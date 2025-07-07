MEXC Exchange
Xu Zhengyu: The settlement and delivery cycle of Hong Kong tokenized green bonds has been shortened to T+1, and we hope it will be widely used
PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that the settlement and delivery cycle of tokenized green bonds issued by the Hong Kong government has
PANews
2025/07/07 13:08
Metaplanet increased its holdings by 2,205 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 15,555 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 7 that according to official news, Japanese listed company Metaplanet once again spent US$238.7 million to increase its holdings of 2,205 BTC, with an average purchase
PANews
2025/07/07 13:07
Wuxi Municipal Party Committee Reform Task Promotion Meeting: Exploring Practical Paths for Stablecoins to Empower Foreign Trade Development
PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Wuxi public account, Wuxi Municipal Party Committee Secretary Du Xiaogang presided over a special promotion meeting on the city's key reform
PANews
2025/07/07 13:02
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 7, 2025 – “Fiat Is Hopeless”: Elon Musk Says ‘America Party’ Will Embrace Bitcoin
The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 1.5%. Bitcoin is up 1.3% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,400. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 2.4% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/07/07 12:14
Dubai RWA regulation full analysis: from license application to sandbox implementation, a comprehensive guide to virtual asset compliance
Important definitions in this article The definition of RWA in the official ARVA document is: RWA - in respect of any Virtual Asset, any type or combination of: (a) interest
PANews
2025/07/07 12:04
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows of $219 million last week, marking eight consecutive weeks of net inflows
PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$219 million last week (June 30 to July 3, Eastern Time),
PANews
2025/07/07 11:55
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $770 million last week, marking four consecutive weeks of net inflows
PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$770 million last week (June 30 to July 3, Eastern Time). The
PANews
2025/07/07 11:55
Jihong Holdings: There is currently no plan to apply for a stablecoin license
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, Jihong Co., Ltd. stated that it currently has no plans to apply for a stablecoin license.
PANews
2025/07/07 11:46
Shenzhen: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins
PANews reported on July 7 that the Shenzhen Municipal Task Force Office for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities issued a "Risk Warning on Illegal Fund Raising in the Name
PANews
2025/07/07 11:35
Trump says Musk ‘off the rails’ for forming political party to rival GOP
US President Donald Trump has blasted Elon Musk’s plan to start a new political party that could splinter the Republican vote in the 2026 midterm elections.
PANews
2025/07/07 11:34
