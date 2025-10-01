2025-10-06 Monday

Bitcoin Dynamics Show Healthy Market Structure: Analyst Sets $130K Target

The post Bitcoin Dynamics Show Healthy Market Structure: Analyst Sets $130K Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:40
JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued, Sees Path To $165,000

The post JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued, Sees Path To $165,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin could be undervalued compared to gold, according to new research from JPMorgan, which says the world’s largest cryptocurrency has “significant upside” if the so-called “debasement trade” continues to gather momentum. The bank’s analysts estimate bitcoin could climb as high as $165,000 — roughly 40% above current levels — based on volatility-adjusted comparisons with gold. The calculation reflects the amount of capital needed to hold bitcoin versus gold and comes at a time when demand for both assets is surging. “The steep rise in the gold price over the past month has made bitcoin more attractive to investors relative to gold, especially as the bitcoin-to-gold volatility ratio keeps drifting lower to below 2.0,” the analysts wrote.  By JPMorgan’s math, bitcoin’s market cap of $2.3 trillion would need to rise by nearly 42% to match the $6 trillion invested in gold bars, coins, and ETFs when adjusted for relative risk. Bitcoin did just end the third quarter of 2025 at a record high, fueling the belief among investors that Bitcoin’s price will go up further into the final quarter of the year.  Bitcoin closed September about 5% higher at roughly $114,000, defying expectations of seasonal weakness. September has often been a difficult month for Bitcoin, but when it has finished higher, the final quarter has tended to deliver outsized gains. Data shows that in years such as 2015, 2016, 2023 and 2024, positive September closes were followed by fourth-quarter rallies averaging more than 50%. Bitcoin’s debasement trade The projection highlights a growing investor shift toward assets viewed as hedges against fiat currency devaluation. That strategy, known as debasement, has seen money pour into both bitcoin and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over the past year. Retail investors are leading the charge, JPMorgan said, with flows into spot bitcoin ETFs initially outpacing gold…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:28
Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T

The post Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin ETF flows cool as market cap nears $4T. Discover the best altcoins to buy now, including Solana and breakout star MAGACOIN FINANCE. The crypto market has reached another milestone, with the global market cap touching $3.95 trillion, underscoring the growing scale of digital assets. Yet, behind the headline numbers, there’s a notable shift: Bitcoin ETF flows are slowing down, leaving investors asking the big question — where will capital rotate next? For many, the answer lies in altcoins like Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE, which are now emerging as top buys in this volatile environment. Bitcoin Price Action: Cooling After $114,000 Peak After surging past $114,000, Bitcoin has faced a wave of profit-taking. The flagship crypto failed to hold above $115,000, triggering a swift rejection and an intraday slide of nearly 3%. Exchange inflows of more than $420 million in BTC within 24 hours signal that many traders are cashing in, while spot volumes dropped 18%, exposing thinner liquidity. Adding to the caution, Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of $103.8 million in the last 24 hours. Fidelity’s FBTC shed $75.6 million, while ARK’s ARKB lost $27.9 million. Though there were modest inflows into IBIT and BTCO, they weren’t enough to offset the selling pressure. BTC/USDT Chart: TradingView With institutional appetite weakening and leveraged longs unwinding, Bitcoin risks drifting toward $110,000–$107,200 support, unless fresh demand reignites momentum toward the $118,500–$120,000 zone. Solana’s ETF Buzz Lifts Investor Sentiment Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is enjoying a wave of optimism. Industry insiders suggest the SEC could approve spot Solana ETFs in the coming days. If true, Solana would become the third major crypto — after Bitcoin and Ethereum — to achieve ETF status, opening the floodgates for institutional capital. Currently valued at $113 billion, Solana is already a top-five altcoin. With ETF speculation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:18
Lawmakers in Sweden Urge Government to Create National Bitcoin Reserve

The post Lawmakers in Sweden Urge Government to Create National Bitcoin Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The proposal seeks to establish a Bitcoin reserve from seized crypto assets while explicitly rejecting digital central bank currency. Swedish Bitcoin Association chairman describes the parliamentary motion as a historic development for cryptocurrency adoption in Scandinavia. The initiative positions Bitcoin as digital gold and protection against potential disruptions to global financial infrastructure. A pair of MPs from the Riksdag Party in Sweden recently introduced a motion asking the government to consider creating a Bitcoin BTC $119 722 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.39 T Vol. 24h: $67.08 B reserve. According to a Microsoft translation, the motion, if passed, would task the government with exploring the creation of a Bitcoin reserve made up of seized cryptocurrency funds. It calls for the establishment of a managing authority but leaves the question of which organizations or committees would fill that role open. Sweden Eyes Bitcoin as Economic Shield The motion also states that the Riksdag does not want the government to change the definition of legal tender in the Riksbank Act and thus does not want it to introduce a digital central bank currency or “e-krona.” Ammy Edberg, the chairman of the Swedish Bitcoin Association, called the motion “historic” in a post on X celebrating its introduction. Yesterday, MP @DennisDioukarev submitted a motion for a national Bitcoin strategy in Sweden. The proposal has two key points:– Establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve – Make it clear Sweden will not pursue a CBDC (e-krona) It’s only a motion for now, but one for the history… pic.twitter.com/l7NM0drbV2 — BTChick (@bt_chick) October 2, 2025 Under the heading “motivation” the MPs referenced the US Bitcoin reserve being built as a result of the GENIUS Act which received support from democrats and republicans in both the US Senate and House. The lawmakers position the strategic reserve as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:17
Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Cost Skydance $177 Million

