Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment rose by more than 600% and announced a stablecoin cooperation with AnchorX

According to PANews on July 8, Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose by more than 600% today, with the price rising to as high as HK$15. It is now trading
PANews2025/07/08 15:29
Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout

PANews reported on July 8 that Matrixport stated that the price of Bitcoin has returned to its highs, but the momentum of stablecoin minting continues to decline. The lack of
PANews2025/07/08 15:06
Coinbase executive: Most tokens issued on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by robots

PANews reported on July 8 that Conor Grogan, product director of Coinbase, posted on the X platform: "Today, most of the tokens launched on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by
PANews2025/07/08 14:46
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 15.82 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 200.5

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by
PANews2025/07/08 14:40
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.55 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d. The address
PANews2025/07/08 14:35
BlackRock IBIT's Bitcoin holdings exceed 700,000

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cointelegraph, after receiving another $164.6 million in inflows on Monday, the number of bitcoins held by the spot Bitcoin ETF under BlackRock,
PANews2025/07/08 14:20
British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Cel AI, a British listed company, announced today that it has spent approximately US$274,000 to increase its holdings of
PANews2025/07/08 14:12
Nasdaq-ListedReal Estate Firm Murano Plans Bitcoin Treasury Strategy With $500M Equity Deal

Murano Global, a real estate company and a hotel chain in Mexico, has become the latest to announce its Bitcoin treasury initiative. The Nasdaq-listed firm said that it has already acquired 21 BTC. The company announced on Monday that it has entered into an equity agreement of up to $500 million with Yorkville. The proceeds are “primarily” earmarked for BTC purchases, Murano noted. Additionally, Murano has also joined “Bitcoin for Corporations” as a Chairman’s Circle Member, supporting corporate Bitcoin adoption. The crypto alliance is backed by BTC Inc. & Michael Saylor’s Strategy. “We see Bitcoin as a transformative asset that not only offers long-term growth potential but also strengthens our balance sheet against inflation and systemic risk,” said Elias Sacal, Murano CEO and founder. Murano Global Investments $MRNO enhances its core strategy with a Bitcoin Treasury Initiative, acquiring 21 BTC. Up to $500M SEPA proceeds to bolster BTC holdings, driving capital efficiency. 🏡💸 #MRNO #Bitcoin #Murano #BitcoinTreasury pic.twitter.com/xYDYvj91wz — Murano (NASDAQ: MRNO) (@MURANOMRNO) July 7, 2025 Murano Builds Bitcoin Strategy The company stressed that it will continue with its core real estate strategy and operate its Mexican hotel and resort business, while using the operating cash flows, real estate assets, and capital market access to create a robust Bitcoin stack over time. The initiative aims to enhance capital efficiency and liquidity, generating improved yield for shareholders, the release read. Cohen & Company Capital Markets will be the acting financial and strategic advisor for Murano on its Bitcoin Treasury initiative. Additionally, the firm is considering accepting Bitcoin for payments and BTC reward programs to enhance its hospitality operations. Following the announcement, Murano’s stock fell 3.32% in after-hours trading, after closing down 1.68% at $10.53 on the Nasdaq on Monday. The stocks are currently trading at $10.53 at the time of writing. Corporate Treasury BTC Allocations Shouldn’t be About Chasing Trends: Xapo CEO Murano has become the latest to join the growing wave of corporate crypto treasuries . According to Bitcoin Treasuries, 135 listed firms have deployed this playbook in BTC alone, led by Strategy, Metaplanet, Twenty One, among others. Seamus Rocca, Chief Executive Officer of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that though the rise of corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin is significant, “it shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.” “It’s about allocating what a business can afford to hold over a five-to-ten-year horizon, without being forced to sell into volatility,” he said. “Our view has been, and remains, that Bitcoin deserves serious consideration—but with a disciplined, long-term framework: focus on the asset itself, avoid speculative trading, and size positions responsibly.”
CryptoNews2025/07/08 14:10
The Blockchain Group plans to raise around €3 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group announced today that according to the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement signed with
PANews2025/07/08 14:09
Bitcoin mining company Cango currently holds 4,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 8 that Bitcoin mining company Cango announced on the X platform that it currently holds 4,000 BTC on its balance sheet, an increase from the 3,879.2
PANews2025/07/08 14:04

