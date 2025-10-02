2025-10-06 Monday

What is XRP?: XRP Explained

XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger, is one of the top cryptocurrencies available on the market today. Created in 2012,  XRPL is an open-source blockchain, facilitates cross-border transactions with ease. Both the blockchain and the token are controlled by Ripple Labs, a fintech company based in San Francisco. With a market cap of ... Read more The post What is XRP?: XRP Explained appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/03 00:45
CME Group to offer 24/7 cryptocurrency trading in 2026

CME Group is synchronizing its massive derivatives marketplace with the non-stop rhythm of digital assets, launching round-the-clock crypto futures and options to meet surging institutional demand for constant risk management. According to an announcement on Oct. 2, the derivatives behemoth…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 00:44
CME Group eyes 24/7 crypto derivatives trading expansion

The post CME Group eyes 24/7 crypto derivatives trading expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group, the leading US derivatives exchange, announced it will begin offering 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options in early 2026, pending a regulatory review. Under the plan, CME’s cryptocurrency products will trade continuously on the CME Globex platform with only a two-hour weekend maintenance period. Transactions executed during holidays or over weekends will carry the following business day’s trade date, with clearing and settlement also processed on that timeline. “While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.” The potential expansion comes on the heels of record volumes in CME’s crypto segment. In its latest market statistics, also published today, CME reported a record average daily volume of 340,000 cryptocurrency contracts in Q3 2025, representing about $14.1 billion in notional value. Ether futures reached a quarterly record of 236,000 contracts, while Micro Ether futures set a record of 209,000 contracts. In September alone, cryptocurrency ADV hit 309,000 contracts, with Micro Ether futures surging 472% year over year. These gains underscore the deepening role of digital assets within CME’s broader portfolio, which also saw strong growth in US Treasury, equity index, and metals trading. If implemented as planned, the shift will reduce traders’ reliance on offshore venues for weekend and overnight risk management. It also signals CME’s intent to capture a greater share of institutional crypto derivatives activity within regulated US markets, though the change will require infrastructure adjustments in clearing, margin, and settlement to handle continuous operations. This is a developing story. This article…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:41
How Will Crypto Markets React to Fed’s Rate Cut?

The post How Will Crypto Markets React to Fed’s Rate Cut? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a surprising turn of events, the leading cryptocurrency has once more surpassed the $119,000 threshold, igniting a ripple of optimism that has bolstered altcoin markets. This buoyancy comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve implementing its first interest rate reduction after five consecutive meetings, driven by minimal inflation growth from the latest PCE […] Continue Reading:How Will Crypto Markets React to Fed’s Rate Cut? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/how-will-crypto-markets-react-to-feds-rate-cut
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:37
Over 127,000 Traders Wrecked as Bitcoin Taps $120K for the First Time Since August ATH

The total value of wrecked positions is up to $430 million daily.
CryptoPotato2025/10/03 00:22
Aster Dominates Perpetual Trading with $493B Monthly Volume

Aster tops perpetual charts with a $493B monthly volume, outperforming Hyperliquid almost 6x in weekly volume, making it the leader in the on-chain derivatives.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 00:15
Citi Revises Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecasts Amid U.S. Shutdown

In its latest report, Citi raised its forecast for Ethereum to $4,500, up from $4,300, pointing to growing demand from […] The post Citi Revises Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecasts Amid U.S. Shutdown appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 00:03
Which is the Best Crypto to Hold? Ethereum, Sui, HyperLiquid, Cardano (ADA), XRP & Based Eggman

The post Which is the Best Crypto to Hold? Ethereum, Sui, HyperLiquid, Cardano (ADA), XRP & Based Eggman appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Altcoin predictions 2025 exploring the best crypto presale to buy, presale crypto trends, and updates on Ethereum, Sui, HyperLiquid, Cardano, XRP, and Based Eggman $GGs for informed decisions this month. Altcoin predictions in 2025 attract both new traders and long-term holders. Many compare large caps with cryptocurrency presales to balance risk and momentum. The best crypto presale to buy often fits a clear use case. This guide reviews Ethereum, Sui, HyperLiquid, Cardano, XRP, and Based Eggman ($GGs). It explains how presale crypto works beside established networks and why the best presale crypto usually connects to real activity. We also reference the wider crypto presale list and coin presale patterns that shape liquidity. Read with a practical lens if you are weighing new crypto presale entries this month for better timing. Based Eggman ($GGs): Best Crypto to Buy With Utility & Culture Based Eggman ($GGs) is the face of the $GGs gaming platform and the spark behind a social gaming loop on Base. The character blends strategic discipline with playful chaos, yet the product remains practical and focused on usage. The GGs social-gaming platform connects multiple social networks, integrates on-chain game mechanics, and routes rewards through the $GGs token. Players enter quick sessions, earn GGs, and progress inside one account. Creators stream, tip, and organize competitions that keep activity visible. For readers tracking the best crypto presale to buy and broader crypto presales, $GGs positions itself where culture meets function. It sits within ongoing cryptocurrency presales while aiming to attach engagement directly to token demand. Ethereum (ETH): Liquidity Rails For Token Presales ETH trades at $4,306.35 after a daily gain of 3.33 percent and a 2.92 percent rise over the week. Its market capitalization stands near $517.5 billion. Earlier sessions slipped below $4,100 before stabilizing, placing price action at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:57
Standard Chartered-custodied AlloyX launches tokenized fund on Polygon

AlloyX debuts a tokenized money market fund on Polygon, merging bank-custodied assets with DeFi strategies amid growing demand for real-world assets. Tokenization infrastructure company AlloyX has launched a tokenized money market fund on Polygon, designed to combine bank-custodied assets with DeFi-native strategies — a move that highlights the accelerating growth of real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain.The fund, called the Real Yield Token (RYT), represents shares in a traditional money market fund whose underlying assets are held in custody by Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and subject to regulatory compliance and audits, the company announced.Like a conventional money market fund, RYT invests in short-term, low-risk instruments such as US Treasurys and commercial paper. Tokenization makes these shares tradable onchain, allowing holders to use them within decentralized finance ecosystems.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/02 23:56
Polymarket data shows that the market predicts that the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates again this month has risen to 90%.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to the latest data from the crypto prediction platform Polymarket, market participants are betting that the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates again this month (October) has soared to 90%.
PANews2025/10/02 23:49
