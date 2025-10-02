MEXC Exchange
Best High Payout Online Casinos Offering Fast & Secure Cashouts
Discover the best high payout online casinos in 2025 offering RTP-verified games, fast crypto and e-wallet withdrawals, and secure cashouts.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 00:45
Bo Hines Calls GENIUS Act “First Piece of the Puzzle” for U.S. Crypto
TLDR Bo Hines discussed the passage of the GENIUS Act, which aims to establish a stablecoin regulatory framework in the U.S. Hines emphasized that the GENIUS Act was passed within six months, marking a significant step in U.S. crypto regulations. Bo Hines described the creation of the GENIUS Act as a collaborative effort involving various [...] The post Bo Hines Calls GENIUS Act “First Piece of the Puzzle” for U.S. Crypto appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 00:43
Top Crypto Presales To Buy in Q4 2025 with Big Bonuses
The sudden surge has driven the total market capitalization to over $4 trillion according to CoinGecko, adding to the theory […] The post Top Crypto Presales To Buy in Q4 2025 with Big Bonuses appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 00:33
Top 5 Cryptos to Buy for Massive Gains in October 2025 — Solana & Ethereum Lead the Headlines, MoonBull Leads the Upside
October 2025 Solana & Ethereum rundown: ETF flows and catalysts shaping price—plus MoonBull’s meme coin presale, with Bullzilla & La Culex on the radar.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 00:15
CME to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading Amid Rising Institutional Demand
The post CME to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading Amid Rising Institutional Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Derivatives exchange CME Group has announced plans to begin offering 247/7 crypto futures and options trading from next year. This comes as demand for crypto products among institutional investors rises, with other firms also expanding their crypto offerings. CME Plans To Offer 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options The derivatives exchange announced in a press release that its crypto futures and options will be available for 24/7 trading, starting early next year, pending regulatory review. The firm’s Global Head of Equities, Tim McCourt, noted that the client demand for around-the-clock crypto trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week. The CME’s crypto futures and options will trade continuously on CME Globex. Meanwhile, the exchange stated that all holiday or weekend trading from Friday evening through Sunday evening will have a trade date of the following business day, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting processed on the same day. Institutional demand for crypto products has been on the rise, with CME consistently highlighting the success of its crypto futures and options since their launch. The firm had launched Solana and XRP futures earlier this year, trading alongside its Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. It also recently announced plans to launch options trading for the SOL and XRP futures, starting October 13. The exchange already offers options trading for its Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. The potential launch of 24/7 crypto futures and options trading on the CME platform could have a major impact on the crypto market, especially considering how the Bitcoin price always looks to fill the CME gap, which is created over the weekend while the exchange is closed. Meanwhile, other derivatives exchanges have also moved to expand their crypto products. As CoinGape reported, Cboe announced plans to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum continuous futures…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 00:07
Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T — Best Altcoins to Buy With Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE
The crypto market has reached another milestone, with the global market cap touching $3.95 trillion, underscoring the growing scale of […] The post Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T — Best Altcoins to Buy With Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 00:00
PrimeXBT Launches Zero-Fee Trading for WLFI, XTZ, CRV, and 1000SHIB
The crypto market is not like the stock market. It moves fast, really fast, and if you want to succeed, you’re going to need every edge you can get.Crypto trading platform PrimeXBT is helping with this by offering its latest promotion, which allows users to trade WLFI, XTZ, CRV, and 1000SHIB with zero trading fees […] The post PrimeXBT Launches Zero-Fee Trading for WLFI, XTZ, CRV, and 1000SHIB appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 23:55
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Little Pepe Layer 2 Hype Meets Pepeto Real Utility
Which meme coins are taking the lead as the 2025 bull market begins? ? Little Pepe has picked up early momentum with its EVM Layer 2 and pending listings, but Pepeto (PEPETO) looks like the stronger pick. With a presale price of just $0.000000156, audited contracts, zero fee trading, and a working cross chain bridge,
Coinstats
2025/10/02 23:45
BTC traders zetten massaal in op $105k tot $125k: wat zegt de markt?
De Bitcoin optiemarkt draait op volle toeren, met opvallend veel interesse in koersniveaus tussen $100.000 en $120.000. Traders zetten duidelijk in op verdere stijgingen, terwijl ook bescherming bij dalingen populair blijft. De huidige prijs van Bitcoin ligt op $118.900, een stijging van 1.3% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Nieuwe data... Het bericht BTC traders zetten massaal in op $105k tot $125k: wat zegt de markt? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 23:33
Outperform Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here's the Best Crypto to Buy to Flip $1,200 into $1,200,000 By 2028
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of the most promising projects in the crypto world that attracts attention from investors.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 21:12
Actualités tendance
Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future
Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs
LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol
Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?
CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products saw $5.95 billion in inflows, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow