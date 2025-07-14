2025-07-26 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
US judge dismisses NFT lawsuit against Dolce & Gabbana's US subsidiary

US judge dismisses NFT lawsuit against Dolce & Gabbana's US subsidiary

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Decrypt, U.S. federal judge Naomi Reice Buchwald dismissed a class action lawsuit against Dolce & Gabbana's U.S. subsidiary (D&G USA). The lawsuit
American Coin
USA$0,0000010687-4,90%
DAR Open Network
D$0,03786-1,40%
U Coin
U$0,01228-1,44%
Gravity
G$0,01312-1,86%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004641+0,23%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 19:17
Stablecoin RDA: China's new paradigm of "real number integration"

Stablecoin RDA: China's new paradigm of "real number integration"

Definition and core concept of RDA RDA (Real Data Assets) is an innovative paradigm proposed by the Shanghai Data Exchange in 2025. Its core concept is "real number integration". Through
Core DAO
CORE$0,5435-5,03%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 19:07
3 coins below $0.50 projected to be the next blue-chip crypto like Ethereum

3 coins below $0.50 projected to be the next blue-chip crypto like Ethereum

Three promising tokens under $0.50, including Little Pepe, Sei, and Polygon, are catching the eye of investors hunting for the next big breakout. #partnercontent
Wink
LIKE$0,011168-3,34%
Bluefin
BLUE$0,08342-3,07%
SEI
SEI$0,3187-3,45%
Pepe
PEPE$0,0000121-5,61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 19:07
Decentralized lending protocol Aave net deposits exceed $50 billion

Decentralized lending protocol Aave net deposits exceed $50 billion

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, the net deposit of decentralized lending protocol Aave exceeded US$50 billion, becoming the first DeFi project to achieve this milestone.
AaveToken
AAVE$288,83-1,28%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,0000722-32,89%
DeFi
DEFI$0,00202-7,12%
LayerNet
NET$0,0001212+2,57%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 18:37
Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve

Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve

PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, human resources and elderly care solution provider Click Holdings (NASDAQ: CLIK) plans to build a Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve
Share
PANews2025/07/14 18:28
Lloyds and Aberdeen use tokenized assets for FX collateral in UK first

Lloyds and Aberdeen use tokenized assets for FX collateral in UK first

Lloyds Banking Group and Aberdeen Investments have completed the UK’s first FX trades collateralized with tokenized real-world assets, in a blockchain pilot with Archax. Lloyds Banking Group and Aberdeen Investments have teamed up with UK-regulated crypto exchange Archax to pilot…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 18:27
Hungarian legislation that went into effect this month criminalizes cryptocurrency trading

Hungarian legislation that went into effect this month criminalizes cryptocurrency trading

PANews reported on July 14 that, according to Forbes, Hungary has enacted one of the world's strictest cryptocurrency legislations, which has caused widespread confusion and concern in the fintech field
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,005913-0,11%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 18:23
Sequans, a listed company, spent $79 million to increase its holdings by 683 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,053 bitcoins

Sequans, a listed company, spent $79 million to increase its holdings by 683 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,053 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SONS) announced that it had purchased an additional 683 bitcoins at a
Share
PANews2025/07/14 18:10
Metaplanet strengthens Bitcoin portfolio with $94 million amid market pump

Metaplanet strengthens Bitcoin portfolio with $94 million amid market pump

The Japanese top corporate Bitcoin holder is doubling down on its treasury strategy with another major buy. On July 14, 2025, the Tokyo-based investment company announced the acquisition of an additional 797 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $93.6 million. The purchase…
Bitcoin
BTC$116.254,92-2,60%
Major
MAJOR$0,16842-3,00%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000097--%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,002482-14,76%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 18:09
Czech central bank makes first crypto investment with $20m Coinbase shares buy

Czech central bank makes first crypto investment with $20m Coinbase shares buy

The Czech central bank made its first investment into a crypto company by acquiring 51,732 Coinbase shares. At current market prices, the shares are now worth over $20 million. This purchase marks the first investment made by the Czech National…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05806-0,13%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00758-2,44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 18:08

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder

US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access