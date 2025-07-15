2025-07-26 Saturday

Analysis: Bitcoin short liquidations climb, approaching $122,000 resistance

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Matrixport analysis, the volume of short liquidations of Bitcoin has increased significantly recently, approaching the highs of early November 2024. At that
PANews2025/07/15 15:04
After years of tokenization experience, Standard Chartered's incubation platform Libeara has a global ambition for RWA

Author: Nancy, PANews Tokenization is rapidly moving from concept to practice, becoming a high-frequency buzzword in the global financial field. Both crypto-native institutions and traditional financial giants are now exploring
PANews2025/07/15 15:00
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters warns cryptocurrency bill could spark massive fraud

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, U.S. Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters once again publicly opposed the GENIUS and Clarity cryptocurrency bills, warning that these bills could
PANews2025/07/15 14:39
Market News: Oracle to invest $1 billion in cloud and AI services in Amsterdam

PANews reported on July 15 that market news: Oracle (ORCL.N) will invest US$1 billion in cloud services and artificial intelligence services in Amsterdam.
PANews2025/07/15 14:38
LA sheriff deputies admit to helping crypto ‘Godfather’ extort victims

The Justice Department says two LA Sheriff deputies admitted to helping extort victims, including for a local crypto mogul, while working their private security side hustles.
PANews2025/07/15 14:28
The Blockchain Group raises €6 million to advance Bitcoin vault strategy

PANews reported on July 15 that The Blockchain Group announced that it has completed a capital increase of approximately 6 million euros to strengthen its Bitcoin Vault corporate strategy. Of
PANews2025/07/15 14:15
Bitcoin-powered darknet Abacus Market goes dark — exit scam or silent takedown?

Abacus Market, once the largest Bitcoin-enabled darknet marketplace serving Western users, has gone dark in what analysts believe is a major exit scam. TRM Labs reported on July 14 that the platform’s web infrastructure, including its clearnet mirror, became unreachable…
Crypto.news2025/07/15 14:05
James Wynn has opened a 10x leverage long position in PEPE

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens , James Wynn has returned to the market and has currently opened a $PEPE long position with a 10x leverage
PANews2025/07/15 14:01
PeckShield: ArcadiaFi lost about $2.5 million in attack

PANews reported on July 15 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Arcadia Finance platform was hacked and lost about $2.5 million in crypto assets. The attacker has exchanged the stolen funds for
PANews2025/07/15 13:53
XerpaAI Completes $6 Million Seed Round to Fuel AI-Driven Growth

PANews reported on July 15 that XerpaAI , an artificial intelligence growth platform, announced the completion of a $ 6 million seed round led by UFLY Capital . This round
PANews2025/07/15 13:45

