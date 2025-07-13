MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-26 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Public Company Nuvve Issues $4.8 Million of Common Stock to Build HYPE Reserve
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Businesswire, Nuvve, a Nasdaq-listed clean energy electric vehicle charging technology company, announced the issuance of 5,029,403 shares of common stock (or common
HYPE
$43.01
+0.56%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 11:08
About 10,000 wallets successfully bought PUMP pre-sale, with a participation rate of about 42.3%
PANews reported on July 13 that according to @Adam_Tehc's data panel, 23,959 wallets completed KYC in the PUMP token pre-sale, and 10,145 wallets successfully bought in, with a participation rate
TOKEN
$0.01677
-3.84%
PUMP
$0.002476
-14.91%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 10:32
The difficulty of Bitcoin mining has increased by 7.96% to 126.27 T yesterday
PANews reported on July 13 that according to CloverPool data, the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 905,184, with the mining difficulty increased by 7.96% to
T
$0.01706
-3.61%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 10:21
A whale spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago
PANews reported on July 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the giant whale 0x208...5b971 spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago, at a cost
ETH
$3,649.21
-2.22%
USDC
$0.9997
+0.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 10:15
Vitalik: What are the values that the Ethereum ecosystem needs to clearly align with?
Compiled by: Wu Talks about Blockchain One of the most important social challenges in the Ethereum ecosystem is balance — more precisely, integrating decentralization and cooperation. The strength of the
MORE
$0.09371
-18.61%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 10:08
A large bank in Kenya suffered an internal attack and lost about $4 million. USDT was used for money laundering.
PANews reported on July 13 that Techbuild reported that a large bank in Kenya suffered a serious internal attack, resulting in 500 million Kenyan shillings (about 4 million US dollars)
BANK
$0.05813
+0.15%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 09:05
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 20.67% month-on-month to US$122.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers fell by more than 80%.
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 20.67% to $122.6 million in the past week. Market participation has
MORE
$0.09371
-18.61%
NFT
$0.0000004641
+0.60%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 08:38
A whale/institution transferred another 26,000 ETH to CEX in the past three days, and a total of 146,000 ETH was transferred in one month.
PANews reported on July 13 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution has transferred 26,000 ETH (US$74.11 million) to CEX in the past three days. Previously, the
ETH
$3,649.21
-2.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 08:28
Two executives of the crypto payment company MoonPay allegedly transferred $250,000 to a fake fraud address
PANews reported on July 13 that according to The Block, a document submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice showed that Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of crypto payment company Moonpay, and
U
$0.0123
-1.28%
JUSTICE
$0.00006882
+5.77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 08:15
The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?
Written by: Pzai, Foresight News On July 10, the Ethereum Foundation released “The Future of Ecosystem Development”, launching a series of profound architectural reforms for the Ethereum Foundation aimed at
ETH
$3,649.21
-2.22%
CHANGE
$0.00228575
-1.86%
FUTURE
$0.11973
+0.38%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 08:00
Trending News
More
Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy
Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder
US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates
Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access