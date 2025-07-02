MEXC Exchange
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 222 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on July 2 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $222 million, of which $113 million
PANews
2025/07/02 23:30
The whale @qwatio’s short position was liquidated again for $50 million after adding more positions
PANews reported on July 2 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the insider whale @qwatio’s short position after adding positions has just been liquidated for another $50 million.
PANews
2025/07/02 23:22
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF generates more annual fee income than its flagship S&P 500 ETF
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bitcoin News, the annual management fee income generated by BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF "IBIT" has surpassed its flagship product S&P 500 Index
PANews
2025/07/02 23:07
Trump: A trade agreement has been reached with Vietnam, and the Vietnamese market will be fully open to the United States
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: I just reached a trade agreement with Vietnam. This will be a lot of cooperation between our
PANews
2025/07/02 22:54
Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 22:50
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most
Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
PANews
2025/07/02 22:46
Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows
Stablecoin purchases dominate crypto payments in Europe, with Poland in the lead.
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 22:37
BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, BounceBit announced that it will launch tokenized stock products in the fourth quarter, covering securities in four major securities markets:
PANews
2025/07/02 22:29
DeFi Development Corp discloses $112.5 million private placement to fund SOL purchases
PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Solana Ecosystem listed company DeFi Development Corp (stock code DFDV) disclosed details of a $112.5 million private placement, which will
PANews
2025/07/02 22:26
U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CNBC, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed the rise of stock tokenization and its impact on
PANews
2025/07/02 22:14
