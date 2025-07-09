MEXC Exchange
The Smarter Web Company raises approximately £10.34 million through new share issuance
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company disclosed that it has completed a subscription financing of 10.3415 million
PANews
2025/07/09 14:18
Ethereum security revolution coming? Vitalik Buterin drops bold proposal
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed an improvement to the blockchain to boost Ether’s network security. Buterin plans to cap each Ethereum transaction at 16.77 million gas and reduce the risk of attacks on the blockchain.
Fxstreet
2025/07/09 14:14
Coinbase launches $5M bug bounty on Cantina to secure Base and on-chain products
Coinbase has launched a $5 million bug bounty program hosted on Cantina, aimed at strengthening the security of its on-chain products and the Base layer 2 network. The program, which was announced on July 8, is one of the biggest…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:04
OpenSea acquires Rally Wallet to expand mobile and token trading capabilities
OpenSea has acquired Rally Wallet, a mobile-native crypto wallet startup, in a move aimed at expanding its reach into mobile and token-based trading. The acquisition was announced on July 8 by Rally co-founder and chief executive officer Chris Maddern, who…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:03
US charges 2 men over $650M OmegaPro crypto scam
US prosecutors charged two men for allegedly running the crypto fraud scheme OmegaPro, which promised 300% returns to investors.
PANews
2025/07/09 13:55
New Zealand to Ban Crypto ATMs, Restrict Crypto Transfers in Anti-Money Laundering Reform
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Decrypt, the New Zealand government is making major reforms to curb money laundering and criminal financing, so New Zealand will stop using
PANews
2025/07/09 13:54
A long-dormant whale recently became active again, transferring nearly $1.88 billion worth of BTC in 24 hours
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institution that had been dormant for 4-6 years has recently become active again, transferring 9,000 BTC (worth $977
PANews
2025/07/09 13:47
ChatGPT is testing a mysterious feature called "Study Together"
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Tonghuashun Finance, ChatGPT is testing a mysterious new feature called "Study Together". This feature has appeared in the tool list of some
PANews
2025/07/09 13:30
GMGN Lianchuang: If users are still pinched after turning on the MEV anti-pinch function, they can get official compensation
PANews reported on July 9 that GMGN co-founder Haze posted on the X platform that there has been a recent phenomenon of malicious nodes "squeezing people" and that Jito services
PANews
2025/07/09 13:07
Analysis: Fed's June meeting minutes may reveal possibility of September rate cut
PANews reported on July 9 that according to foreign media analysis, the minutes of the Fed's June meeting are scheduled to be released at 02:00 on Thursday morning Beijing time.
PANews
2025/07/09 12:48
