jumped to its highest in over two months as the U.S. government shut down operations, likely setting the stage for a positive fiat liquidity impulse. The leading cryptocurrency has risen nearly 4% in the past 24 hours, with prices briefly rising to $119,455 for the first time since mid-August, CoinDesk data show. Other major tokens such as ether ETH$4,413.04, XRP$2.9804, solana SOL$226.53 and DOGE$0.2546 have risen 4% to 7%. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) has jumped 5% to 4,217 points. The rally follows a U.S. government shutdown on Wednesday after a deeply divided Congress prevented officials from reaching a funding deal. The shutdown could delay Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, the official monthly jobs figure, which would eventually set the stage for a positive liquidity impulse or expansion of liquidity in the financial system. This often results in easier access to funding, reduces cost of borrowing and encourages economic growth and risk-taking in financial markets. "If ADP is a leading signal and the BLS print is delayed, the Fed is likely to deliver a 25 bp cut in October and pair it with guidance that keeps a second cut on the table by December, alongside an early nod toward tapering quantitative tightening (QT). That mix should pull real yields lower and soften the dollar into Q4, with a mild bear-steepening in the curve and gold staying bid. Net effect: a positive liquidity impulse that historically supports BTC," Matt Mena, Crypto Research Strategist at 21Shares said in an email. Wednesday's ADP private payrolls report painted a bleak picture of the labor market, strengthening the case for continued rate cuts by the Fed. The central bank cut rates by 25 basis points last month, while hinting at additional easing in the coming months. Mena added that BTC's price gain in the…