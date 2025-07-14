MEXC Exchange
BTC hits a new high, MAG7.ssi returns to 0.9 USDT, and the comprehensive annualized return exceeds 60%
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the latest market data, when Bitcoin hit a record high of over $120,000, the price of the index token MAG7.ssi issued at
PANews
2025/07/14 16:52
51% market share, $18 billion in real lending, how did the "Aave effect" sweep every corner of DeFi?
Author: Kolten Compiled by: Tim, PANews In the DeFi space, network effects determine success or failure, and no one does it better than Aave. With five years of market accumulation,
PANews
2025/07/14 16:49
A whale deposited 7.49 million USDC in HyperLiquid and went long on PUMP with 3x leverage
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale account deposited $7.49 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened a 3x leveraged long position in
PANews
2025/07/14 16:48
British listed company Coinsilium increased its holdings of 13.12 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to over 100 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the latest announcement from Coinsilium Group Limited, a British listed company, its wholly-owned subsidiary Forza Gibraltar Limited completed the latest bitcoin increase
PANews
2025/07/14 16:44
Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency stocks rose across the board, with OKEx closing up 46.24%
PANews reported on July 14 that the Hong Kong stock market closed, and cryptocurrency concept stocks performed strongly. OKEx Cloud Chain led the gains, up 46.24%; Xiong'an Technology rose 35%;
PANews
2025/07/14 16:40
CoinShares: Digital asset funds received $3.7 billion in inflows last week, the second-highest weekly inflow in history
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the latest report from CoinShares, digital asset investment products recorded an inflow of $3.7 billion last week, the second highest weekly inflow
PANews
2025/07/14 16:35
USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on Ethereum
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$59,985,090.
PANews
2025/07/14 16:32
LianLian Digital's stock price closed up 23.51%. It had announced that it planned to raise funds to develop blockchain technology in the payment field.
According to PANews on July 14, Lianlian Digital (02598), a Hong Kong-listed company, closed up 23.51%, reaching a high of HK$14.2. According to previous news, LianLian Digital plans to raise
PANews
2025/07/14 16:30
Web3 builders are dangerously complacent about quantum risks | Opinion
Web3 was born from the idea that trust lies in math, not intermediaries. Quantum computing is about to test that creed.
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 16:20
Dolce & Gabbana USA cleared in $25m DGFamily NFT lawsuit
Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has secured a crucial win in a class-action lawsuit that alleges the brand failed to deliver promised benefits tied to its $25 million DGFamily NFT project. Court documents published on July 11 reveal that…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 16:20
Trending News
Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy
Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder
US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates
Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access