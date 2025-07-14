MEXC Exchange
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 734 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $734 million, of which $567 million
PANews
2025/07/14 23:30
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 8,958 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 68,957 ETH
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 8,958 BTC (worth $1.08 billion), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day
PANews
2025/07/14 23:21
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Trump threatened to impose a 100% secondary tariff on Russia. Earlier news , Trump said that if no agreement can be
PANews
2025/07/14 23:15
Trump: If no deal is reached within 50 days, severe tariffs will be imposed on Russia
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that if no agreement can be reached within 50 days, severe tariffs will be imposed on Russia.
PANews
2025/07/14 23:14
Kazakhstan plans to invest gold, foreign exchange reserves and national fund assets in crypto assets
PANews reported on July 14 that according to local media Kursiv, the governor of the Central Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, said that the country plans to invest its gold
PANews
2025/07/14 23:04
Meme coin TRUMP has brought a total of $172 million in transaction fees to 10 crypto exchanges
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Cointelegraph, citing Reuters, Trump-themed Meme coin TRUMP generated $172 million in transaction fees for 10 exchanges. The token was listed on the
PANews
2025/07/14 22:58
An ancient whale transferred another 10,000 BTC, and today a total of about 20,000 BTC were transferred to the same address
PANews reported on July 14 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "ancient whale that has held 80,000 BTC for 14 years" has transferred another 10,000 BTC
PANews
2025/07/14 22:50
Sonnet ditches biotech dreams to anchor a $583m HYPE token reserve
Sonnet BioTherapeutics is no longer just a cancer drug developer. Its $888 million merger will place it among the largest HYPE holders, blurring the lines between traditional finance and decentralized protocols in a high-stakes treasury experiment. According to a July…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 22:50
A whale with a high winning rate in a certain band sold 16,677 ETH 50 minutes ago
PANews reported on July 14 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a whale with an 81% win rate in ETH and BTC swing trading" liquidated and sold
PANews
2025/07/14 22:45
A whale sold 19,348 ETH worth $59.05 million in the past three hours
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0xfd10 sold 19,348 ETH (worth US$59.05 million) at an average price of US$3,050 in the past three
PANews
2025/07/14 22:35
