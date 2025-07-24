2025-07-26 Saturday

GameSquare acquired ‘cowboy ape’ CryptoPunk for $5.15m

GameSquare is promoting its NFT pivot with a purchase of a rare CryptoPunk.
2025/07/24
Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to zoomer , Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) plans to increase the scale of fundraising for purchasing Bitcoin from US$ 500 million to US$ 2
2025/07/24
IMF: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund accumulates Bitcoin to meet program conditions

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, the International Monetary Fund said: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund's accumulation of Bitcoin meets the planned conditions. El Salvador's Bitcoin
2025/07/24
Bank of America: U.S. stablecoin supply may increase by $25 billion to $75 billion in the short term due to the GENIUS Act

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Bank of America said that with the passage of the GENIUS Act, the supply of stablecoins is expected to grow by
2025/07/24
Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy

PANews reported on July 24 that Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) held an opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq today, marking the company's official name change to Tron Inc. The ceremony was
2025/07/24
Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

A major exchange move has XRP holders concerned that more insider sales are coming.
2025/07/24
GameSquare acquires CryptoPunk #5577 for $5.15 million and increases its holdings by 12,913 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ: GAME) announced that it had acquired the rare "Cowboy Ape" CryptoPunk NFT (No. 5577) from DeFi pioneer and Compound founder Robert
2025/07/24
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 751 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 110,868 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 751 BTC (about 89.05 million US dollars) today , of which Fidelity had
2025/07/24
MoonPay Launches Liquid Staking Token mpSOL on Solana

PANews reported on July 24 that according to SolanaFloor, MoonPay has launched the liquidity staking token $mpSOL on the Solana blockchain.
UK crypto hopes stall, but ‘encouraging signs’ are there

The crypto industry in the UK is pushing for the government to change the rules of the road, and it just may be working.
