US judge dismisses NFT lawsuit against Dolce & Gabbana's US subsidiary
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Decrypt, U.S. federal judge Naomi Reice Buchwald dismissed a class action lawsuit against Dolce & Gabbana's U.S. subsidiary (D&G USA). The lawsuit
PANews
2025/07/14 19:17
Stablecoin RDA: China's new paradigm of "real number integration"
Definition and core concept of RDA RDA (Real Data Assets) is an innovative paradigm proposed by the Shanghai Data Exchange in 2025. Its core concept is "real number integration". Through
PANews
2025/07/14 19:07
3 coins below $0.50 projected to be the next blue-chip crypto like Ethereum
Three promising tokens under $0.50, including Little Pepe, Sei, and Polygon, are catching the eye of investors hunting for the next big breakout. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 19:07
Decentralized lending protocol Aave net deposits exceed $50 billion
PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, the net deposit of decentralized lending protocol Aave exceeded US$50 billion, becoming the first DeFi project to achieve this milestone.
PANews
2025/07/14 18:37
Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve
PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, human resources and elderly care solution provider Click Holdings (NASDAQ: CLIK) plans to build a Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve
PANews
2025/07/14 18:28
Lloyds and Aberdeen use tokenized assets for FX collateral in UK first
Lloyds Banking Group and Aberdeen Investments have completed the UK’s first FX trades collateralized with tokenized real-world assets, in a blockchain pilot with Archax. Lloyds Banking Group and Aberdeen Investments have teamed up with UK-regulated crypto exchange Archax to pilot…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 18:27
Hungarian legislation that went into effect this month criminalizes cryptocurrency trading
PANews reported on July 14 that, according to Forbes, Hungary has enacted one of the world's strictest cryptocurrency legislations, which has caused widespread confusion and concern in the fintech field
PANews
2025/07/14 18:23
Sequans, a listed company, spent $79 million to increase its holdings by 683 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,053 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SONS) announced that it had purchased an additional 683 bitcoins at a
PANews
2025/07/14 18:10
Metaplanet strengthens Bitcoin portfolio with $94 million amid market pump
The Japanese top corporate Bitcoin holder is doubling down on its treasury strategy with another major buy. On July 14, 2025, the Tokyo-based investment company announced the acquisition of an additional 797 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $93.6 million. The purchase…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 18:09
Czech central bank makes first crypto investment with $20m Coinbase shares buy
The Czech central bank made its first investment into a crypto company by acquiring 51,732 Coinbase shares. At current market prices, the shares are now worth over $20 million. This purchase marks the first investment made by the Czech National…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 18:08
Trending News
Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy
Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder
US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates
Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access