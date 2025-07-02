MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-26 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Reconstructing the on-chain narrative: What new story is the Base ecosystem telling?
1. Recent changes in the Base ecosystem Since the end of May 2025, Base has ushered in a clear ecological "explosion period". The daily active addresses, TVL, and daily transaction
CLEAR
$0.0441
-4.64%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 19:00
ECB approves study on using central bank funds to settle DLT transactions
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank has approved research on the use of central bank funds to settle distributed
BANK
$0.05802
+0.48%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 18:57
Injective launches native EVM testnet to power Ethereum-compatible apps
Injective is launching its native EVM testnet, allowing developers to run Ethereum-compatible apps directly on its blockchain. On July 2, Injective (INJ) announced that its native Ethereum Virtual Machine testnet will go live tomorrow, allowing developers to run Ethereum-compatible decentralized…
INJ
$13.33
-3.96%
GO
$0.00154
-4.93%
POWER
$0.01155
--%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000955
-11.24%
RUN
$0.0000019
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:56
Green Minerals signs $25m financing deal to buy more Bitcoin
Mining company Green Minerals has entered a structured financing agreement with LDA Capital worth 250 million Norwegian kroner. The funds will be used to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Through a press release, the deep sea mining firm has been granted…
MORE
$0.09392
-17.95%
DEEP
$0.17674
-3.89%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:54
Analysis: 56 VC-backed tokens have been listed this year, 3 of which have FDV exceeding $1 billion
PANews reported on July 2 that crypto analyst @ahboyash posted on the X platform that as of mid-2025, 56 venture-backed tokens have been listed. Among them, 45 tokens have a
VC
$0.00612
+7.55%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 18:40
Ripple and OpenPay partner to provide enterprise-grade stablecoin and payment infrastructure
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ripple announced a strategic partnership with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd, bringing together two infrastructure leaders with deep expertise in
DEEP
$0.17674
-3.89%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 18:27
Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains
Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains. According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables…
USDC
$0.9996
+0.01%
LAYER
$0.6717
-4.88%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000127
+1.51%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:14
German instant payment platform Ivy adds support for Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, German instant payment platform Ivy announced the integration of Circle's USDC and EURC stablecoins. This cooperation makes Ivy one of the
USDC
$0.9996
+0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 18:02
$648 billion in assets are under quantum threat, Project Eleven uses PQC to build a Bitcoin security firewall
Author: LenaXin, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In 2024, a project called Project Eleven was quietly launched. Its goal was not liquidity, airdrops or modularization, but to face a long-marginalized but
NOT
$0.002026
+0.09%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 18:00
Analysis: Liquidity in the crypto derivatives market continues to improve, and the macro environment continues to be favorable for risky assets
PANews reported on July 2 that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment institution, published a statement saying that Bitcoin showed its resilience in the end-of-quarter capital flows, and listed companies
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:57
Trending News
More
Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available
A dormant Ethereum address for ten years was activated, involving 37 ETH
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy
Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access
21Shares files with SEC for spot ONDO ETF