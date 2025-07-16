MEXC Exchange
Swedish Refine Group AB launches Bitcoin treasury strategy with $1m funding
Swedish digital-commerce company Refine Group has announced that it will be diving into digital assets as a third business area by launching a Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy. According to a recently published press release, the company aims to strengthen its financial…
Strategy executives: Even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, there is still enough collateral to cover all liabilities
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Bitcoin News, Strategy's Bitcoin strategy manager Chaitanya Jain said that even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, "Strategy will still
EU Sanctions A7 Crypto Network Linked to Russian Election Interference
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt, the EU has sanctioned key actors who used cryptocurrencies to interfere in elections and circumvent sanctions, including the pro-Kremlin Simeon Boikov
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Paidun monitoring, the development team of the Ethereum Foundation has transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$3.15 million) to the address EF2 (0xc061...0B6d).
Ark Invest sold $13.3 million of Coinbase shares and $8.7 million of Bitcoin ETF yesterday
PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 34,207 shares of Coinbase from its ARKW fund on July 15, worth approximately US$13.3 million.
DEA, FBI Seize $10 Million in Cryptocurrency Linked to Sinaloa Drug Cartel
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized
DEA, FBI bust Sinaloa cartel, confiscate $10M in cryptocurrency
US authorities confiscated massive drug quantities and dismantled meth labs nationwide while pursuing crypto-linked cartel operatives.
Eclipse Foundation to airdrop 100 million ES tokens to early adopters
PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, a spokesperson for the Eclipse Foundation said that it has launched its native ES token and will airdrop it to
Matrixport’s Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association
PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Matrixport's digital asset platform Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association (SBMA).
Peter Thiel-backed entity acquires 9.1% stake in BitMine Immersion
PANews reported on July 16 that according to a document disclosed by The Block, entities associated with Peter Thiel have acquired 9.1% of the shares of Ethereum reserve company BitMine
Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy
Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder
US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates
Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access