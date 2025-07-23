MEXC Exchange
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 499 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $499 million, of which $116 million
PANews
2025/07/23 23:30
Block was officially included in the S&P 500 index today, holding 8,584 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 23 that according to CNBC, payment giant Block Inc. will officially join the S&P 500 index today. Block currently holds 8,584 bitcoins in its balance sheet
BLOCK
$0.1499
+9.89%
INDEX
$1.288
+0.07%
PANews
2025/07/23 23:27
BitMine launches BMNR options trading on NYSE, plans to acquire 5% of Ethereum supply
PANews reported on July 23 that BitMine, an Ethereum treasury and crypto mining company backed by Peter Thiel and ARK, launched options trading for its common stock BMNR on the
ARK
$0.4662
-5.20%
PANews
2025/07/23 23:22
Spark launches SPK farm and other new features to optimize user revenue experience
PANews reported on July 23 that Spark platform has recently launched a number of practical functions, including SPK farm (supply USDS to earn SPK), Overdrive (increase airdrop rewards), USDS (SPK
FARM
$29.54
+3.50%
SPK
$0.11987
+5.92%
PANews
2025/07/23 23:21
Aspecta Announces Token Economics and Airdrop Schedule
PANews reported on July 23 that Aspecta announced the economic model of its native token $ASP , with a total supply of 1 billion. Of these, 45% will be allocated
TOKEN
$0.01668
-5.22%
PANews
2025/07/23 23:16
ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September
The flagship Ethereum event in the Balkan region, ETHSofia 2025, will take place on September 24-25 at Sofia Tech Park. The organizers promise a large-scale event, bringing together leading Web3 specialists from around the world for three days of intensive technical sessions, workshops, and networking. This is stated in the press release provided by Incrypted. […] Сообщение ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/23 23:00
MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree
MARA Holdings, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner by market capitalization, unveiled an $850 million private offering of zero-coupon convertible notes due 2032.
ZERO
$0.00004531
-4.42%
FUEL
$0.0076
+6.14%
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:58
GitHub calls for European sovereign tech fund to support open source software
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the GitHub blog, open source software as digital infrastructure is vital to the economy and society, but its maintenance funds have long
FUND
$0.032
+18.51%
OPEN
$0.000003448
-16.85%
PANews
2025/07/23 22:57
Crypto ATMs were just banned in New Zealand: Here's why it matters
New Zealand’s financial watchdog outlawed crypto ATMs, citing regulatory gaps and AML concerns and raising questions about retail access and compliance.
HERE
$0.00036
--%
WHY
$0.00000003784
+11.98%
PANews
2025/07/23 22:46
Trusta.AI responds to third-party contract fraud incident, official $TA tokens are safe
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Trusta.AI , an external fraud incident involving an unverified third-party contract ( 0x16d7c6f43df19778e382b7a84bcb8c763971a551 ) occurred on the blockchain recently . Trusta and
AI
$0.1273
-5.28%
SAFE
$0.4865
-2.54%
TA
$0.0794
-18.39%
PANews
2025/07/23 22:44
