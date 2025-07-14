2025-07-26 Saturday

Crypto News

Ondo Finance announces acquisition of Strangelove to accelerate full-stack RWA platform development

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, the tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced today the acquisition of blockchain development company Strangelove, whose experienced team has unique
PANews2025/07/14 21:32
Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm's money laundering trial begins on Monday and is expected to last four weeks

PANews reported on July 14 that according to CoinDesk, the criminal money laundering case of Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm is scheduled to begin on Monday morning local time. If
PANews2025/07/14 21:29
Strategy’s $472m Bitcoin splurge pushes holdings past 600k BTC: what’s next?

Strategy’s latest Bitcoin haul didn’t come from profits; it came from stock sales. With $17.78 billion in MSTR shares still available, the firm’s equity-to-crypto pipeline shows no signs of drying up. The question now: How much higher will Saylor go?…
Crypto.news2025/07/14 21:26
Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Solana's ecological lending protocol Kamino is incorporating stock token products into collateral options, and its selected on-chain trading function xStocks
PANews2025/07/14 21:22
The whale who once sold low and bought high and caused huge losses sold 18,000 ETH in exchange for 55.34 million U half an hour ago.

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the whale who had previously lost 16,452 ETH through a low-sell high-buy, sold 18,000 ETH
PANews2025/07/14 21:12
BTC Digital: Has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto reserves to more than $10 million by the end of the year

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: BTCT) announced the official launch of its strategic Bitcoin and Ethereum reserve plan, aiming to
PANews2025/07/14 21:05
Market News: Grayscale has secretly submitted a draft registration for its initial public offering to the SEC

PANews reported on July 14 that according to market news, Grayscale Investments has secretly submitted a draft initial public offering registration to the SEC.
PANews2025/07/14 21:03
The listed company BitMine disclosed that its ETH holdings are about 163,100, worth more than US$500 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that as of July 14, Eastern Time, the company's ETH holdings
PANews2025/07/14 20:56
Jito plans to create a new sub-DAO to drive protocol development and increase the value of JTO tokens

PANews reported on July 14 that according to DL News, Jito, the Solana ecosystem liquidity pledge protocol, is currently creating a new sub-DAO to promote the development of the protocol
PANews2025/07/14 20:40
Bloomberg analyst: BlackRock's IBIT size may reach $100 billion this summer

PANews reported on July 14 that Eric Balchunas, senior analyst at Bloomberg ETF, posted on the X platform that the size of BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF IBIT may reach $100
PANews2025/07/14 20:24

