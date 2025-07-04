MEXC Exchange
Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range
PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by factors such as the unexpected non-agricultural data in June, most of the crypto market sectors maintained a slight
PANews
2025/07/04 10:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.4)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/4 Update: Letsbonk.Fun's trading volume in the last 24 hours exceeds that of
PANews
2025/07/04 10:43
Meta proposes to acquire minority stake in venture capital firm NFDG
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Meta Platforms proposed to acquire part of the equity of venture capital firm NFDG, which was founded by
PANews
2025/07/04 10:41
Stablecoin market cap unlikely to hit $2 trillion by 2028: JPMorgan
In a note to investors on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase estimated that the stablecoin market could reach $500 billion by 2028, a modest prediction compared to popular forecasts of a $1-$2 trillion market capitalization increase over the same period.
Fxstreet
2025/07/04 10:40
Japan’s Minna Bank Explores Use of Stablecoins on Solana Platform in Fireblocks-Led Research
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, Japan's first pure digital bank, Minna Bank, is exploring the use of stablecoins and digital wallets to support daily financial services
PANews
2025/07/04 10:22
FTX applies to the court for the implementation of the "restricted processing procedure", and China and other regions may lose their claims rights
PANews reported on July 4 that Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, tweeted that FTX has applied for court approval to allow a new "restricted processing procedure" to be implemented
PANews
2025/07/04 10:10
Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment
PANews reported on July 4 that according to China Securities Journal, Bosera Funds (International) recently issued a recruitment notice for product managers in the field of virtual assets, requiring applicants
PANews
2025/07/04 09:51
Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago.
PANews
2025/07/04 09:45
An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, independent miner "Solo CK" successfully mined Bitcoin block #903883. The block contains 3,949 transactions, and the block reward plus
PANews
2025/07/04 09:37
iM Bank applies for 12 Korean won stablecoin trademarks
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Korean media Newsis, iM Bank announced that it has applied for 12 trademarks related to the Korean won stablecoin, including "iMKRW", "iMST"
PANews
2025/07/04 09:25
