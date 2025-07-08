MEXC Exchange
After “suffering from EF for a long time”, can the newly established Ethereum Community Fund rekindle faith in ETH?
Author: Zen, PANews Once upon a time, it was almost a consensus among cryptocurrency industry practitioners and investors that ETH would rise to $10,000. But the reality is that Bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/08 20:37
Truth Social submits S-1 filing to SEC, plans to launch crypto blue chip ETF
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the SEC's official website, Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, BT has submitted an S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and
PANews
2025/07/08 20:33
Yiwu local association: Member companies hardly use stablecoins for settlement
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the Daily Economic News, there have been recent rumors that more than 3,000 merchants in Yiwu use stablecoins such as USDT to
PANews
2025/07/08 20:30
The suspected Arthapala address recharged 6,570 ETH to the exchange in the past 5 hours
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Ai Yi, the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 6,570 ETH to the exchange in the
PANews
2025/07/08 20:26
XRP price prediction in July 2025 – XRP getting closer to a massive breakout?
XRP continues its range-bound price action as important updates about the project continue to make their way in the cryptocurrency market. Investors are hopeful that the token is getting closer to a big breakout, but when? Let’s find out in…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:23
Orbiter Finance and Nano Labs collaborate to launch compliant stablecoin cross-chain solution NBNB.io
[July 8, 2025] Layer2 cross-chain bridge protocol Orbiter Finance announced a strategic partnership with Nano Labs (NASDAQ: NA), a US-listed company, to jointly provide full-network distribution and exchange services for
PANews
2025/07/08 20:22
Orbiter and Nano Labs Collaborate to Launch NBNB.io, a Compliant Stablecoin Cross-Chain Solution
PANews reported on July 8 that according to official news, Orbiter Finance has reached a cooperation with Nasdaq-listed Nano Labs to launch a compliant stablecoin cross-chain solution NBNB.io. The solution
PANews
2025/07/08 20:16
Pakistan launches crypto regulatory body for digital asset sector
Pakistan has established the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) to oversee and regulate the country’s crypto sector.
PANews
2025/07/08 20:11
Trump Media’s ‘Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF’ under SEC review
Trump Media’s application to list and trade shares of its Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF is currently being reviewed by the U.S. SEC as of July 8. A recent filing showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:07
Tether invests in blockchain forensics firm Crystal Intelligence to fight crypto crime
PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk , stablecoin issuer Tether has invested in blockchain analysis company Crystal Intelligence to enhance its ability to combat USDT -related crypto
PANews
2025/07/08 20:06
