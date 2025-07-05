2025-07-26 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community

Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community

Bitcoin treasury companies — entities that accumulate the digital asset (usually through borrowed assets) — offer clients indirect exposure through their stock. Some believe that these companies bring Bitcoin to Wall Street. Others think that these treasury companies are doing…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 05:00
Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m

Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m

Crypto venture funding rebounded modestly this week, with $466.6 million raised across 15 deals between June 29 and July 5—primarily driven by outsized bets on Bitcoin infrastructure.
VinuChain
VC$0.00607+7.24%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 05:00
NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop

NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop

The non-fungible token (NFT) market saw a 10.44% increase in sales volume to $136.5 million. This marks the second consecutive week of growth for the sector.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000117-8.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01667-5.28%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004647+0.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 04:00
XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes

XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes

The Stellar Lumens token is at risk of further downside as its funding rate continues to decline.
Stellar
XLM$0.4147-4.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01667-5.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 03:00
ADA soared 3400% in 2017, 1500% in 2021, this coin might overtake it with a 21017% rally

ADA soared 3400% in 2017, 1500% in 2021, this coin might overtake it with a 21017% rally

After ADA’s past rallies, LILPEPE emerges in 2025 with a 21,017% upside forecast and game-changing Layer-2 utility. #partnercontent
SQUID MEME
GAME$18.1487+3.70%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6728-4.90%
Cardano
ADA$0.7917-3.98%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 02:16
These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025

These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025

LILPEPE, DOGE, SHIB, HBAR, and SEI gain traction as affordable Ethereum alternatives with upside potential in 2025. #partnercontent
SEI
SEI$0.3197-2.73%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001359-2.30%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22682-5.51%
Hedera
HBAR$0.25112+2.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 00:47
Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated

Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated

PANews reported on July 5 that David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, published an analysis on the X platform, saying that the so-called "largest ETH short position in
Ethereum
ETH$3,652.14-2.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 23:58
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 5 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $102 million, of which $32.1149 million
Share
PANews2025/07/05 23:30
Tokenized equity still in regulatory grey zone — Attorneys

Tokenized equity still in regulatory grey zone — Attorneys

The nascent real-world tokenized assets track prices but do not provide investors the same legal rights as holding the underlying instruments.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002024-0.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 23:02
Crypto’s path to legitimacy runs through the CARF regulation

Crypto’s path to legitimacy runs through the CARF regulation

The CARF regulation, which brings crypto under global tax reporting standards akin to traditional finance, marks a crucial turning point.
Share
PANews2025/07/05 23:02

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available

A dormant Ethereum address for ten years was activated, involving 37 ETH

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder

Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access