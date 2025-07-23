2025-07-26 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Crypto entrepreneurs were fleeing America, but we can bring them back

Regulatory uncertainty drove crypto innovation offshore, but new bipartisan leadership and clear frameworks can restore America’s financial dominance.
america party
Everclear
PANews2025/07/23 21:03
U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee plans to release market structure discussion draft in early September

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, which is responsible for supervising the CFTC and participating in market structure legislation, plans to
U Coin
SIDUS HEROES
PANews2025/07/23 21:03
Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether is putting its profits to work, revealing a massive venture portfolio that stretches far beyond stablecoins. On July 23, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company has invested in more than 120 companies through its venture arm, Tether Investments.…
Moonveil
Farcana
Crypto.news2025/07/23 20:51
The GENIUS Act Stimulates the Crypto Market, and IOTA Miner Free Cloud Mining Sparks Discussion

The GENIUS Act Stimulates the Crypto Market, and IOTA Miner Free Cloud Mining Sparks Discussion

ZeroLend
Cloud
DECENTRALIZED
DOGE
FUTURECOIN
CryptoNews2025/07/23 20:47
Nature's Miracle Announces $20 Million XRP Corporate Treasury Plan

PANews reported on July 23 that according to PRNewswire, vertical farming technology company Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) announced that it will set up an XRP corporate treasury plan
XRP
XRP$3.0572-5.72%
PANews2025/07/23 20:47
Passive Income Era: How to Easily Make Money with XRP on LET Mining?

Passive Income Era: How to Easily Make Money with XRP on LET Mining?

BRC20.COM
Core DAO
Major
Cloud
Powerloom
CryptoNews2025/07/23 20:43
Vanadi Coffee adds more Bitcoin to its crypto reserves

The Spanish coffee chain Vanadi coffee made a Bitcoin purchase as it continues to stockpile the asset for its dedicated reserves. How much BTC does it have now? According to a translated press release, the Spanish coffee franchise has spent…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,354.14-2.42%
Moonveil
Nowchain
Crypto.news2025/07/23 20:42
CoinShares First EU Asset Manager to Gain MiCA Authorisation

CoinShares, one of Europe’s leading digital asset managers, has announced its French subsidiary, CoinShares Asset Management, has received authorisation under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation. With this latest approval, CoinShares became the first regulated asset management firm in continental Europe to be authorised under MiCA. The MiCA authorisation adds to CoinShares’ existing regulatory approvals, making it the only asset management firm in continental Europe currently holding all three licences. These include the AIFM licence, covering alternative investment fund management and delegated UCITS activity. The MiFID licence governs portfolio management and advisory services on traditional financial instruments. Now with the MiCA authorisation allowing portfolio management and advisory services on crypto-assets. Redefining Standards for Crypto Asset Management? The MiCA authorisation gives CoinShares the legal and operational framework to offer professional investment management services throughout the EU’s financial ecosystem. The firm’s current passporting now includes jurisdictions such as France, Germany, Cyprus, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, and the Netherlands. “Receiving MiCA authorisation from the AMF is a pivotal milestone, not just for CoinShares, but for the entire European digital asset industry,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, co-founder and CEO of CoinShares. “With MiCA, we now have a clear, harmonised structure across the EU, and CoinShares is proud to be the first in continental Europe to meet that standard as a fully regulated asset manager.” said Mognetti. Circle’s Policy Head Patrick Hansen recently shared via X that 59 MiCA authorisations have been granted across the EU so far. This includes 39 for Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) and 14 for stablecoin issuers. 𝐌𝐢𝐂𝐀 6-𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨-𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 🇪🇺 6 months into MiCA’s application for CASPs — and 12 months for stablecoins — here’s… pic.twitter.com/5mZwOg30qq — Patrick Hansen (@paddi_hansen) July 7, 2025 With its new authorisation, CoinShares said it is positioned to operate as a regulated counterparty for institutional investors looking for exposure to digital assets in line with fiduciary and compliance rules. Mognetti adds that this authorisation shows the legitimacy and staying power of crypto assets within a modern investment environment. CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval In June, CoinShares filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF), advancing institutional efforts to gain exposure to the blockchain sector. The filing, initially submitted on June 13, remains under SEC review as of July 2025. If approved, the CoinShares Solana ETF would be listed on Nasdaq, offering investors direct exposure to SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana network. The filing also notes that a portion of the ETF’s SOL holdings may be staked through approved providers, allowing the fund to generate staking rewards in addition to tracking price performance.
BRC20.COM
Juneo Supernet
SpotSquad
MAY
FUND
CryptoNews2025/07/23 20:41
The US GENIUS Act Was Enacted, DOT Miners Officially Launched XRP & DOGE Cloud Mining Solutions

Major
Giants Protocol
Cloud
DOGE
FUTURECOIN
CryptoNews2025/07/23 20:37
COME Mining: Where Bitcoin Holders Find Trust and Opportunity

RWAX
ChainAware
DOGE
FreeRossDAO
Threshold
CryptoNews2025/07/23 20:32

