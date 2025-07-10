MEXC Exchange
Telegram founder: Snoop Dogg's digital collection on Telegram has sold out, with sales reaching $12 million
PANews reported on July 10 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted on his TG channel this morning: "Today, the digital collectibles released by rapper Snoop Dogg on Telegram went on
PANews
2025/07/10 11:42
South Korea's central bank governor: Non-bank institutions issuing won stablecoins could cause market chaos
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, South Korea’s central bank governor Lee Chang-yong said that the issuance of won-based stablecoins by non-bank institutions may cause market chaos,
PANews
2025/07/10 11:21
South Korea's central bank governor: It is necessary to introduce a stablecoin based on the Korean won, but be cautious
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, South Korea’s central bank governor Lee Chang-yong said that it is necessary to introduce a stablecoin based on the Korean won,
PANews
2025/07/10 11:07
Losses exceeded $40 million, GMX hacking incident analysis
GMX suffered a hacker attack, resulting in losses of more than $40 million. The attacker exploited a reentrancy vulnerability and opened a short position while the leverage function of the
PANews
2025/07/10 11:00
Cryptocurrency market generally rises, BTC hits a record high, ETH approaches $2,800
PANews reported on July 10 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector generally rose, with a general increase of about 2% to 7%. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 2.35% in
PANews
2025/07/10 10:57
A whale sold 30,000 stETH in exchange for 85.42 million USDC
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institutional address sold 30,000 stETH in exchange for about 85.42 million USDC, and deposited 85.44 million USDC into
PANews
2025/07/10 10:56
Digital Assets Are Not Going Away, Senator Tim Scott Says
Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) urged his fellow U.S. lawmakers to advance key crypto market structure legislation during a crucial July 9 hearing. Crypto’s Not Going Anywhere, Tim Scott Says According to a Wednesday press release from the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Scott praised the chamber’s passage of the GENIUS Act while doubling down on the significance of the hearing to be able to “build on that success.” “Today’s hearing is the first full committee hearing on digital assets,” Scott said. “This is a crucial step toward developing a comprehensive framework that gives innovators the clarity they need and gives investors the protections they deserve.” “Because make no mistake: blockchain technology and digital assets are not going away – they are here to stay,” he added. The question we should ask ourselves is whether the United States will lead in shaping the future of digital finance, or whether we’ll let other countries like Singapore and the UAE set the standards while American jobs and innovation leave our shores.” Elizabeth Warren Delivers Her Own Crypto Priorities List Titled “From Wall Street to Web3: Building Tomorrow’s Digital Asset Markets,” the hearing largely focused on developing broad crypto market legislation in the United States under a crypto-friendly White House. Heavyweight crypto policy witnesses who testified before the committee included Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chainalysis CEO Jonathan Levin. Senator Elizabeth Warren also unveiled her own crypto market structure priorities during the hearing, stating that the U.S. needs crypto legislation that “will strengthen our financial system, not make it worse.” “I’m concerned that what my Republican colleagues are aiming for is another industry handout that gives the crypto lobby exactly its wish list: The blessing of the government’s approval, combined with crypto rules that are weaker than the rules every other financial actor must follow,” Warren said.
CryptoNews
2025/07/10 10:53
US Senators Seek Sanctions on El Salvador’s President for Bitcoin Abuse and Human Rights Violations
PANews reported on July 10 that according to CryptoSlate, U.S. Democratic Senators Chris Van Hollen, Tim Kaine and Alex Padilla jointly proposed the "El Salvador Accountability Act", which calls for
PANews
2025/07/10 10:51
The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official page, the WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened for community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%. Voting
PANews
2025/07/10 10:47
Nansen CEO: In recent years, I have participated in 58 projects as an angel investor, 19 of which have gone to zero
PANews reported on July 10 that Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik communicated with Zen Academy founder Zeneca about the performance of angel investment and said that in recent years he has
PANews
2025/07/10 10:32
