2025-07-26 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Deribit Launches New Rewards Program for Eligible USDC Holders

Deribit Launches New Rewards Program for Eligible USDC Holders

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the cryptocurrency options exchange Deribit announced a new reward program for eligible USDC holders, aiming to provide users with more collateral
Moonveil
MORE$0.09367-18.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:51
Fairshake, the US crypto PAC, now has $141 million in funding

Fairshake, the US crypto PAC, now has $141 million in funding

PANews reported on July 15 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, Fairshake, the largest super PAC in the US crypto field, and its affiliates are actively preparing for the
Nowchain
NOW$0.00755-2.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:46
SharpLink Emerges as Largest Corporate Ethereum Holder with $213M Purchase

SharpLink Emerges as Largest Corporate Ethereum Holder with $213M Purchase

U.S.-based technology company SharpLink announced a major Ethereum acquisitions in July, making it the largest corporate holder of ETH to date. NEW: SharpLink becomes the largest $ETH holder among corporate entities Between July 7 and July 13, SharpLink acquired ~74,656 ETH for ~$213M at an average price of ~$2,852 per ETH Total holdings now stand at ~280,706 ETH ~99.7% of ETH is staked, earning ~415 ETH since June 2… pic.twitter.com/2yknUWgkLJ — SBET (SharpLink Gaming) (@SharpLinkGaming) July 15, 2025 Between July 7 and July 13, the company purchased approximately 74,656 ETH at an average price of $2,852, totaling an investment of around $213 million. This latest purchase brings SharpLink’s total Ethereum holdings to roughly 280,706 ETH. The company’s aggressive buying activity signals a growing trend among corporations diversifying into digital assets beyond Bitcoin. The Ethereum acquisition reflects SharpLink’s long-term commitment to blockchain infrastructure, staking rewards, and decentralized finance applications. Nearly Entire Holdings Staked for Yield According to data shared by SharpLink, approximately 99.7% of its ETH holdings are currently either staked or restaked, contributing to onchain security while earning passive yield. Since June 2, SharpLink has earned approximately 415 ETH through staking activities. The company has not disclosed specific staking providers or restaking platforms used, though the scale of participation suggests involvement with major Ethereum infrastructure layers, possibly including liquid staking protocols. The yield strategy appears to be core to SharpLink’s treasury allocation, positioning Ethereum not just as a reserve asset, but as an income-generating component of its digital strategy. ETH Concentration Trends Upward Ethereum concentration among institutional players and corporate entities has been rising steadily. Since June 13, ETH concentration by top holders has increased by approximately 23%, a figure influenced in part by SharpLink’s large-scale acquisitions. With the Ethereum price hovering near $2,850 during the accumulation period, SharpLink’s entry adds weight to a broader narrative of institutional confidence in ETH as a long-term asset. While Bitcoin has historically dominated corporate balance sheets, Ethereum’s versatility—ranging from smart contracts and DeFi to tokenization—continues to attract strategic capital allocations. SharpLink trades under the ticker $SBET and has not yet commented on how this ETH position aligns with its broader corporate roadmap. However, the move is already drawing attention from analysts who view the purchase as maturing institutional interest in Ethereum’s infrastructure and yield potential. SharpLink Launches Ethereum Treasury Strategy SharpLink embarked on its Ethereum treasury strategy in late May. The move coincided with a $425 million private placement led by Consensys, the crypto infrastructure firm founded by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, who also took on the role of SharpLink’s chairman. Beyond building its treasury, SharpLink has expressed its commitment to supporting Ethereum’s long-term strength and decentralization.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02504-7.79%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5446-4.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.322+17.47%
Major
MAJOR$0.16837-2.79%
MAY
MAY$0.05327-2.36%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/15 20:46
Analysis: U.S. inflation rose as expected in June, making the Fed continue to be cautious about rate cuts

Analysis: U.S. inflation rose as expected in June, making the Fed continue to be cautious about rate cuts

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the rise in the US CPI in June may mark the beginning of the long-expected tariff-induced inflation increase, which makes the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.322+17.47%
MAY
MAY$0.05327-2.36%
U Coin
U$0.01226-1.60%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02676-2.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:44
Analysis: U.S. core CPI monthly rate in June meets target, paving the way for rate cuts

Analysis: U.S. core CPI monthly rate in June meets target, paving the way for rate cuts

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI monthly rate in June was 0.2%, which is indeed in line with the Fed's target, so it
Core DAO
CORE$0.5446-4.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.322+17.47%
U Coin
U$0.01226-1.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:41
Market News: ProShares Launches ETF Aiming to Achieve 2x Intraday Returns on SOL and XRP

Market News: ProShares Launches ETF Aiming to Achieve 2x Intraday Returns on SOL and XRP

PANews reported on July 15 that according to market news, ProShares launched an ETF aimed at achieving a 2x daily return on SOL and XRP.
Solana
SOL$181.36-3.93%
XRP
XRP$3.062-5.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:40
The Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates in September

The Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates in September

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, interest rate futures still show that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates this month, but there is a
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:38
OFA Group, a listed company, has reached a $100 million equity financing agreement to establish a cryptocurrency reserve

OFA Group, a listed company, has reached a $100 million equity financing agreement to establish a cryptocurrency reserve

PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, construction services company OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) has obtained a $100 million (expandable to $200 million) equity financing arrangement
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:37
A New Zealand woman was accused of stealing her mother's savings to invest in cryptocurrency, and then suspected of murdering her mother and faking the scene of her death

A New Zealand woman was accused of stealing her mother's savings to invest in cryptocurrency, and then suspected of murdering her mother and faking the scene of her death

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the Wellington High Court in New Zealand heard a case of matricide involving cryptocurrency investment. The 53-year-old defendant Julia DeLuney
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.000272-2.50%
MOTHER IGGY
MOTHER$0.007091-0.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:31
The U.S. June core CPI annual rate was 2.9%, and the seasonally adjusted core CPI monthly rate was 0.2%

The U.S. June core CPI annual rate was 2.9%, and the seasonally adjusted core CPI monthly rate was 0.2%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. unadjusted core CPI annual rate in June was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 3.00% and the previous value
Core DAO
CORE$0.5446-4.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.322+17.47%
U Coin
U$0.01226-1.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:31

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder

US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access