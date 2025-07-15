MEXC Exchange
SharpLink surpasses the Ethereum Foundation with over 280,000 ETH holdings, becoming the world's largest corporate holder of ETH
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the listed company SharpLink Gaming Inc. (SBET) said that the number of Ethereum it holds has increased to 280,706 ETH,
PANews
2025/07/15 22:35
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,632 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 80,294 ETH
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,632 BTC (worth $311.14 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day
PANews
2025/07/15 22:18
Plasma announces testnet is now live
PANews reported on July 15 that Plasma announced that the testnet is now online, built specifically for global stablecoin payments, including core components: PlasmaBFT consensus and an EVM execution layer
PANews
2025/07/15 22:16
MiCA a blessing in disguise for EU crypto investors and exchanges
The EU’s MiCA regulation surprised some doubters as major crypto exchanges lined up to get licenses.
PANews
2025/07/15 22:12
Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increases its Bitcoin reserves to 19.71
PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Planet Ventures Inc announced an increase of 3.02 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 19.71
PANews
2025/07/15 22:11
USDT’s cross-chain version “USDT0” has been integrated with Bitcoin’s Layer2 network Rootstock
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the cross-chain version of the stablecoin USDT, "USDT0", has been integrated with the Bitcoin Layer2 network Rootstock, enhancing the interoperability
PANews
2025/07/15 22:09
SharpLink redraws Ethereum playbook with $213m buy and yield-led treasury shift
While Bitcoin remains the darling of corporate treasuries, SharpLink’s aggressive Ethereum play signals a shift. With nearly all its ETH staked, the company isn’t just holding, it’s actively shaping Ethereum’s economic future. On July 15, Minneapolis-based iGaming giant SharpLink Gaming…
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 22:08
Bitcoin project Roxom plans to launch Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange in September
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the Bitcoin project Roxom is preparing to launch a Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange, which is scheduled to go online in September and
PANews
2025/07/15 22:05
5 coins poised to repeat Dogecoin’s explosive run and build wealth in 15 weeks
Little Pepe presale hits Stage 5 at $0.0014, with rising demand, solid tokenomics, and real utility setting it apart in the crowded memecoin space. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 22:02
Ripple confirms intention to apply for MiCA license to expand in EU
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, payment solutions company Ripple has made it clear that it intends to apply for a license under the Markets in Crypto
PANews
2025/07/15 21:57
