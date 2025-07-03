2025-07-26 Saturday

Duodian Digital Intelligence's stock price once soared by nearly 90%. It has allocated BTC and plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license

According to PANews on July 3, the share price of Hong Kong-listed company MultiPoint Digital Intelligence (02586) once soared by nearly 90%. As of press time, it had risen by
Bitcoin
BTC$116,411.29
PANews2025/07/03 09:53
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally as crypto market rebounds

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded to $109,000 on Wednesday as the US agreement with Vietnam and a rise in the global M2 money supply stirred a surge in its open interest (OI), which spiked to 689.78K BTC worth about $75 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,411.29
XRP
XRP$3.0603
Fxstreet2025/07/03 09:50
REX-OSPREY Solana Collateralized ETF Reaches $33 Million in First-Day Trading Volume

PANews reported on July 3 that according to data provided by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the first Solana collateralized ETF (ie REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF) SSK had a trading volume
REVOX
REX$0.022092
PANews2025/07/03 09:44
A whale bought $1.598 million of $COMPANY and lost $1.58 million in one minute

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale with the address "3xwR" purchased 443.92 million $COMPANY tokens for US$1.598 million, but then sold them for
PANews2025/07/03 09:38
10x Research: As the traditional bull market season arrives in July, Bitcoin is trying to break through the key level of $110,000

PANews reported on July 3 that according to 10x Research, Bitcoin has experienced capital outflows for 98 consecutive days and is currently testing the upper limit of its consolidation range.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004489
PANews2025/07/03 09:35
Swing traders liquidated $10.57 million of ETH and made a profit of $522,000, with a 100% winning rate in two $10 million swing trades

PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, an ETH swing trader liquidated 4153.8 ETH 8 hours ago, worth about $10.57 million, and made a profit of
Ethereum
ETH$3,647.25
PANews2025/07/03 09:26
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a market structure hearing next Wednesday, with Ripple, Paradigm and others participating

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a full hearing next Wednesday (July 9) at 22:00
U Coin
U$0.01227
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.01423
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005272
PANews2025/07/03 09:23
The U.S. Department of Justice uncovered a $14.6 billion health insurance fraud case, and $245 million in cryptocurrencies, cash, etc. were seized

PANews reported on July 3 that the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had cracked the largest health insurance fraud case in history, indicting 324 defendants for more than
Moonveil
MORE$0.0939
U Coin
U$0.01227
Ethereum Classic
ETC$22.1
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006912
PANews2025/07/03 08:58
AguilaTrades adjusted its strategy to recover $3 million, and the liquidation price of $243 million BTC long orders was $105,861

PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by Ember, @AguilaTrades, which has a $400 million position and is "cursed by losing money", recently adjusted its strategy to keep
Bitcoin
BTC$116,411.29
PANews2025/07/03 08:50
A whale purchased 215,850 HYPE at an average price of $40.13, worth about $8.66 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $8.768 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 215,850 HYPE at $40.13, with a total cost of
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.95
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996
PANews2025/07/03 08:45

