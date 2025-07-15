2025-07-26 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
SharpLink surpasses the Ethereum Foundation with over 280,000 ETH holdings, becoming the world's largest corporate holder of ETH

SharpLink surpasses the Ethereum Foundation with over 280,000 ETH holdings, becoming the world's largest corporate holder of ETH

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the listed company SharpLink Gaming Inc. (SBET) said that the number of Ethereum it holds has increased to 280,706 ETH,
Ethereum
ETH$3.644,21-2,35%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 22:35
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,632 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 80,294 ETH

Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,632 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 80,294 ETH

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,632 BTC (worth $311.14 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day
Bitcoin
BTC$116.250,43-2,57%
Ethereum
ETH$3.644,21-2,35%
LayerNet
NET$0,00012132+2,67%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 22:18
Plasma announces testnet is now live

Plasma announces testnet is now live

PANews reported on July 15 that Plasma announced that the testnet is now online, built specifically for global stablecoin payments, including core components: PlasmaBFT consensus and an EVM execution layer
Core DAO
CORE$0,5446-4,69%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00757-2,44%
Solayer
LAYER$0,671-5,39%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 22:16
MiCA a blessing in disguise for EU crypto investors and exchanges

MiCA a blessing in disguise for EU crypto investors and exchanges

The EU’s MiCA regulation surprised some doubters as major crypto exchanges lined up to get licenses.
Major
MAJOR$0,1683-2,84%
GET
GET$0,005717+2,21%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 22:12
Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increases its Bitcoin reserves to 19.71

Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increases its Bitcoin reserves to 19.71

PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Planet Ventures Inc announced an increase of 3.02 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 19.71
Planet
PLANET$0,0000009334-2,65%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 22:11
USDT’s cross-chain version “USDT0” has been integrated with Bitcoin’s Layer2 network Rootstock

USDT’s cross-chain version “USDT0” has been integrated with Bitcoin’s Layer2 network Rootstock

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the cross-chain version of the stablecoin USDT, "USDT0", has been integrated with the Bitcoin Layer2 network Rootstock, enhancing the interoperability
CROSS
CROSS$0,31159+4,23%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 22:09
SharpLink redraws Ethereum playbook with $213m buy and yield-led treasury shift

SharpLink redraws Ethereum playbook with $213m buy and yield-led treasury shift

While Bitcoin remains the darling of corporate treasuries, SharpLink’s aggressive Ethereum play signals a shift. With nearly all its ETH staked, the company isn’t just holding, it’s actively shaping Ethereum’s economic future. On July 15, Minneapolis-based iGaming giant SharpLink Gaming…
Threshold
T$0,01703-3,62%
Ethereum
ETH$3.644,21-2,35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,11959+0,29%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/15 22:08
Bitcoin project Roxom plans to launch Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange in September

Bitcoin project Roxom plans to launch Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange in September

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the Bitcoin project Roxom is preparing to launch a Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange, which is scheduled to go online in September and
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00154-4,93%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,00000000000000127+1,51%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 22:05
5 coins poised to repeat Dogecoin’s explosive run and build wealth in 15 weeks

5 coins poised to repeat Dogecoin’s explosive run and build wealth in 15 weeks

Little Pepe presale hits Stage 5 at $0.0014, with rising demand, solid tokenomics, and real utility setting it apart in the crowded memecoin space. #partnercontent
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1774+3,74%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000277-54,73%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0,000000112--%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0,0000019--%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001209-5,69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/15 22:02
Ripple confirms intention to apply for MiCA license to expand in EU

Ripple confirms intention to apply for MiCA license to expand in EU

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, payment solutions company Ripple has made it clear that it intends to apply for a license under the Markets in Crypto
Everclear
CLEAR$0,0441-5,14%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 21:57

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder

US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access