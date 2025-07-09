MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$80.08 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 8, Eastern Time) the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$80.08 million, and none of the
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:58
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday (July 8, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:56
A whale exchanged 55 BTC for 2293.8 ETH in the last half hour
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who opened a position of 67.98 WBTC at the low of $102,274 on June
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:54
Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Canadian credit union Bow Valley Credit Union (BVCU) launched the country's first "Bitcoin Gateway" service, and Alberta residents can now
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:49
The “07.06 cyclic long ETH whale” continued to increase its position in the early morning, and has now accumulated 5642.19 ETH long
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "giant whale who went long on ETH in the 07.06 cycle" has accumulated 5,642.19 ETH
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:39
South Korean gaming giant Wemade and Woori Bank have both submitted stablecoin-related trademark applications
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Digital Asset, South Korea's Woori Bank, gaming giant Wemade, technology company Tscientific and South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV have all submitted
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:35
South Korea's National Tax Service: Cryptocurrency earned from overseas employment must be declared and paid for income tax
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Digital Asset, the National Tax Service (NTS) of South Korea has made it clear that virtual assets obtained from overseas companies as
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:29
ElizaOS V2 will be released soon, with highlights including composable multi-channel agent clusters, etc.
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the latest tweet from ai16z core developer @dankvr, ElizaOS V2 will be demonstrated globally at 02:00 Beijing time on July 10. In
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:23
A whale sold $1.71 million worth of FARTCOIN to buy SPX, BONK and PENGU
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale sold 1.59 million FARTCOIN (worth 1.71 million US dollars) to purchase 954,625 SPX (worth 1.26 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:06
Ethereum NFT Series Goblintown Launches Official Meme Coin "GOB" on Solana
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Decrypt, the Ethereum NFT series Goblintown has launched the official Meme coin "GOB" on the Solana blockchain. The token was launched by
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 11:02
