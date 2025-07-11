MEXC Exchange
Analysis: Although Bitcoin has hit a new high, the market has not yet fully digested the positive news, and there is still room for further growth
PANews reported on July 11 that Matrixport released a report this week saying that the price of Bitcoin has broken through a record high. This round of rise was not
PANews
2025/07/11 15:21
Bitcoin surges past $118K all-time high without overheating as on-chain data signals more upside
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $118,399 early on July 11 during Asian trading hours, marking another major milestone in the ongoing bull market. Yet, unlike past euphoric peaks, this breakout appears fundamentally calmer and more structurally sound. In…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:19
Ethereum's market value exceeds that of German software company SAP, and its global asset market value ranking rises to 35th
PANews reported on July 11 that according to 8marketcap data, the market value of Ethereum has now reached 360.6 billion US dollars, surpassing the German multinational software company SAP and
PANews
2025/07/11 15:11
German state lender NRW.BANK issues €100M blockchain bond on Polygon
NRW.BANK, Germany’s largest regional development bank, has issued a €100 million digital bond using the Polygon blockchain. The announcement was made via Polygon’s (POL) official X account on July 10. The two-year bond is fully digital, registered under Germany’s Electronic…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:07
Crypto scammer Nicholas Truglia sentenced to 12 years in prison for failing to pay $20m restitution
Hacker Nicholas Truglia’s 18-month prison sentence has been upgraded to 12 years after he failed to pay $20 million in restitution for the victim of a SIM-swap he conducted back in 2018. According to a report by the Inner City…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:04
The future of work is AI-powered. Decentralization makes it fair | Opinion
Decentralized AI isn’t a silver bullet, but it builds rights and attribution into the system, offering creators a seat at the table they’ve long been denied.
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 14:57
GMX hacker message says "funds will be returned soon"
PANews reported on July 11 that according to information shared by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, the GMX hacker sent a message to the GMX deployer address
PANews
2025/07/11 14:50
Pump.fun acquires Solana wallet tracker Kolscan to “gamify” trading ahead of ICO
Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has acquired wallet-tracking platform Kolscan in its first-ever buyout, ahead of its upcoming ICO. According to a July 11 announcement, Pump.fun has already begun integrating Kolscan’s features into its platform, describing the acquisition as a move…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 14:37
Analyst: Bitcoin continues to soar as buying confidence grows
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Justin Low, an analyst at the financial website Forexlive, said that as the European trading session approaches, Bitcoin continues its upward
PANews
2025/07/11 14:33
Ark Invest sold $6.5 million of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million of Robinhood shares yesterday
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $6.5 million worth of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million worth of Robinhood shares on July
PANews
2025/07/11 14:30
