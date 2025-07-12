MEXC Exchange
In the past half hour, a batch of ETH that had been dormant for 2 years was collected from multiple addresses into one wallet, worth about $152 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, in the past half hour, a batch of ETH (51,431 pieces, worth $152 million) that had not
PANews
2025/07/12 16:31
The address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, recharged 4,120 ETH to the exchange again in the past hour
PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, recharged 4,120 ETH to the exchange again in
PANews
2025/07/12 16:05
The wave of crypto companies going public is gradually rising: How to reasonably value them to attract the attention of Wall Street?
By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Key Points Crypto IPOs unlock huge value despite market pricing challenges. The Token Transparency Framework aims to improve
PANews
2025/07/12 15:49
BlockFi bankruptcy administrator and DOJ agree to dismiss $35M lawsuit
BlockFi’s bankruptcy administrator and the DOJ have settled a $35 million crypto asset transfer lawsuit.
PANews
2025/07/12 15:39
Hyperliquid open interest exceeds $10.6 billion, hitting a new all-time high
PANews reported on July 12 that Hyperliquid tweeted that the volume of open contracts exceeded US$10.6 billion, setting a record high.
PANews
2025/07/12 14:54
The internet’s new backbone isn’t Big Tech’s cloud—it’s DePIN | Opinion
The next generation of infrastructure won’t be built in server farms. It’ll be built by people. One node at a time.
Crypto.news
2025/07/12 14:44
Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for SIM Swapping to Steal $22 Million in Crypto
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Techinasia, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein increased Nicholas Truglia's sentence to 12 years for failing to fulfill an agreement to pay $20.4
PANews
2025/07/12 13:50
A new wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought 118,856 HYPE
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 118,856 HYPE at US$46.27.
PANews
2025/07/12 13:15
Key Crypto Trade Groups Call For CLARITY Act’s Passage
Three leading crypto trade groups urged Congress to pass the CLARITY Act in a July 11 letter to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Crypto Trade Groups Urge Congress To Pass Crypto Legislation According to the Friday letter from Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger, The Digital Chamber CEO Cody Carbone and President and Acting CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation Ji Hun Kim, the three digital asset policy collectives called on U.S. lawmakers to advance the “important” crypto legislation. 1/ United for CLARITY: The 3 leading U.S. digital asset trade groups — @BlockchainAssn , @crypto_council , and @DigitalChamber — are calling on Congress to pass the bipartisan CLARITY Act. It’s time for regulatory certainty. pic.twitter.com/AL7AdtvlQG — Blockchain Association (@BlockchainAssn) July 11, 2025 “The CLARITY Act represents meaningful progress toward the regulatory certainty needed for our industry to foster innovation and for blockchain technology to thrive in the U.S.,” the CEOs said. “Advancing this bipartisan market structure legislation sends a strong message that the U.S. is committed as the global leader in digital assets,” they added. If enacted, the CLARITY would largely see crypto regulatory responsibility delegated from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to the Commodity Future Trading Commission (CFTC). The move would mark a win for crypto proponents after years of the SEC’s regulation-by-enforcement approach and treatment of digital assets as securities. “As the conversation continues, we encourage the Senate to build on the momentum from the House and engage closely with industry stakeholders to bring bipartisan market structure legislation to the Senate floor as soon as possible,” the letter states. “We look forward to continuing to work with both chambers to help ensure U.S. leadership in digital assets.” Congress Braces For Dueling Crypto Weeks The blockchain trade groups’ letter comes ahead of the Republican Party’s purported “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill. However, Democratic lawmakers Maxine Waters and Stephen Lynch unveiled on Friday that they would be launching their own “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” in opposition to Republicans’ crypto legislative efforts. “My Republican colleagues are eager to continue doing the bidding for the crypto industry while conveniently ignoring the vulnerabilities and opportunities for abuse that exist in crypto,” Congressman Lynch said.
CryptoNews
2025/07/12 13:00
OpenSea changed the X account avatar to a fat penguin-themed picture
PANews reported on July 12 that OpenSea's official X account changed its profile picture to a fat penguin-themed picture. Earlier news , Coinbase changed the profile picture of its X
PANews
2025/07/12 12:11
