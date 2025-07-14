2025-07-26 Saturday

XRP is about to cross $3 for the first time in 7 years — analyst eyes $6 once $3 mark is breached

XRP is trading at $2.94 at the time of writing, up 6% in the past 24 hours and 29% over the last week. Following the latest rally, XRP (XRP) may cross the crucial $3 psychological mark, a level last reached…
Crypto.news2025/07/14 14:13
Stablecoins threaten financial stability, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey

Bank of England governor and cryptocurrency skeptic Andrew Bailey has advised banks to avoid issuing stablecoins. According to Bailey, stablecoins pose systemic risks to financial stability and threaten the very nature of money if not properly regulated. He warned that…
Crypto.news2025/07/14 14:12
Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

Bitcoin set a fresh all-time high of $122,205 in early Asian trading hours on July 14 despite Donald Trump’s latest push for tariffs on EU and Mexico. The rally continues the asset’s historic year, with demand fueled by institutional flows…
Crypto.news2025/07/14 14:11
From getting rich slowly to getting rich quickly: How the "jackpot trap" devours your wealth

Author: thiccy , co-founder of Scimitar Capital Compiled by: Felix, PANews This article explores the shift in risk-taking from seeking stable returns to chasing big prizes, and its wider social
PANews2025/07/14 14:09
The Blockchain Group added 29 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,933

PANews reported on July 14 that according to NLNico , the European listed company The Blockchain Group has recently purchased 29 bitcoins, and its total holdings have now reached 1,933
PANews2025/07/14 14:08
Meta may end the era of free and open AI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of
PANews2025/07/14 13:56
@qwatio's huge short position was liquidated within 3 hours, with a cumulative loss of more than 25.84 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain, the huge short position of the whale @qwatio worth $334 million was completely liquidated in just 3 hours, including 1,743 BTC
PANews2025/07/14 13:41
Market: BNB breaks through $700

PANews reported on July 14 that the market showed that the price of BNB broke through US$700 and is now trading at US$701.87, up about 2% on the day.
PANews2025/07/14 13:27
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Japanese Metaplanet, which ranks 5 among the top corporate Bitcoin holders, has purchased a fresh round of BTC on Monday. CEO Simon Gerovich said that the company has purchased an additional 797 Bitcoin for approximately $93.6 million for an average price of around $117,451. “As of 14 July, we hold 16,352 BTC acquired for $1.64 billion at $100,191 per Bitcoin,” he wrote on X. Metaplanet has acquired 797 BTC for ~$93.6 million at ~$117,451 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% YTD 2025. As of 7/14/2025, we hold 16,352 $BTC acquired for ~$1.64 billion at ~$100,191 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/zFSH0WIima — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 14, 2025 The Japanese listed investment firm has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% from the start of the year to now, he added. Metaplanet uses BTC Yield to assess the performance of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which is intended to be accretive to shareholders, the Monday announcement read. Starting December 2024, Bitcoin treasury operations has become Metaplanet’s official business line. The company has strategically increased its total Bitcoin holdings through acquisitions funded by capital market activities and operating income. Metaplanet’s Sole Focus on BTC Accumulation – Is 210,000 BTC by 2027 Possible? As the Bitcoin treasury space grows and matures, it’s worth paying attention to possible divergences between Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and its imitators. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings do not produce cash flow, and as a result, it needs to take loans out on it. The more interest rates on BTC-backed loans drop over time, the better it is for Metaplanet. Further, the firm is aiming for a stash of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027: in other words, Metaplanet wants to multiply its current holdings by more than 13. Though this might seem like a tall order, it is less than half of Strategy’s current 597,325 BTC stash . Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin “shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.” “It is vital to remember that firms like Strategy and Metaplanet represent high-conviction outliers, headline grabbers with bold strategies that align with their unique business aims,” he said over email. “For most, a more measured approach will be better suited. One grounded in long-term belief, not short-term reliance on volatility.” Last week, Metaplanet purchased 2,205 more Bitcoins , adding to its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree. It has expanded its holdings from under 4,000 Bitcoin in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, quadrupling its position in just four months.
CryptoNews2025/07/14 13:00
SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher SharpLink Gaming, a star small-cap stock hailed by the market as the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy", was originally riding on the cusp of the
PANews2025/07/14 13:00

