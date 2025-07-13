MEXC Exchange
Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital
Original article: Mason Nystrom , Investor at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Zen, PANews Financing has become difficult today as upstream DPI (return on distributed capital) and LP (limited partner) funding
PANews
2025/07/13 14:44
Publicly listed Davis Commodities is evaluating the establishment of a Solana strategic reserve and is considering allocating 5-10% of its funds to SOL
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Globenewswire, Singapore-based Nasdaq-listed company Davis Commodities (stock code: DTCK) disclosed today that it intends to evaluate the establishment of a Solana (SOL)
PANews
2025/07/13 14:24
A whale deposited 5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and bought about 68,720 HYPE
PANews reported on July 13 that according to OnchainLens monitoring, a whale deposited 5 million USDC into the Hyperliquid platform and bought 68,720 HYPE at an average price of $47.40,
PANews
2025/07/13 14:02
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I plan to buy another Bitcoin as soon as possible. Getting rich has never been so easy.
PANews reported on July 13 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, wrote, "The price of a bitcoin is over $117,000. I plan to buy another bitcoin as
PANews
2025/07/13 13:39
EigenCloud changes X's avatar to a fat penguin-themed picture
PANews reported on July 13 that the verifiable cloud platform EigenCloud changed the X avatar to a fat penguin-themed picture. Coinbase and OpenSea changed their X account avatars to fat
PANews
2025/07/13 13:30
“Insider Brother” opened a short position in FARTCOIN five minutes ago and currently holds 1.622 million coins
PANews reported on July 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "Insider Brother" trumpet opened a 10x FARTCOIN short order five minutes ago. It currently holds 1.622 million FARTCOIN, worth
PANews
2025/07/13 13:19
Pudgy Penguins creator wallet has transferred 265 million PENGU to 2 new wallets, worth $6.09 million
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the Pudgy Penguins creator wallet has transferred 265 million $PENGU (worth 6.09 million US dollars) to 2 new wallets.
PANews
2025/07/13 13:17
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6236.18 BTC
According to PANews on July 13, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,236.18, with a total
PANews
2025/07/13 12:04
A trader has made a profit of more than $1.5 million by going long on PUMP 3 times, and currently still holds a long position of 1.39 billion PUMPs
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0x6b78 opened a 3x leveraged long position on $PUMP a day ago and began to take profits when the
PANews
2025/07/13 11:37
Xu Zhengyu: A small number of stablecoin licenses will be issued in the first phase, and the tokenization of financial assets is expected to extend to ETFs
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Cable News, Hong Kong Financial Services and Treasury Secretary Paul Chan said in an interview that only a small number of stablecoin
PANews
2025/07/13 11:34
