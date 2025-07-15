MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-26 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.15)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/15 Update: The PUMP project team only invested $4 million in initial liquidity
MEME
$0.001788
-1.97%
AI
$0.1272
-5.49%
PUMP
$0.00249
-14.46%
MEMES
$0.00008816
-0.68%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 10:31
Huang Renxun: Will start selling H20 chips to the Chinese market
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CCTV, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced two important developments: the United States has approved the sale of H20 chips to
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 10:29
Bank of America launches new digital asset weekly, "On Chain"
PANews reported on July 15 that Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, disclosed that Bank of America ( BofA ) launched a new weekly " On Chain
AMERICA
$0.0003931
-12.43%
BANK
$0.05816
+0.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 10:26
Xinhua News Agency: China's economy grew 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Xinhua News Agency, China's economy grew by 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year. According to preliminary calculations, the GDP
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 10:04
The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a key vote on the crypto market structure and stablecoin bill this week
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk , the U.S. House of Representatives will usher in "Crypto Week" this week. It is expected to vote on the Digital
U
$0.01227
-1.60%
HOUSE
$0.012076
-5.92%
HOLD
$0.00005598
-9.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 10:01
EigenLayer and Ether.fi have both transformed, is the staking narrative over?
Written by: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In the first half of 2024, the concept of secondary returns set off a market frenzy, and "re-staking" once became a core topic
CORE
$0.5439
-4.92%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 10:00
Market news: Nvidia says it will resume sales in China in H20
PANews July 15 news, market news: Nvidia (NVDA.O) said it will resume H20 sales in China and announced the launch of a new, fully compliant GPU for China. The US
GPU
$0.3876
-5.96%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000127
+1.51%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 09:52
Data: 4,500 Bitcoins were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital, about $537 million
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Whale Alert , at 9:42 Beijing time, 4,500 bitcoins (about US$537 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital .
WALLET
$0.01873
-2.95%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 09:50
Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks opened higher, with Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising by more than 21%
According to PANews on July 15, Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks rose at the opening, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rose by more than 21%, Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose
MORE
$0.09377
-18.19%
ROSE
$0.02672
-2.48%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 09:41
Theo launches thBill, connecting on-chain capital with U.S. Treasuries through technical integration with Fundbridge, Libeara and other institutions
Theo, an institutional investment platform, announced the official launch of its Beta version and the launch of its core product thBill. Through technical integration with Libeara, asset management giant Wellington
CORE
$0.5439
-4.92%
U
$0.01227
-1.60%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000127
+1.51%
BETA
$0.0004043
-5.02%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 09:34
Trending News
More
Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy
Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder
US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates
Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access