Greenland Holdings' Greenland Financial Holdings holds Hong Kong's Type 4 and Type 9 licenses, supporting the virtual asset industry.
PANews reported on July 9 that Greenland Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, revealed on an interactive platform that its subsidiary Greenland Jinchuang currently holds License No. 4 (providing advice on
2025/07/09 16:32
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$11.6155 million
PANews reported on July 9 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
2025/07/09 16:27
Glassnode: Bitcoin RHODL ratio rises to the highest level in the current cycle, which may indicate a shift in the market cycle and a cooling of speculative enthusiasm
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Glassnode data, the Bitcoin RHODL ratio has turned upward, reaching the highest level in the current cycle. This indicates that the wealth
2025/07/09 16:25
Beijing Internet Finance Association warns of risks of illegal fundraising such as "stablecoins"
PANews reported on July 9 that the Beijing Internet Finance Industry Association issued a risk warning, warning against illegal institutions and individuals using digital currency concepts such as "stablecoins" to
Interpreting EIP-7983: Can it solve Ethereum’s resource allocation problem?
By ChandlerZ, Foresight News Against the backdrop of uneven execution efficiency and resource scheduling pressure faced by the Ethereum mainnet, the EIP-7983 proposal proposed by Vitalik Buterin and Toni Wahrstaetter
GoPlus: Recently, EIP-7702 has triggered multiple contract attacks. It is recommended that the project party strengthen measures such as flash loan attack protection
PANews reported on July 9 that according to security agency GoPlus, many recent contract attack cases have used EIP-7702 features to bypass on-chain security check mechanisms, including msg.sender == tx.origin
New Zealand announces crypto ATM ban in push to combat financial crime
New Zealand will ban cryptocurrency ATMs and limit international cash transfers to $5,000 as part of new anti-money laundering reforms. According to Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee, the reforms, unveiled on July 9, will “target criminals” by restricting their ability…
Japanese clothing chain Mac House plans to invest 1.7 billion yen in Bitcoin, starting on September 17
PANews reported on July 9 that Mac House, a national chain clothing brand in Japan, announced its specific crypto asset investment plan on July 9, planning to start purchasing Bitcoin
OG address holding 14,000 Bitcoins transferred assets six years later, worth about $1.52 billion
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a Bitcoin OG address recently transferred 14,000 Bitcoins worth about $1.52 billion after six years of silence. The three wallets
U.S authorities charge two crypto founders in $650 million scam
U.S. authorities have charged two men for running a crypto investment scam that defrauded thousands of investors. According to an indictment unsealed on Monday, co-founders Michael Shannon Sims and Juan Carlos Reynoso launched the fake investment platform in 2019, ran…