The post Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Cost Skydance $177 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘The Gorge’ was one of the most watched recent movies on Apple TV Apple TV It takes much more than the wave of a magic wand to make a movie which soars to the top of a streaming platform’s charts. Pulling it off in the face of lukewarm reviews is even tougher. Doing all that for a net cost of just $176.6 million sounds like the stuff of fantasy. Not for Skydance. The multimedia conglomerate founded by billionaire Oracle scion David Ellison hit the headlines earlier this year thanks to its $8 billion merger with movie studio Paramount. However, it has been a force in Hollywood since it was launched in 2006. An accomplished pilot, Ellison named Skydance after aerial acrobatics. Fittingly, its first film was war drama Flyboys starring James Franco, Jean Reno and Ellison himself. In the fall of 2009, Skydance signed a five-year co-financing, production and distribution agreement with Paramount yielding pictures such as Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Jack Reacher. That deal was subsequently renewed and joined by a non-exclusive multi-year first-look contract with Apple Original Films in 2022. Variety claimed that Apple guaranteed Skydance a payout of up to $25 million per picture, depending on certain budget thresholds which were due to rise “up to roughly $125 million”. One of the latest fruits of this partnerships smashed through that ceiling but it was money well spent. Called The Gorge, the action horror film was released in February and was directed by Scott Derrickson of Doctor Strange fame. It stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as rival snipers who are ordered to guard a mysterious gorge between two towers. They form a long-distance relationship and eventually dive below to discover the truth about the creatures dwelling there. They have to work together to survive and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:12
Bitwise CEO: “This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!”

The post Bitwise CEO: “This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETF approvals for altcoins like XRP and Solana (SOL) were expected to come very soon after the SEC asked ETF issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 applications. However, the US government shutdown has negatively impacted government agencies like the SEC. Like many other government agencies, the SEC will furlough many employees and continue to operate with a limited staff. While it was stated that this could delay the decisions on the altcoin ETFs awaiting approval, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley made important statements regarding the Solana ETFs. Comparing Solana and Ethereum, Bitwise CEO stated that Solana has a more favorable design for investors and that it has an advantage over Ethereum in the ETF market. Staking ETFs allows investors to earn profits by staking cryptocurrencies without the hassle of staking. Ethereum has been the leading choice because it’s the largest proof-of-stake network. However, Solana is rapidly gaining on Ethereum. Speaking at the Token2049 event in Singapore, Hunter Horsley stated that Solana has a faster staking process. At this point, the famous CEO stated that Solana is faster than Ethereum in the staking process and said that SOL is more advantageous than ETH. Horsley noted that they need to be able to quickly return their assets to investors, and stated that delays in the Ethereum system pose a major challenge for ETH. Horsley said Solana’s speed and lower costs could allow it to launch staking ETFs faster than Ethereum. If that happens, investors could more easily access SOL rewards through regulated funds. Horsley recently stated that if Solana were to launch staking ETFs before Ethereum, it would be a major turning point for the crypto market, as investors would have a safe and easy way to earn rewards from SOL. The SEC is preparing to rule on several pending ETF applications in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:34
Best Crypto to Buy: Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG

Three names are emerging among the new entrants: Digitap ($TAP), Remittix, and BlockDAG. Although there are different benefits to each […] The post Best Crypto to Buy: Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 00:00
Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance

The presale space is crowded, and flashy promises alone no longer cut it. Builders and communities are now looking for projects that prove value with real networks, scalable infrastructure, and migration paths that work from day one. The top presale crypto 2025 won’t be remembered for clever branding or eye-catching cryptoeconomics. Instead, it will be […] The post Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 00:00
Kalshi, a prediction platform, predicts that the duration of the US government shutdown will increase from 9 days to nearly 13 days.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Jinshi Data, citing data from the US forecast trading platform Kalshi, the market currently expects the US government shutdown to last nearly 13 days, which is higher than the 9 days predicted yesterday.
PANews2025/10/02 23:57
Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential

Ethereum is, by all measures, a dominant force in the crypto ecosystem. The second-largest crypto by market cap deserves credit for fueling the DeFi boom, the NFT craze, and much The post Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/01 01:14
Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products saw $5.95 billion in inflows, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow