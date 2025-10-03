Solana Gains on Institutional Demand and Firedancer Upgrade as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 Crosses Halfway Mark
Institutional demand once more fuels Solana (SOL) momentum as the giants increase exposure ahead of the highly anticipated Firedancer upgrade, which heralds incredible scalability improvements and lower transaction latency. But as Solana rides institutional belief, stronger enthusiasm among high-conviction participants is growing on Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project's Stage 6 presale is now over 55% complete, reflecting scorching demand for its $0.035 utility token. With a groundbreaking dual lending model, Mutuum Finance is showing itself to be a pioneer in the next wave of DeFi innovation. Its early momentum, along with over 16,700 holders and $16.7 million raised, makes Mutuum Finance one of the most exciting altcoin bets into 2025. Solana Surges on ETF Rumors and Major Tech Upgrades Solana (SOL) has staged a comeback, rallying to $213, +12% in three days, after earlier selling as low as $191, a move that the traders dubbed a "discount entry" in anticipation of the SEC's fateful Solana ETF decision on October 10. Institutional sentiment remains strong, with treasury wallets now stocking more than 20.9 million SOL, solidifying Solana's position alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in diversified portfolios. Corporate announcements from Forward Industries and Brera Holdings, along with increased exposure by ARK, further emphasize increasing confidence. Frenzy over a Solana staking ETF continues, an approval would reduce circulating supply, open up new yield opportunities, and bring in enormous institutional flows, with mid-cycle estimates of $300–$500, according to analysts. On the technical side, Jump Crypto's Firedancer client and upcoming Alpenglow upgrade are built to greatly enhance network performance, slashing transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds, thereby making Solana potentially the fastest major blockchain. Yet with centralization and scalability compromises on the mind, most investors are also considering newer blockchains with disruption potential, and that's where growing attention is being shifted towards promising Mutuum…
