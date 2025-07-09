MEXC Exchange
CryptoQuant: The average return of long-term Bitcoin holders is 215%, and approaching 300% may trigger a sell-off
PANews reported on July 9 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that long-term Bitcoin holders (LTH) usually start selling in large quantities when the returns exceed 300%. Currently, the
PANews
2025/07/09 15:36
Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) Appoints Mark Moss as Chief Bitcoin Strategist
PANews reported on July 9 that the listed company Satsuma Technology (formerly Tao Alpha PLC) announced the appointment of Mark Moss as chief Bitcoin strategist. This appointment will officially take
PANews
2025/07/09 15:30
New Zealand bans crypto ATMs in crackdown on criminal cash conversions
New Zealand bans crypto ATMs and sets a $5,000 cap on overseas cash transfers in a major step to combat money laundering and financial crime.
PANews
2025/07/09 15:25
South Korea's Ministry of Finance: Crypto assets obtained from verification rewards are calculated based on the market price at the time of acquisition
PANews reported on July 9 that the South Korean Ministry of Finance recently explained that the cost of obtaining crypto assets obtained by participating in blockchain verification (i.e. verification rewards)
PANews
2025/07/09 15:09
Analysis: Gas fees are low but Ethereum prices remain strong, $2,500 should still be considered a key technical support level
PANews reported on July 9 that Matrixport analysts said today that recently, the price of Ethereum has shown resilience beyond fundamental expectations. Although the on-chain activity continues to be sluggish
PANews
2025/07/09 15:02
Gaming giant Atari abandons Web3 ecosystem plan Atari X as a separate business line
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Globenewswire, arcade game giant Atari disclosed in its latest fiscal year earnings report that it plans to adjust its Web3 ecological plan
PANews
2025/07/09 14:58
Aevo unveils platform offering 1000x leverage on select stocks like MSTR and CRCL
Aevo, a decentralized derivatives exchange built on a custom Ethereum layer 2, has introduced “Aevo Degen,” a new product offering up to 1000x leverage on tokenized stocks. The product, which went live on July 8, currently supports Coinbase (COIN), Robinhood…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:43
H100 Group raises approximately $54 million in additional funding to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an official announcement, the Swedish H100 Group raised an additional 516 million Swedish kronor (about 54 million U.S. dollars) through the sixth
PANews
2025/07/09 14:41
US sanctions network aiding North Korean IT workers in targeting crypto companies
Continuing its crackdown on North Korea’s efforts to infiltrate U.S. companies, the Treasury Department has sanctioned two individuals and four entities for aiding malicious IT workers in infiltrating crypto firms. A North Korean national, Song Kum Hyok, and a Russian…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:40
Nasdaq-listed GameSquare Secures $8M to Initiate $100M ETH Treasury
Media and entertainment firm GameSquare has announced a public offering to fund its newly launched Ethereum (ETH)-based treasury strategy. The company board has approved $100 million ETH treasury allocation in phased investments. Announced Tuesday, GameSquare has priced an underwritten public offering aiming to raise $8.0 million in gross proceeds. The raise will help accelerate its ETH fund management strategy, which is supported by a strategic alliance with Dialectic. “This new treasury management strategy enhances our financial flexibility and allows us to support a defined capital allocation plan that is focused on pursuing additional ETH asset purchases, funding potential share repurchases and reinvesting in our growth initiatives,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. The ETH strategy targets yields of 8-14%, significantly higher than standard ETH staking returns of 3-4%. The initiative also includes potential diversification into NFTs and stablecoins to “amplify returns.” Today, we announced the pricing of our underwritten public offering to accelerate our Ethereum treasury strategy. Full release: https://t.co/9Bz1LVw1N1 pic.twitter.com/WQk5pgZjJD — GameSquare Holdings Inc. (@GSQHoldings) July 8, 2025 GameSquare Strategy Applies Multi-Layered Risk Management Protocols The company noted that it will implement an ETH-focused yield generation strategy using Dialectic’s Medici platform. The strategy “applies machine learning models, automated optimization, and multi-layered risk controls” in order to generate risk-adjusted returns. “Our crypto strategy reinforces our existing foundation in gaming, technology, and media, and is aligned with the broader trend of institutional adoption of digital assets,” Kenna added. This represents a high-risk, high-reward financial strategy that diverges from conventional corporate treasury management. While the strategy potentially offers superior returns, the approach could expose the company to substantial crypto market volatility and regulatory uncertainty. GameSquare Opens 45-Day Window for Underwriters Additionally, GameSquare has opened a 45-day option window for underwriters to purchase more shares, indicating growing confidence. The purchase of up to 1.26 million more shares further increases potential dilution. A financial strategist at Stock Titan noted that the move is a speculative pivot that ties GameSquare’s financial health to crypto markets. The significant crypto exposure fundamentally changes its risk profile and may signal challenges in its core business that are driving this unorthodox treasury approach, the analyst added. Following the announcement, GameSquare Holdings (GAME) stock closed at $1.54 on Tuesday , gaining a 58% amid strong buying activity.
CryptoNews
2025/07/09 14:34
