Coinbase has acquired token management platform Liquifi

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Fortune magazine, the crypto exchange Coinbase announced the acquisition of token management platform Liquifi, which is its fourth acquisition completed in 2025.
PANews2025/07/02 20:03
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin says that crypto has reached a significant turning point, signified by mainstream adoption from big players and political figures. As a result, the focus for building in the space must also change. During his annual…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:03
Hungarian Central Bank Rules Out Inclusion of Any Crypto Assets

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, Hungarian central bank official Kuraly said that the central bank is evaluating its international reserve strategy and excludes the possibility
PANews2025/07/02 19:52
Cipher Mining produced 160 BTC in June, with a total holding of 1,063 BTC

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Cipher Mining released its unaudited June 2025 operational update report, which disclosed that the company mined 160 BTC in June,
PANews2025/07/02 19:47
Ripple: Linqto, which is under federal investigation, purchased all its Ripple shares from the secondary market and has no additional business dealings

PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Wall Street Journal, investment company Linqto pioneered a private stock trading channel for ordinary investors, but now faces federal investigations for
PANews2025/07/02 19:43
Zodia Custody Completes Acquisition of UAE Licensed Crypto Custody Firm Tungsten Custody Solutions

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Finance Feeds, Zodia Custody, a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank, has completed the acquisition of Tungsten Custody Solutions, a licensed digital asset
PANews2025/07/02 19:22
Italian Banking Group Banca Sell to Test Custody Services for Stablecoins and Other Digital Assets

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, Italian banking group Banca Sella Holding SpA is conducting an internal pilot project to test custody services for digital assets such
PANews2025/07/02 19:16
Swiss authorities ask Swissquote to strengthen anti-phishing measures, saying its crypto app Yuh is a major target of fraud

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, the Swiss financial regulator has warned Swissquote to strengthen measures to reduce phishing and fraudulent transactions. According to reports, more than
PANews2025/07/02 19:12
Eclipse community leader: ES airdrop query page is not online yet, beware of false information

PANews reported on July 2 that Alucard, head of the Eclipse community, said on the X platform: "The official Eclipse airdrop query page has not yet been launched. Anyone claiming
PANews2025/07/02 19:03
K33 once again increased his holdings by 10 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 35 BTC

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Bitcoin asset management company K33 purchased another 10 bitcoins for approximately 10 million Swedish kronor and currently holds a total
PANews2025/07/02 19:01

